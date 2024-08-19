Barraged after nature break Évita Muzic fights to third on Alpe d'Huez at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

French FDJ-SUEZ rider moves up to fourth in final overall standings with the podium performance on final stage

ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ SUEZ in the chase group during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) on the chase on stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Évita Muzic's dream of winning atop Alpe d'Huez became increasingly difficult to attain when race officials enforced a barrage after she took a nature break just ahead of the penultimate climb at Col du Glandon on the final stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes.

Despite the setback, the FDJ-SUEZ rider finished third atop Alpe d'Huez and just off the podium in the general classification, leaving the 25 year old as the top French rider in the overall classification.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.