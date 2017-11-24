Team Sky partner with Henri Lloyd for off bike wear

Team Sky riders show off their new Henri Lloyd off bike wear (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky has announced a new partnership with Henri Lloyd as the team's off bike clothing providers for the next three seasons.

Team Sky will continue to wear Castelli cycling kit for racing and training until at least the end of the 2019 season, following the three-year partnership announced at the end of the 2016.

Henri Lloyd specialise in technical sailing apparel, as well as offering a range of casual and lifestyle wear. Team Sky staff and riders will be equipped with the Henri Lloyd Sport line, a collection of 'transitional and multi-activity performance apparel'.

Like Team Sky, the British clothing brand is based in Manchester.

Team Sky’s principle Dave Brailsford said, "Henri Lloyd understand elite performance needs and they work with those who have to be at their best in extreme environments, from the America's Cup through to Formula One.





The partnership takes over from Under Armour who provided the teams off bike wear for the 2017 season.