Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm pre-Tour de France sponsor launch

By
published

German WorldTour team will race Tour de France under new brand backing

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič during one of the opening stages of the race
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič during one of the opening stages of the race

Rebranded German WorldTour squad Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be officially launched in the countdown to the Tour de France, the team confirmed this week.

The addition of Red Bull was confirmed for the Bora-Hansgrohe squad earlier this season, with the announcement that a new U-23 team would form part of the sponsorship deal in 2025. A junior team, Grenke Auto Eder, already forms part of the squad’s broader infrastructure.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.