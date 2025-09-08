'The numbers were quite high' – Remco Evenepoel positive about form as build up to World Championships continues

Belgian planning further high-intensity training after Tour of Britain Men second place

Cycling - 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain - Stage 6: Newport to Cardiff - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) Finishes Second in the General Classification
Evenepoel finished just two seconds in arrear to overall winner Romain Grégoire at the Tour of Britain Men (Image credit: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)

With less than a fortnight to go until he defends his time trial world title in Kigali, Rwanda, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) had no complaints about his shape after concluding the Tour of Britain Men on Sunday.

The Belgian finished second overall at the 2.Pro race, just two seconds behind overall winner Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), and claimed the Queen stage on Saturday despite later being fined for brake checking one of his rivals on the final climb.

Evenepoel was appearing in Soudal-QuickStep colours for the penultimate time – Il Lombardia is expected to be his final outing with the Wolfpack – before his off-season switch to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Between now and flying out to East Africa later next week, Evenepoel plans to continue with a focused training regime, while preparing for the conditions in Kigali – the 15th highest-altitude capital city in the world.

