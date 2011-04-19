2011 Tour of Britain route unveiled

Image 1 of 11 The 2011 Tour of Britain route (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 2 of 11 The audience watches the Tour of Britain route being announced at the London Transport Museum (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 11 Three of the Tour of Britain jerseys on show – left to right the Points jersey (sponsored by the Prostate Cancer Charity); the leaders gold jersey (sponsored by IG Markets); the Sprints jersey (sponsored by Yodel). The riders left to right are: James Sparling (Raleigh); Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp); Alex Dowsett (Team Sky); Russell Downing (Team Sky); James Moss (Endura). (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 11 Alex Dowsett holds the Tour of Britain gold leaders’ jersey. The riders left to right are: James Sparling (Raleigh); Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp); Alex Dowsett (Team Sky); Russell Downing (Team Sky); James Moss (Endura). (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 11 Team Sky team mates Russell Downing and Alex Dowsett in Covent Garden at the Tour of Britain route launch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 11 Race Director Mick Bennett gives the details of the route (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 11 ToB organisers: left to right: Mick Bennett, race director; Hugh Roberts chief executive; ex-pro Graham Jones, route planner. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 11 The riders in attendance watch as the route is laid out. Left to right: James Moss (Endura); James Sparling (Raleigh); Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp); Alex Dowsett (Team Sky); Russell Downing (Team Sky). (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 11 Brothers Dean (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Russell (Team Sky) Downing at the launch of the Tour of Britain in Covent Garden in London (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 11 Alex Dowsett of Team Sky watches with interest as the final days time trial route is revealed at the launch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 11 Big Ben looms over the final Tour of Britain stage. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net)

The 2011 Tour of Britain route was unveiled on Tuesday, with the inclusion of a short time trial and a central London circuit race on the final day of the race.

The eight-day race begins in Peebles in Scotland on September 11, before the grandstand finale in London the following Sunday, with a 10km time trial in the morning followed by a circuit race around Whitehall in the afternoon.

In between, there is a balanced mix of flat and rolling stages that will pit the sprinters and opportunists against one another. While day two to Blackpool ought to suit the fast men, the following stage’s uphill finish in Stoke-on-Trent is sure to shake up the general classification.

An undulating day’s racing in Wales follows, with the Brecon Beacons and Caerphilly Mountain set to provide a sting in the tail of stage four. Next up is a foray into the South West of England, where the rugged terrain will suit punchy riders on the run-in to stage finishes in Exeter and Wells. The penultimate day sees the race tackle its longest stage in East Anglia, before the climactic finish in London.

It will be the first time the race has featured a time trial since 2005, and will add an interesting new dynamic to the Tour of Britain as well as boosting the chances of time trial specialist such as Bradley Wiggins. This year the overall race leader will wear a gold-coloured jersey.

“We are very excited about the route for the 2011 Tour of Britain, particularly with the inclusion of the final day time trial in the very heart of London," Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett explained.

The 16 competing teams is set to include Team Sky, Leopard Trek, Garmin-Cervélo and Rabobank. Michael Albasini (HTC) won the 2010 Tour of Britain.

Tour of Britain, September 11-18:

Stage 1, Peebles-Dumfries

Stage 2, Kendal-Blackpool

Stage 3, The Stoke-on-Trent Stage

Stage 4, Welshpool-Caerphilly

Stage 5, Exeter-Exmouth

Stage 6, Taunton-Wells

Stage 7, Bury St Edmunds-Sandringham

Stage 8a, London, Individual Time Trial

Stage 8b, London, Circuit Race



