Tour de France podcast episode 19: Team Sky, Chris Froome’s data and Tinkov’s attack on ASO

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Sagan, Tinkov and Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) during his press conference Image 4 of 5 Dave Brailsford addresses the media. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Oleg Tinkov on the Tour de France rest day

In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand and Zeb Woodpower discuss the news of the second rest day after attending several press conferences in and around Gap.

Related Articles Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

They were up early to speak with Tejay van Garderen at BMC and then heard race leader Chris Froome talk about his hopes for the decisive Alpine stages and the release of his data from the first stage in the Pyrenees to La Pierre-Saint-Martin. Dave Brailsford defended Team Sky in the face of recent accusations and innuendo, with Tim Kerrison talking through Froome’s data.

In the afternoon, other teams held their press conferences with a large group of media standing in the sun in the car park of the Tinkoff-Saxo hotel as Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan and Oleg Tinkov held court. Tinkov turned out to be the star of the event, going on the attack and criticising Tour de France organiser ASO just hours before going to dinner with them in Gap to discuss the future of the sport.



