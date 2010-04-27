More tech tidbits from the Sea Otter Classic

Cannondale Headshok product manager Drew Hanna wouldn't confirm as such but we're betting this SRAM XX hydraulic lockout-equipped Lefty will be available to consumers for 2011. "I would tell you that there were several prototypes at Sea Otter and all were aimed at giving our Cannondale Factory Riders the best possible equipment that we can dream up," he said. "That includes working with SRAM as one of the team's technology sponsors. We have successfully partnered with SRAM to incorporate Solo Air Technology into all air sprung Leftys and more recently with an XX version of the Hollowgram SL BB30 crankset. These types of collaborations won't end anytime soon."