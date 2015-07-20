Tour de France podcast episode 18: Sagan’s attributes, Froome’s weight and Thomas’ crash

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

In today’s episode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower, Barry Ryan and special guest Pierre Carrey of the Liberation newspaper in France discuss all the events of the stage 16 to Gap.

The twisting Col de Manse descent again provided lots to talk about as Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) rode into Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on a corner and sent him off the side of the road. Thomas showed he is made of Welsh granite and was soon up but our reporters on the race discuss and analyse who caused the crash.

Chris Froome also caused further debate by agreeing to releasing some of his performance data and revealed his race weight was between 67-68kg. He also said he was against former dopers being television pundits and asked why he has faced far more scrutiny than other recent Grand Tour winners.

Pierre Carrey defended the reporting of the French media on Froome and Team Sky insisting there is no bias or campaign against Froome.

