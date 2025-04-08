From learning to fly planes to mastering two sports - Annabel Fisher takes 'complex journey' to Life Time Grand Prix

By published

Second race of 2025 gravel season positions British gravel champion for debut in US off-road series, including do-over at Unbound Gravel in May

Annabel Fisher begins 2025 gravel season on the BIXS Far_Out Cyclilng gravel team
Annabel Fisher begins 2025 gravel season on the BIXS Far_Out Cyclilng gravel team (Image credit: Tim Troxler - Team BIXS Far_Out Cycling)
Jump to:

Fresh off snow-pack from ski racing, Annabel Fisher next prepares for carving new tracks on dirt for a debut in the Life Time Grand Prix on Thursday at Sea Otter Classic Gravel. A winner of The Rift in her first season gravel racing in 2022 and the 2023 overall winner of the 2023 Gravel Earth Series, Fisher next targets consistency in the six-race Grand Prix and "win the series".

She's only raced in the US on one other occasion, taking the start at Unbound Gravel 200 last year after earning third in Australia at Seven, a UCI Gravel World Series event. She said that race "failed" with a DNF, "halfway through I was seeing double and I couldn't breathe, so I called it quits", because of lingering effects from a virus she picked up during her overseas travel.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky a favourite for repeat victory, but could an unexpected winner take all at Hell of the North?

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 03 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 112th Scheldeprijs 2024 Womens Elite a 1305km one day race from Schoten to Schoten on April 03 2024 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Marc Van HeckeGetty Images

Scheldeprijs Women start list
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky a favourite for repeat victory, but could an unexpected winner take all at Hell of the North?

See more latest