Tour de France podcast episode 20: First stage in the Alps serves up another wild race

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Simon Geschke on the stage 17 podium. Image 3 of 5 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) abandons. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador goes on the attack during stage 17. Image 5 of 5 Tejay van Garderen struggles during stage 17. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Sadhbh O'Shea and Zeb Woodpower discuss stage 18 to Pra-Loup, which saw Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) win the day and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) abandon the Tour. In all, six riders did not finish today's stage including Michal Kwiatkowski, Nathan Haas, Laurent Didier, Jerome Coppel and Irish sprinter Sam Bennett.

