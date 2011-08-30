Team Sky announces 2011 Tour of Britain team

British national champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Team Sky has announced its team for next month’s Tour of Britain, starting on 11 September in Peebles, Scotland.

Geraint Thomas and Ben Swift will lead Team Sky at the race next month. They will be joined by Peter Kennaugh and Alex Dowsett, while Mathew Hayman and Michael Rogers round out the team.

Swift will be the team’s principle sprinter while Rogers will use the race as part of his comeback after missing most of the year through illness.

"This is a strong and exciting team for the Tour of Britain. After a hugely successful season on the roads of Europe and beyond, it is really exciting to be racing in front of our home fans and we will be looking to repay the great support they have given the team all year," said Sky’s Dave Brailsford.

The team will be looking to at least match their performance from last year’s race in which Greg Henderson won a stage and wore the leader’s jersey.

Their best shot for stages will rest on the shoulders of Swift who enjoyed his first pro win at the race in Katusha colours in 2009.

"I'm looking forward to racing my home Tour again particularly as it is where I secured my first professional win in 2009. There will be some tough opposition this year with a number of star riders appearing, but we have a really exciting team with a real depth to it. The team is riding well and full of confidence and we can’t wait to get going,” he said.

The race begins on September 11 in Scotland and finishes in London on September 18.