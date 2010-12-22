Tech tidbits: Fizik sells limited edition Antares saddles for charity
Basso and Nibali contribute to charity
Fi'zi;k is to sell 50 limited edition saddles autographed by Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso and Vuelta a España champion Vincenzo Nibali to raise funds for charity.
Related Articles
Tech tidbit: Focus finds new home in Australia
More tech tidbits from the Sea Otter Classic
Tech tidbits: Bont helps Pegasus fly high
It's hoped that each of the Antares saddles, with braided carbon rails, will raise at least €200 (£170) for Insieme si può, which fights hunger, poverty and underdevelopment in Africa.
It's a charity close to the heart of Barbara Bigolin, owner of Fi'zi;k and its parent company Selle Royal. She hosted a charity evening at her home earlier this month where the two pro riders were put to work signing the saddles (pictured).
They'll have the charity's logo on their seats throughout the 2011 season to help raise awareness of its work. The limited edition saddles will be sold on Fi'zi;k's website next week.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy