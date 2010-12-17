Tech tidbits: Team Geox-TMC announces technical partners

Image 1 of 4 Footon-Servetto team bikes are fitted with Rotor Agilis cranks and elliptical Q-Rings. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 4 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Even the chain on Manuel Cardoso's Fuji SST1.0 Aero matched the overall paint scheme. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 4 of 4 Denis Menchov has left Rabobank for the new Geox-TMC team (Image credit: ISPA)

While it may have missed selection for a ProTeam licence, Team Geox-TMC still boasts grand tour winners Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre and has attracted sponsorship from the likes of Fuji and ROTOR for its bikes and components.

For the 2011 season, Mauro Gianetti's squad will ride Fuji's Altamira LTD team edition for road races while for time trials they'll be able to choose from two ASI-branded bikes: the Fuji D6 or the Kestrel 4000 LTD time trial bike. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrains will be hung upon the squad's machines.

ROTOR will supply Geox-TMC with its Q-Rings, 3D cranks, press-fit and BB1 bottom brackets, chain catchers and seat mast topper. Sastre is a notable proponent of the company's offerings and used them during his time with the Cervélo TestTeam. The team's wheelsets will be supplied by Oval Concepts/DT Swiss.

Companies such as TRP, Deda Elementi, Hutchinson, Selle Italia and Look will also be technical partners of the team, which will rely on wildcard entries for the year's biggest races in 2011 thanks to its Pro Continental status.