Team Sky announce Michal Golas signing

Team Sky have announced former Polish champion Michal Golas as its third signing of the season following Alex Peters and Gianni Moscon. Golas has ridden with the Etixx-Quick Step team for the last four seasons recently winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.

The British team are set to announce four more signings this week with current World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski expected to join compatriot Golas at Team Sky from next season. Golas is the first Polish signing for Sky since they entered the peloton in 2010.

"I'm very proud to be joining Team Sky, and extremely motivated for next year," Golas said in a statement from the team. "I have always admired the team's philosophy, and the success they have achieved over the years. I can't wait to start learning from, and supporting, some of the greatest riders in the sport."

Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford explained the versatile Golas is an important signing for the team and is looking forward to integrating him into the squad.

"Michal is a strong, solid all-rounder who will really fit into the engine room of this team," Brailsford said. "He offers a robustness that we were looking for, and we are really excited to have him on board."

During his stint with Etixx, Golas has developed from domestique to road captain and was instrumental to Kwiatkowski's ride in Ponferrada to win the rainbow jersey. Golas recently told ProCycling the role of road captain is one he takes great pride in.

"To be a road captain you need to have a feel for the race, for how it moves and to identify who the strong riders are," Golas told the magazine. "You also need to have some character so that everybody in the team likes you. You have to keep the atmosphere at a high level. It's also important that the other riders have respect for you and listen to what you decide to do."