Voigt to lead Leopard Trek team at the Tour of Britain

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The organisers of the Tour of Britain have announced that Jens Voigt will lead the six-rider Leopard Trek team at this year’s race.

The ever-aggressive German is currently riding the UC Pro Cycling Challenge in the USA but will be in Scotland for the start of the race on Sunday, September 11. The Tour of Britain lasts a week and ends in central London on Sunday, September 18.

Voigt leads a solid Leopard Trek line-up that also includes 2006 Tour of Britain winner Martin Pedersen, Will Clarke, Linus Gerdemann, Dominic Klemme and young Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo. Voigt is likely to fire up the racing on British roads thanks to his aggressive style and legendary ‘hard as nails’ character.

Sprinters clash

The Tour of Britain could see a pre-world championships clash between many of the world’s best sprinters. Thor Hushovd has been named in the Garmin-Cervelo team for the race and organisers today confirmed that Theo Bos and Michael Matthews are in the provisional Rabobank squad for the race. The Tour of Britain ends exactly a week before the Elite men’s road race at the world championships in Copenhagen on September 25.

There is also a chance that Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) could also ride the Tour of Britain after pulling out of the Vuelta a Espana, while the Garmin-Cervelo team also includes Julian Dean and Britain’s Roger Hammond, Daniel Lloyd and David Millar.

Organisers also announced the line-up of the Europcar team for the race. Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Thomas Voeckler is not in the six-man team but 2010 polka-dot jersey winner Anthony Charteau is, along with Yukiya Arashiro and Yohann Gene.

The Irish AN Post Sean Kelly Cycling Team also returns to the Tour of Britain, with talented young British riders Andrew Fenn and Mark McNally amongst their six rider provisional line-up.

“This year’s Tour of Britain is building up to have our best field yet,” said Race Director Mick Bennett in a press release.

“The fact that UCI World Tour teams like Rabobank and Leopard Trek are sending such strong line-ups speaks volumes about The Tour of Britain and how the race is continuing to go from strength-to-strength. With riders like Theo Bos, Thor Hushovd and other top sprinters contesting the sprints, I am sure that both the Yodel Sprints and Prostate Cancer Charity Points Jerseys will be hotly contested.”

