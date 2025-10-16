The most expensive bike light we've ever tested has just hit the lowest price we've ever seen – grab a huge £60 off the Exposure Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV

The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 AKTIV, in our opinion, is one of the best bike lights, packed with clever tech and an almost indestructible build. Our very own Will Jones inadvertently put that to the ultimate test, after a mount failure sent the Strada "tumbling down the road at warp speed."

The Strada passed the crash test with ease, confirming its impressive build quality and cementing its position in our bike lights buying guide as one of the best bike lights we've ever tested. However, this quality usually comes with a massive price, but right now you can get the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 AKTIV at Tweeks Cycles for just £265.

This Exposure Lights deal surpasses the previous best price of £279 from back in July, and represents an 18% saving on the RRP of £325. With winter riding and dark nights looming, this is a bike light deal worth snapping up, as this is very likely to sell out fast.

The Exposure Lights Strada does it all brilliantly, and in our review of the Mk11 version, we scored that model with an impressive 4 out of 5 stars. It just missed out on the perfect score, mostly due to price, so this deal on Mk12 makes it even better. The changes to the Mk12 are minimal, so the review is worth checking out for all the details.

Review highlights of note are the road-specific beam pattern, which provides the optimum beam for road cycling, with the impressive AKTIV mode that auto-dips the beam and detects vehicles approaching. Basically, it's like swapping from full beam to dipped in your car.

Although the initial setup is a bit of a faff, once you've got it dialled, the Strada has various programs and a remote switch allowing customised lighting to suit your needs, from intense blasts to all-night adventures. These lighting modes are backed with an impressive battery life – up to an incredible 36 hours, depending on the program you're using.

The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV is, in our opinion, as good as it gets in a bike light, and only got marked down for cost, so at this price, it's now got value for money to add to its impressive repertoire.

The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV impressed our tech experts across the board for performance and features. (Image credit: Will Jones)

If you're looking to pair the Exposure Lights Strada with the best rear light on the market, then there can be only one choice – the Magicshine SEEMEE300 . It has a perfect 5 out of 5 stars review, and is not just our favourite light, but one of the most impressive pieces of cycling tech we've ever reviewed.

The Magicshine SEEMEE300 is currently discounted to just £47.99 at Amazon, 20% off the RRP. It's not quite the cheapest it's ever been, but if you're gearing up with the Exposure Light, the savings you've made there make for a superbly priced front and rear light package.

The SEEMEE300 is without doubt the best rear bike light we have ever tested. (Image credit: Will Jones)

These deals are UK only, but below you'll find the best prices available in your territory on the Exposure Lights range, including the Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV, and also the Magicshine SEEMEE300.