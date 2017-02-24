Tom Boonen to use custom Specialized Venge disc bike in Omloop - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Tom Boonen poses with the custom Specialized Venge he'll use at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 Quick-Step riders at Friday's press conference ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 Tom Boonen takes questions at the Quick-Step press conference ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 Aerodynamics and stiffness come together in Boonen's saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 24 Just in case you were wondering (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 24 Boonen is hoping the gold-trimmed Venge will lead him to victory in 2017 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 24 White paint and gold trim for Boonen's custom Venge (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 24 Ready for the cobbles (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 24 The four-wing feather tip design represents the four Roubaix victories Boonen achieved. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 24 Tom Boonen's custom Specialized Venge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 Tom Boonen's custom Specialized Venge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 The front disc on Boonen's custom Specialized Venge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 Dura Ace group set for Boonen's bike. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 14 of 24 Shimano transfers Boonen's power to the rear wheel. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 15 of 24 Roval hubs for Boonen's Specialized Venge (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 16 of 24 No detail is too fine for Boonen's custom Venge (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 17 of 24 Boonen will no doubt see a lot of this as he barrels into his final Classics season (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 18 of 24 Sleek Shimano levers for Boonen's bike. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 19 of 24 "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die" (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 20 of 24 No detail is too fine for Boonen's custom Venge (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 21 of 24 To honour a 15-year career in professional road cycling for one of the most talented and winningest riders of all time, Specialized has created a specific design which will become “ the mark" of Tom Boonen after his farewell to professional racing. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 22 of 24 Roval wheels on Boonen's bike. (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 23 of 24 Detail shot from the Roval wheels on Boonen's bike (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 24 of 24 Detail shot from the Roval wheels on Boonen's bike (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

Amid the ongoing polemics over use of disc brakes in the pro peloton, including teammate Marcel Kittel's decision to forgo his own disc machine after possibly injuring another rider in a crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour on Thursday, Tom Boonen stepped forward to unveil his new 'Limited Edition' Specialized Venge disc bike Friday at the Quick-Step Floors press conference ahead of Belgium's "opening weekend."

Boonen will use the bike in Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Sunday's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in what will be his final Classics campaign before a planned retirement in April. Specialized designed the bike to commemorate Boonen's 15-year career, and a limited number of the bikes will be sold in bike shops that carry Specialized.

"Specialized approached me as they wanted to do a special edition bike for my last pro season," Boonen said. "I said yes and I’m really proud and happy of what they have done. I always said that I want to close the circle and end my career on a white bike as i started it on a white one, and Specialized gave me this great opportunity.

"I really love it with its paint job and golden touches. The guardian angel on the top tube will help protect me during this spring, and with the 'Heroes get remembered, but legends never die’ quote, I’m excited to kick off the classics season with this outstanding bike."

Eric Jepson, Component Graphic Design Manager at Specialized, said the bike's design is meant as a guardian angel for Boonen.

"The ‘angelic' inspired design originated as a concept to convey protection and guidance through the treacherous terrain of the Paris-Roubaix race, also referred to as 'The Hell of the North'," Jepson said. "The idea behind the design has since evolved to encompass the entire final season of Boonen’s legendary career, with the goal of carrying him safely to many victories."

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.