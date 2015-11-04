The best of Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross championships - Gallery

Powers, Compton, Noble, Dillman and Petrov capture 2016 titles in Kentucky
Image 1 of 39
Image 2 of 39
Image 3 of 39
Image 4 of 39
Image 5 of 39
Image 6 of 39
Image 7 of 39
Image 8 of 39
Image 9 of 39
Image 10 of 39
Image 11 of 39
Image 12 of 39
Image 13 of 39
Image 14 of 39
Image 15 of 39
Image 16 of 39
Image 17 of 39
Image 18 of 39
Image 19 of 39
Image 20 of 39
Image 21 of 39
Image 22 of 39
Image 23 of 39
Image 24 of 39
Image 25 of 39
Image 26 of 39
Image 27 of 39
Image 28 of 39
Image 29 of 39
Image 30 of 39
Image 31 of 39
Image 32 of 39
Image 33 of 39
Image 34 of 39
Image 35 of 39
Image 36 of 39
Image 37 of 39
Image 38 of 39
Image 39 of 39
The second annual Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships wrapped up on Sunday where riders from the United States swept up victories on all five podiums, and to no surprise considering the nation was the most represented at the event held at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.
Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won her second consecutive title, having won her first at last year's inaugural event, riding in for a solo victory in the elite women's race ahead of Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant).
Ellen Noble (Jam-NCC-Vittoria) won the U23 women's title ahead of Allison Arensman (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) and Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team), while Andrew DIllman won the U23 men's event ahead of Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Tobin Ortenblad (CalGiant).
Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Network Racing) won the junior title, a huge improvement to his fourth place last year, this time riding away from the field to win by a large margin. Last year's winner Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co) placed second and Eric Brunner (Boulder Cycle Sport) was third.
New to the championships event this year was the addition of an elite men's race won by Jeremy Powers (Rapha). Powers rode away from the field and took a solo win by only eight seconds ahead of Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).
Click through the best of the Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross gallery of photos to see some of the action.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy