The Giro d'Italia moves into the final phase - Podcast

Overall leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar) moves one step closer to winning the Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – we look back on the last week of the Giro d'Italia and preview the main contenders as the race embarks on the final three stages.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) is three stages away from winning the Giro – although the final two days of racing are in the mountains before we have the final 17km time trial in Verona on Sunday. However, former two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) waits in the wings and will look to exploit any sign of weakness.

We hear from Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and his director sportif Addy Engels; Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos), who is riding high in the top 10; Connor Dunne (Israel Cycling Aacdemy), who is making his Giro debut; and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) after his second-place finish on stage 17.

