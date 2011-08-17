Hushovd to make Tour of Britain debut

Thor Hushovd enjoys the moment (Image credit: AFP)

Reigning road world champion Thor Hushovd will lead Garmin-Cervelo's line-up at this year's Tour of Britain, just a week before he heads to Copenhagen to defend his world title.

The Norwegian, who has signed to BMC for 2012, will be making his debut at this year's race. He's joined in the provisional team by a trio of British riders – David Millar, Daniel Lloyd and Roger Hammond. Martijn Maaskant and Julian Dean complete the six-rider line-up.

"We are very pleased to have such a strong Garmin Cervelo line-up racing at this year's Tour of Britain, and very much look forward to welcoming the current World Champion Thor Hushovd to The Tour," said Race Director Mick Bennett.

Re-launched in 2004 after a five year absence from the calendar, the Tour of Britain continues to attract some of cycling's biggest names, and they don't come much bigger than Hushovd. This year's edition gets underway in Peebles, Scotland on 11 September and concludes with a time trial and circuit race in London a week later. Daily highlights will be screened every evening on ITV4.