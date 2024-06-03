Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm pre-Tour de France sponsor launch

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič during one of the opening stages of the race

Rebranded German WorldTour squad Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be officially launched in the countdown to the Tour de France, the team confirmed this week.

The addition of Red Bull was confirmed for the Bora-Hansgrohe squad earlier this season, with the announcement that a new U-23 team would form part of the sponsorship deal in 2025. A junior team, Grenke Auto Eder, already forms part of the squad’s broader infrastructure.

The team launch will be held in Salzburg airport in Austria on June 26, just before the riders fly out to Italy for the Tour de France start on June 29.

The launch will also see the new team kit being unveiled and the full Tour de France line-up presented to the media.

The team set to be known as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be led at the Tour de France for the first time by Primož Roglič, currently racing the Criterium du Dauphiné, his first race back since crashing heavily in the Itzulia Basque Country.

Aleksandr Vlasov and 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley are expected to form part of the line-up in one of the most powerful teams in the 2024 Tour de France.

According toWielerflits, the newly designed Red Bull jersey will have marked similarities to the Red Bull Formula 1 team kit in motor racing. The Dutch website reports that according to Austrian media, as a result of Red Bull's joining Bora-Hansgrohe as a sponsor, the annual budget is also set to nearly double to €45 million.