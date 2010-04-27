More tech tidbits from the Sea Otter Classic

Image 1 of 61
Shield your eyes! Sidi's special 50h anniversary Ergo 2 road shoes are gleamingly bright and come complete with gold accents and commemorative stitching, too.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 2 of 61
Wizard Kinetics' rear-mounted rack essentially takes the versatility of a roof rack and moves it to the rear of the vehicle.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 3 of 61
A ratcheting strap pulls the front wheels in tightly on the Saris Thelma 2 though some time trial bikes may pose some difficulty depending on the clearance between the tire and down tube.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 4 of 61
Saris's unique Thelma 2 uses plastic cradles that wrap around the front wheel for a stable hold.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 5 of 61
The curved base on the Saris Thelma 2 raises the rack a bit further off the ground for more clearance on lower vehicles.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 6 of 61
Yup, Saris's new Solo rack is so light that you could even carry it (and a bike!) on your back - but only if someone asks you very nicely.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 7 of 61
Saris's redesigned Thelma 2 has new cradles that now fit high-volume 29" wheels and tires.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 8 of 61
Rockford Fosgate was on hand at this year's Sea Otter Classic with its new Punch Plugs, designed to deliver a lot of bass in a small package and with a secure, adjustable fit to hold them in place while riding.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 9 of 61
Pivot Cycles created these bolt-on ISCG mounts for its team riders but says it will likely be available for consumers soon, too.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 10 of 61
Osprey actually has multiple hydration packs currently available in a wide variety of sizes to suit particular applications.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 11 of 61
Osprey is new to the hydration market but its lengthy experience in the outdoor world has yielded some of the best hydration packs we've come across.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 12 of 61
The drawstring main compartment helps keep contents clean and dry while multiple smaller pockets keep contents organized.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 13 of 61
Interchangeable straps Osprey's commuter packs make for customizable appearance.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 14 of 61
Osprey's commuter packs look to be more than durable enough for daily toils.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 15 of 61
Auto rack giant Thule now has a comprehensive range of luggage.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 16 of 61
Timbuk2's Toolshed is designed to keep all of your repair items conveniently tucked together while the handlebar bags add a bit of color to what is typically a fairly drab-looking item.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 17 of 61
Bikes are easily loaded on to Wizard Kinetics' rear-mounted rack when in the 'down' position.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 18 of 61
The clever linkage on Wizard Kinetics' rear-mounted rack allows for one-person raising and lowering and easier loading and unloading.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 19 of 61
In addition to traditional wool, cotton and cotton/poly-blend caps, Walz Cycling Caps also makes these wicking models specifically for summer use.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 20 of 61
Walz Cycling Caps built these limited-edition hemp models to raise money for victims of Haiti's recent earthquake.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 21 of 61
Walz Cycling Caps offers a broad range of colors, styles, cuts and fabrics.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 22 of 61
Full-length housing on this Dave Turner one-off 'cross bike keeps the lines free from mud and water.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 23 of 61
Dave Turner built this one-off 'cross bike with heavily shaped aluminum tubing.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 24 of 61
Don't get too excited: Dave Turner apparently built this 'cross bike as a birthday present and doesn't currently have plans to bring it to market.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 25 of 61
TRP will now offer its lightweight and powerful R960 road calipers in several anodized colors.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 26 of 61
Troy Lee Designs' casual range includes jeans with reinforced double-thickness knees.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 27 of 61
Timbuk2's saddle packs are made with the same durable Cordura fabric as many of its messenger bags.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 28 of 61
Timbuk2 wisely carries on with what it does best: lots of messenger bag styles in an impressively broad range of colors and styles.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 29 of 61
Timbuk2 is best known for its messenger bags but also has a full range of backpacks, too.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 30 of 61
North Shore Racks' innovative design is specifically geared towards mountain bikes with its crown-supported cradle. It's especially well suited to shuttle rides thanks to its ultra-fast loading.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 31 of 61
Luna's new protein bars are similar to the Clif version but in a smaller size with fewer calories and less protein to satisfy smaller appetites.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 32 of 61
Lizard Skins' new Aaron Chase signature grip is paper-thin with a fine texture for ultimate bar feel.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 33 of 61
This well-finished item from Sonny's Bike Tools presses new bearings on to Campagnolo Ultra-Torque cranks.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 34 of 61
Enduro has developed a new fully US-made bearing design that should be on the market later this summer. The angular contact design should be far more tolerant of side-loading than current radial-type bottom bracket bearings for improved bearing life.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 35 of 61
e13 says its LG1 is tough enough for World Cup downhill racing but yet is also the lightest of its kind at just 195g.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 36 of 61
e13's Guiderings are specially shaped for use with chainguides.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 37 of 61
e13's composite bashguard is tough yet light thanks to its hollowed-out design.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 38 of 61
We counted at least three video camera companies with displays at this year's Sea Otter Classic, offering further support to the idea that 'if you didn't get it on video, it didn't happen.'
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 39 of 61
Continental's Rubber Queen all-mountain tire has been renamed 'Trail King' but otherwise remains the same.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 40 of 61
Continental says its tubular 'cross tires are still a work in progress but that it will offer these tube-type models for the time being to suit most conditions.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 41 of 61
Die-hard tubular aficionados out there will be pleased to see that Challenge also offers some of its tires with ultra-supple silk casings.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 42 of 61
Challenge is best known for its 'cross tires but the company also offers a far more comprehensive range of road rubber with various treads and sizes available depending on the application.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 43 of 61
Catlike PR and marketing manager Cristina Del Ramo Ortega has confirmed that US riders will be able to purchase the company's distinctive helmets sometime before September.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 44 of 61
Cannondale Headshok product manager Drew Hanna wouldn't confirm as such but we're betting this SRAM XX hydraulic lockout-equipped Lefty will be available to consumers for 2011. "I would tell you that there were several prototypes at Sea Otter and all were aimed at giving our Cannondale Factory Riders the best possible equipment that we can dream up," he said. "That includes working with SRAM as one of the team's technology sponsors. We have successfully partnered with SRAM to incorporate Solo Air Technology into all air sprung Leftys and more recently with an XX version of the Hollowgram SL BB30 crankset. These types of collaborations won't end anytime soon."
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 45 of 61
SRAM provided its top-level BlackBox athletes with these special XX brakesets.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 46 of 61
Enduro partner Sonny's Bike Tools showed off this trick bearing puller for Campagnolo's Ultra-Torque cranks.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 47 of 61
Epic's new HD video camera includes two built-in lasers to help dial in the field of view.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 48 of 61
The new KS handlebar remote for its telescoping seatposts takes up little room and is admirably smooth.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 49 of 61
KS's 27.2mm-diameter telescoping seatpost requires a separate reservoir to make up for the lost volume.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 50 of 61
Kinetic Koffee is branching out into the energy bar market with its Gearhead Go Bar. It's baked locally using just eight ingredients (including honey) and it's awfully tasty.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 51 of 61
Kinetic Koffee principal Mark Ritz says he was always impressed with some of the designs on the bags in which his coffee beans are delivered and now he's having select styles stretched over frames to sell as artwork.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 52 of 61
Hydrapak has made leaps and bounds over the past few years, in large part due to high-quality hydration packs like the Morro and Jolla.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 53 of 61
Side pockets on the Hydrapak Jolla are conveniently sized for smaller items.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 54 of 61
Hydrapak's Jolla pairs a capacious size with a handy organizer panel.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 55 of 61
Hydrapak's DualBot bottle features a self-sealing valve plus a high-volume conventional one for when you really want to get the water flowing.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 56 of 61
GU's sampler pack includes a little bit of everything for those who want to try out some of the company's energy products without committing to a whole box.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 57 of 61
Genuine Innovations' new Air Chuck Elite features aluminum instead of brass construction and a pared-down exterior, bringing the weight down to just 17g.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 58 of 61
Current US national champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski had his Gary Fisher Superfly 100 on display in the California sun.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 59 of 61
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski's team-issue Gary Fisher Superfly 100 sports a RockShox Reba XX up front.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 60 of 61
Subaru-Gary Fisher has come up with a far more elegant front derailleur mounting solution with the help of a local machinist.
(Image credit: James Huang)
Image 61 of 61
Winter is a ways off at this point but A'ME's new heated grips offer six levels of microprocessor-controlled warmth with convenient thumb-operated buttons and multiple battery options.
(Image credit: James Huang)
This year's Sea Otter Classic is now but a fleeting memory but we've still a lot to show you from the ever-growing tech expo. Stay tuned for more in-depth articles from our time in the California sun but in the meantime, enjoy this image gallery of some remaining highlights.