Three DSM-Firmenich PostNL riders crash on final day of Spanish training camp

Australia's Chris Hamilton fractures collarbone putting Tour Down Under ambitions at risk

Chris Hamilton does the hard work for Dsm-firmenich PostNL at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Chris Hamilton does the hard work for Dsm-firmenich PostNL at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Hamilton has suffered a fractured collarbone after crashing on the final day of the DSM-Firmenich PostNL training camp with teammates Oscar Onley and Tim Naberman.

Onley and Naberman were not seriously hurt but Hamilton was immediately suspected of having a fractured left collarbone. He travelled home and underwent surgery on Monday. 

