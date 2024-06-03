Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm pre-Tour de France sponsor launch
German WorldTour team will race Tour de France under new brand backing
Rebranded German WorldTour squad Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be officially launched in the countdown to the Tour de France, the team confirmed this week.
The addition of Red Bull was confirmed for the Bora-Hansgrohe squad earlier this season, with the announcement that a new U-23 team would form part of the sponsorship deal in 2025. A junior team, Grenke Auto Eder, already forms part of the squad’s broader infrastructure.
The team launch will be held in Salzburg airport in Austria on June 26, just before the riders fly out to Italy for the Tour de France start on June 29.
The launch will also see the new team kit being unveiled and the full Tour de France line-up presented to the media.
The team set to be known as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be led at the Tour de France for the first time by Primož Roglič, currently racing the Criterium du Dauphiné, his first race back since crashing heavily in the Itzulia Basque Country.
Aleksandr Vlasov and 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley are expected to form part of the line-up in one of the most powerful teams in the 2024 Tour de France.
According toWielerflits, the newly designed Red Bull jersey will have marked similarities to the Red Bull Formula 1 team kit in motor racing. The Dutch website reports that according to Austrian media, as a result of Red Bull's joining Bora-Hansgrohe as a sponsor, the annual budget is also set to nearly double to €45 million.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.