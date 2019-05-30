Disaster averted after spectator drops bike in front of Giro d'Italia breakaway
Another fan risked being hit to undo the sabotage as riders approached - Video
A potential disaster was narrowly averted by an alert spectator at the Giro d'Italia on stage 18 after a man in a hoodie dropped a cruiser bicycle in front of the oncoming race.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Cima wins stage 18
Giro d'Italia stage 18 finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia stage 18 highlights - Video
Match point: Ackermann divests Demare of points jersey at Giro d'Italia
Vincenzo Nibali: Finishing second or third doesn't count for anything at the Giro d'Italia
The Giro d'Italia moves into the final phase - Podcast
Dolomite antipasto: Giro d'Italia approaches crunch point at San Martino di Castrozza
Just after the race commissaire's car passed by ahead of the three-rider breakaway containing eventual stage winner Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane), a man walked the bike into the middle of the parcours and dropped it, the front wheel detached and bounced away.
Moments later, another spectator ran and grabbed the bike, missing the wheel, and pulled it safely out of the riders' way.
From television footage showing the incident occurred with approximately 61km to go, the apparently intentional act of possible sabotage took place either in or outside Conegliano, near the first intermediate sprint.
A second video of the incident surfaced that recorded the scene from a different angle and showed the man walking onto the course just after the lead vehicles passed by, and intentionally dropping a bike in the path of the riders.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy