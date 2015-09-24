Trending

The Cyclingnews podcast: Transfer talk from the Worlds

Interviews with Patrick Lefevere, Matt White and rider agent Martijn Berkhout

It's a rest day at the World Championships in Richmond Virginia so Cyclingnews have taken a break from the action too and concentrated on a detailed look at the transfer market.

We talk to Patrick Lefevere on the riders coming and going at Etixx-Quick Step and whether he got the best out of Mark Cavendish. There's also an interview with Matt White on the transfer policies at Orica GreenEdge, while we also take to rider agent Martijn Berkhout about how the market is shaping up this year, the biggest moves and how the transfer system really works. 

