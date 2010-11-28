Tech tidbits: Bont helps Pegasus fly high

Image 1 of 2 Bont is the shoe sponsor for Pegasus Sports. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Riders will be kitted out in Bont footwear for 2011. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australian shoe brand Bont will supply shoes for the Pegasus Sports Professional Continental team in 2011. The company has been a technical partner of the Cervélo TestTeam over the past two seasons and continues a pro team association with Chris White's squad.

Having released its new Vaypor line of footwear earlier this year, the company is hoping to gain more international exposure with its sponsorship of Pegasus Sports, which has signed the likes of Robbie McEwen, Svein Tuft, Robbie Hunter and Trent Lowe for 2011.

Cervélo riders Thor Hushovd and Roger Hammond have been two of the most notable professionals using Bont over the past two years as the brand established itself in the market; with members of the Pegasus Sports team now riding the Vaypor, ultralight Zero and time-trial-specific Crono models next year, that progression is set to continue.

Some riders in the Fly V Australia team have already been using Bont shoes during 2010 - the likes of Jai Crawford, Bernard Sulzberger and Ben Day will be returning as members of the Pegasus Sports squad in 2011 and could be seen in the footwear during the team's recent training camp in Noosa (pictured, right).