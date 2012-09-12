Degenkolb, Martin lead German team at world championships

Image 1 of 4 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is struggling for form. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage number five of the 2012 Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Judith Arndt (Germany). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 4 The German team of Trixi Worrak, Judith Arndt, Charlotte Becker and Ina Teutenberg before the start of the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German Cycling Federation has named its line up for the UCI Road World Championships in Limburg next week.

The men's seven-man road team will be led by John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) who took five stage wins at the Vuelta a España - the first German to do so. The seven-man team will also include Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan), Christian Knees (Sky), Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp).

Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) will be allowed to solely concentrate on the chrono. Trade teammate Bert Grabsch and Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano) will also compete in the discipline. Martin finished 11th in the Vuelta time trial and said there was no cause for concern.

"I'm still on course for the Worlds," he said. "My feelings during the time trial were good. Even during the technical start I did well, so there’s no need to worry."

Women's reigning time trial world champion Judith Arndt (Orica - AIS) and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-Lululemon ) will compete in the German national team for the final time. Arndt and Teutenberg have been named for the road race with Claudia Häusler (Orica - AIS), Charlotte Becker, Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon), Romy Kasper and Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo).

Rick Zabel, son of six-time Tour de France Points Classification winner Erik Zabel, will get a chance to better his fifth placing in the U23 road race, after he won the German U23 title earlier this month.

Men road race: Marcus Burghardt (BMC), John Degenkolb, Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan), Christian Knees (Sky), Paul Martens (Rabobank), Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp)

Men Time Trial: Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma Quick-Step), Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick-Step)

Women road race: Judith Arndt, Claudia Häusler (Orica - AIS), Charlotte Becker, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon), Romy Kasper, Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo)

Women Time Trial: Judith Arndt (Orica - AIS), Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon)

Men U23 Road Race: Nikias Arndt, Michel Koch (LKT Brandenburg), Emanuel Buchmann (Specialized Concept Store), Jasha Sutterlin (Thüringer Energie Team), Rick Zabel (Rabobank Continental)

Men U23 Time Trial: Jasha Sutterlin, Jacob Steigmiller (Thüringer Energie Team)

