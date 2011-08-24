Three team rosters announced for Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 3 Daryl Impey (Team Netapp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Dominique Cornu was another track specialist on a good day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Willem Wauters (Davo-Lotto-Davitamon), Martin Riska (Arbo Gourmetfein Wels), Simas Kondrotas (Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota) and Nonesan in a breakaway group. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Three teams - NetApp, Vacansoleil and Topsport Vlaanderen - have announced their preliminary rosters for the Tour of Britain, which begins in Scotland on Sunday, September 11 and ends one week later in London.

Team NetApp is making its debut at the Tour of Britain, and it will be led by South African rider Daryl Impey. The German squad also includes the recent Tour of Austria runner-up and Best Young Rider Leopold König.

"As a young team, we are looking forward to racing The Tour of Britain for the first time, being the most known race of the country," said Team NetApp Team Manager Ralph Denk. "We will compete with a squad that is suited best to the challenging course.

"With Bartosz Huzarski we aim for a top 10 rank in the general classification. With Daniel Schorn, who has fully recovered after his accident at the Tour of Austria, we will take our chances in the sprints. Strong riders like Jan Barta, who is known for his attacks, will complete the team. As we proved many times in recent stage races, Team NetApp will also leave its mark at The Tour of Britain with an active racing style."

The Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator team will be led by former under 23 world time trial champion Dominique Cornu and will include Stijn Neirynck, who recorded three top 10 stage finishes at the 2010 Tour of Britain.

The Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling team will include a quartet of Dutch riders, plus Belgian Willem Wauters and Russian Maxim Belko, while Tour of Britain stage winner Borut Bozic is among their reserve riders for the event.

Provisional team rosters for the Tour of Britain

NetApp Team: Jan Barta (Cze); Cesare Benedetti (Ita); Bartosz Huzarski (Pol); Daryl Impey (RSA); Leopold König (Cze); Timon Seubert (Ger) with reserves: Andreas Dietziker (Sui); Andreas Schillinger (Ger); Daniel Schorn (Aut)

Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator Team: Dominique Cornu (Bel); Kenny De Ketele (Bel); Stijn Neirynck (Bel); Jarl Salomein (Bel); Preben Van Hecke (Bel); Jelle Wallays (Bel) with reserves: Sven Jodts (Bel); Stijn Joseph (Bel); Steven Van Vooren (Bel)

Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team: Maxim Belkov (Rus); Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned); Barry Markus (Ned); Wouter Mol (Ned); Jens Mouris (Ned); Willem Wauters (Bel) with reserves Borut Bozic (Slo); Marcello Pavarin (Ita)