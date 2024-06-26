The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Tarmac SL8 looks fantastic, is ready to take flight at the Tour de France, and has a frightening price

The limited edition bike will be limited to just 500 replica units worldwide

It's been common knowledge for some time now that Bora Hansgrohe would be welcoming Red Bull on board as a new key sponsor just before the Tour de France. The Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe sponsor launch is taking place this week in the run-up to the Tour kicking off on Saturday and includes the creation of a new U23 team.

New sponsors generally mean kit design changes, and sponsors as big as behemoth Red Bull right before the world's biggest bike race definitely mean new kit and bike designs. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.