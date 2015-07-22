Tour de France podcast episode 20: First stage in the Alps serves up another wild race
We hear from Chris Froome, Tejay van Garderen and Andrew Talansky about the day's events
In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Sadhbh O'Shea and Zeb Woodpower discuss stage 18 to Pra-Loup, which saw Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) win the day and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) abandon the Tour. In all, six riders did not finish today's stage including Michal Kwiatkowski, Nathan Haas, Laurent Didier, Jerome Coppel and Irish sprinter Sam Bennett.
