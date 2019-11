Start times for crucial Tirreno-Adriatico time trial

Nairo Quintana crosses the finish line at the end of the 17km individual time trial, the 18th stage of the 2016 Tour de France

After more than 1,000 kilometres of racing, the identity of the winner of the trident trophy at the 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico will be decided on the roads of San Benedetto del Tronto in a flat, 10km time trial.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is in the hotseat after a convincing victory on the Terminillo over the weekend but he’s got a number of riders snapping at his heels, including Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Rohan Dennis (BMC). Should Quintana have a bad day out, Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at 1:19 is also within touching distance.

Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the first rider down the ramp at 13:05 local time with each rider separated by a minute until the final 10. Key riders to look out for along the way are Alex Dowsett at 13:19, Jos Van Emden (14:16), Vasil Kiryienka (14:42), Stefan Kung (14:43), Sebastien Reichenbach (15:25), Bob Jungels (15:28) and Jonathan Castroviejo (15:44).

