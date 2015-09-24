The Cyclingnews podcast: Transfer talk from the Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere and Marck Cavendish after stage 1 in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The winner of stage 7, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's a rest day at the World Championships in Richmond Virginia so Cyclingnews have taken a break from the action too and concentrated on a detailed look at the transfer market.

We talk to Patrick Lefevere on the riders coming and going at Etixx-Quick Step and whether he got the best out of Mark Cavendish. There's also an interview with Matt White on the transfer policies at Orica GreenEdge, while we also take to rider agent Martijn Berkhout about how the market is shaping up this year, the biggest moves and how the transfer system really works.

