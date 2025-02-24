The Hunt Spring Sale is live, with over $350 off top rated wheels

Hunt's Spring Sale is currently running with savings of up to 30% off across its range of highly rated wheels. There are solid discounts to be grabbed on some of the best road bike wheels around – like a wheel that featured in our 18-wheelset wind tunnel mega test – the Hunt Sub 50 Aero Limitless Carbon Wheelset, discounted by $300. Elsewhere, one of my favourites from Hunt is the 40 Carbon Disc, which has a $365.80 reduction.

I've selected a few of the best deals from Hunt below and the UK wheel brand says they have limited stock on most of these wheel deals, so we suggest that if you have eyes on a particular wheelset, grab them fast.

Save 30% The Hunt 30 Carbon wheelset is an ultra-versatile wheel that shines when the terrain tilts up, but is highly capable on any terrain, from smooth tarmac to moderate gravel. The 30mm wide and 30mm deep U-profile delivers great handling and reduces aerodynamic drag across multiple wind yaw-angles, and is Aero optimized for 25-35mm tires.

Save 20% The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes to further reduce weight and increase lateral responsiveness. The wind tunnel designed 25mm wide/32mm deep Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through wind, saving seconds up and down.

Save 10% The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheelset benefits from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and delivers tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough (1,524g) to tackle climbs, and stable enough to manage crosswinds. They feature a hooked & ETRTO-compliant tubeless-ready rim, designed for full clincher tyres and the best tubeless tyres.

Save 25% The highlight of the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL is its aerodynamically optimized alloy rims. Using the brand's years of wind tunnel research, Hunt claims they are one of the fastest alloy disc-brake wheelsets available. They also have updated Sprint SL hubs which reduce weight and give quick 7.5 degree engagement and reliability.

