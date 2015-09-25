ONE Pro Cycling announce Hayden McCormick, James Oram and Dion Smith signings

Image 1 of 5 James Oram (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Dion Smith of Hincapie warms up Image 3 of 5 Dion Smith (Hincapie) ended up second for todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 James Oram (Axeon) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Dion Smith (Best young rider and Points), Pello Bilbao (Overall winner), Mauricio Ortega KoM (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The British ONE Pro Cycling team have announced the signings of Hayden McCormick, James Oram and Dion Smith from 2016 as the team moves up to Pro-Continental level for its second season in the peloton. The addition of the Kiwi trio follows that of Sebastian Lander (Team Trefor-Blue Water), Kristian House (JTL Condor) and Karol Domagalski (Team Raleigh).

"Our latest three signings are really exciting," sport director Matt Winston said. "Despite still being in the U23 category all three riders have experienced racing at a high level and will provide us with a fresh new team dynamic in 2016 and beyond. It's important for us to be able to develop and nurture young talent and I'm looking forward to seeing them progress as a part of ONE Pro Cycling."

Smith and Oram have predominately raced the North American circuit in recent season with 22-year-old Smith most recently placing fifth overall at the 2.1 Tour of Alberta with Hincapie Racing.

"When I was offered the chance to join ONE Pro Cycling, the decision was an easy one," said the GC rider. "The team are already pursuing the direction I want to go and they have great opportunities for me to develop and grow as a rider. The British are renowned for being well drilled and professional in everything they do and I'm looking forward to the step into the UK scene.''

After four seasons with the Axel Merckx development team, known as Axeon in 2015, 22-year-old Oram joins One Pro Cycling and makes the full time step up into the elite ranks but not before the U23 World road race in Richmond, Virginia this Saturday.

"I'm really excited to be joining ONE Pro Cycling to continue my development at a more senior level," said Oram who was sixth in the U23 time trial. "The attitude and atmosphere I can feel is great for the team already. They are swaying from the norm but in the best way possible. I'll be in the best races to progress and even get the chance to race for the win myself."

21-year-old Hayden McCormick has ridden for the U23 Lotto-Soudal team since 2013 with tenth place at this years U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège an early season highlight.

‘'Having followed the success of ONE Pro Cycling since they launched last year, I'm looking forward to riding for such a forward thinking team,"McCormick said. "It's not often you're given the opportunity to develop within a new team as an individual and also have two of your closest team mates make that transition with you."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.