Tech tidbits: Fizik sells limited edition Antares saddles for charity

Image 1 of 4 Fizik owner Barbara Bigolin (l) with Basso, Nibali and co. (Image credit: Fizik) Image 2 of 4 Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Fizik) Image 3 of 4 Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Fizik) Image 4 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (l) and Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Fizik)

Fi'zi;k is to sell 50 limited edition saddles autographed by Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso and Vuelta a España champion Vincenzo Nibali to raise funds for charity.

It's hoped that each of the Antares saddles, with braided carbon rails, will raise at least €200 (£170) for Insieme si può, which fights hunger, poverty and underdevelopment in Africa.

It's a charity close to the heart of Barbara Bigolin, owner of Fi'zi;k and its parent company Selle Royal. She hosted a charity evening at her home earlier this month where the two pro riders were put to work signing the saddles (pictured).

They'll have the charity's logo on their seats throughout the 2011 season to help raise awareness of its work. The limited edition saddles will be sold on Fi'zi;k's website next week.