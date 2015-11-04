Trending

The best of Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross championships - Gallery

Powers, Compton, Noble, Dillman and Petrov capture 2016 titles in Kentucky

Image 1 of 39

Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) feeling a little love dished out by a short but steep climb.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 39

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 39

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) putting in a huge effort in keeping Powers within striking distance.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 39

Jeremy Powers powering through the course

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 39

Top three men's podium: 1st Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus), 2nd Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld), 3rd Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld).

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 39

Jamey Driscoll would finish third

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 39

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) cornering

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 39

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) drives it up the climb

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 39

RYan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) hitting the sand pit, followed by Logan Owen (CalGiant), and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement).

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 39

Logan Owen (Calgiant)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates winning the Pan Am title

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 39

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic|Zones) leads the women's field

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 39

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Katie Compton

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 39

Katitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) leads Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) up the hill.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 39

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) after hitting an off camber and rolling her rear tyre

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek) was first out of the "Tundra Twister" with Amanda Miller in second

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 39

Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) finished third

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 39

The women's podium of the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 39

Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) wins the U23 title

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 21 of 39

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) shows his grit and teeth through a sticky mud corner. White finished in second place

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 22 of 39

Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) cranks though a hard corner on his way to fourth

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 23 of 39

A rider makes a mid-race bike change

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 24 of 39

Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria sees nothing but open road in front of her as she makes her way to the pavement section towards the finishline for the win.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 25 of 39

Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria takes the barriers during the final laps of the U23 womens race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 26 of 39

A Women CX Project rider makes her way over a muddy set of barriers during the final two laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 27 of 39

Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air makes her way over the barriers during the final two laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 28 of 39

A Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air rider makes her way past the pit area and up a slight climb towards the barriers.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 29 of 39

Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave makes her way past the pit area during the final laps of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 30 of 39

Spencer Petrov takes the win in the junior men's race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 31 of 39

Spencer Petrov shows his grit and focus on his way to winning the junior men's title

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 32 of 39

The chaos provided some excitement and separation of the favorites from the rest of the field during the open lap of the junior race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 33 of 39

A Boulder Junior Cycling Team rider looks back as Evan Clouse makes their way up a tough muddy section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 34 of 39

Gage Hecht (USA) making his way into 2nd position during the race, junior men

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 35 of 39

Gage Hecht (USA) chasing his way into 2nd position with Eric Brunner following closly behind.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 36 of 39

Cameron Beard (USA) makes his way up a tough section of the course, junior men

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 37 of 39

Up and coming stand out, Eric Brunner (USA), chasing down the leader during the opening laps of the junior race. Brunner would ride to an impressive 3rd pl finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 38 of 39

It's an uphill battle for many of the riders on the challenging section of the course.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 39 of 39

Like a thundering herd of Bison, the Junior men stampede past the start line during the start of the junior race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

The second annual Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships wrapped up on Sunday where riders from the United States swept up victories on all five podiums, and to no surprise considering the nation was the most represented at the event held at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won her second consecutive title, having won her first at last year's inaugural event, riding in for a solo victory in the elite women's race ahead of Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant).

Ellen Noble (Jam-NCC-Vittoria) won the U23 women's title ahead of Allison Arensman (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) and Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team), while Andrew DIllman won the U23 men's event ahead of Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Tobin Ortenblad (CalGiant).

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Network Racing) won the junior title, a huge improvement to his fourth place last year, this time riding away from the field to win by a large margin. Last year's winner Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co) placed second and Eric Brunner (Boulder Cycle Sport) was third.

New to the championships event this year was the addition of an elite men's race won by Jeremy Powers (Rapha). Powers rode away from the field and took a solo win by only eight seconds ahead of Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).

Click through the best of the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross gallery of photos to see some of the action.