'The level is higher, and that's something good' – Anna van der Breggen hails progress of women's cycling ahead of Tour de France Femmes debut

By published

'What is it like now, before the Tour, that you have no clue who is going to win? That's a nice feeling, right?'

VANNES, FRANCE - JULY 25: Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025 / #UCIWWT / on July 25, 2025 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) speaks to the press ahead of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

With world champion Lotte Kopecky taking the Tour de France Femmes day by day following a back injury sustained at the Giro d'Italia Women, the Belgian's teammate Anna van der Breggen may just be taking up the GC slack for SD Worx-Protime at this year's race.

The veteran Dutchwoman, this season making her comeback after a three-year retirement from racing, is a veteran of 13 editions of the Giro d'Italia but will this year be making her debut at the Tour.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.