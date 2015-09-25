Richmond World Championships training ride gallery

Sagan, Degenkolb, Nibali and Phinney out and about on road race course
With the team time trial and time trials done and dusted for 2015 at the UCI Road World Championships, teams and riders turn their attention to the road race which start at 10am on Friday with the Junior women's road race, followed by the U23 men's road race at 12:25pm local time.
Saturday sees the junior men take to the Richmond course with the elite women contesting for the rainbow jersey that afternoon over the same 129.8km difference.
Sunday is solely devoted to the elite men's 261.4km race that has several pre-race favourite riders but no one outright.
With the sun shinning in Richmond, the men and women were out on the course getting a feel for the cobbles and climbs that are likely to be decisive in the final laps.
Peter Sagan and his Slovakia team were seen out on course, as was the strong Belgian and Italian teams with both putting in some serious time to Libby Hill.
It wasn't just the professionals out and about though with BMC's general manager Jim Ochowicz, Tour de Pologne race director Czesław Lang and former HTC-Highroad manger Bob Stapleton all spotted out for a spin.
