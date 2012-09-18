Tony Martin may need surgery at end of season

Image 1 of 3 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 An injured Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes stage 1 but heads straight for the bus (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 The winners show off their medals: Tom Boonen, Sylvain Chavanel, Tony Martin, Niki Terpstra, Kristof Vandewalle and Peter Velits (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin is now able to ride without pain in the hand he broke during the Tour de France, but nevertheless faces the possibility of surgery on the injured left hand after the season.

Martin led Team Omega Pharma-QuickStep to victory on Sunday in the team time trial at the World Championships in Valkenburg, Netherlands, and is the top favourite to win the men's title on Wednesday and defend his world title.

The German crashed early in the first stage of the Tour de France, and was diagnosed with a broken scaphoid. He stayed in the race, wearing a special brace, and abandoned on the first race day. He went on to win a silver medal in the London Olympics time trial.

Surgery may be necessary to prevent him from suffering from arthritis in the hand later. “We will talk about after the Worlds,” team doctor Helge Riepenhof told the dpa news agency.

“If the operation is necessary, then it must be done. But it is important to find the most sensible time,” said Martin's manager Jörg Werner. Martin's last race of the season is the Tour of Beijing, which he won last year, to be held October 7-14.