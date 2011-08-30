Froome's Vuelta success sparks transfer interest

Image 1 of 2 Chris Froome celebrates his first Grand Tour jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his break-out ride in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Chris Froome’s outstanding performance at the Vuelta a España has sparked interest from several major teams who are all keen to sign the Kenyan-born Briton if he decides to leave Team Sky.

Froome has ridden strongly for Bradley Wiggins in the first week of the Vuelta but then overshadowed his team leader by beating him in the Salamanca time trial and taking the race leader’s red jersey. He now leads Jakob Fuglsang of Leopard Trek by 12 seconds, with Wiggins third at 20 seconds.

“I’m really happy for Chris, his career has been transformed overnight. He’s also tripled his contract value,” his agent Alex Carera told Cyclingnews, clearly looking to boost his rider’s value.

“I’ve been his agent for three years and always believed he could do well in stage races. But there was always something that stopped him performing at his very best.”

Froome and Carera has been in talks with Team Sky since July about a new contract for 2012 but the British team has been dragging its heels as it undergoes a significant evolution to its line-up for 2012. Mark Cavendish is widely expected to join the British team, sharing team leadership with Bradley Wiggins. That could leave little room for Froome if he goes on to prove his stage racing ability at the Vuelta.

“Chris would love to stay at Team Sky for next year but two teams were very interested in him before the Vuelta and after taking the lead, two other teams have contacted me,” Carera said.

“His future in the WorldTour is secure because a major Dutch team, a US squad and a leading European team have all shown interest. A French team is also keen to sign him.”

Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford told Cyclingnews that Froome would stay at the team in a 2012 but refused to give further details on if and when a deal would be reached.

