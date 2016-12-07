Team Sky to wear Kask helmets through 2020

Image 1 of 5 The new Kask Proton showed up atop Team Sky at the Tour de France (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Future Publishing) Image 2 of 5 Sky riders were wearing these bright yellow Kask helmets during several stages of this year's Tour de France. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 5 The Kask helmets of Team Sky (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Various Kask helmets are available to the riders (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Sky has several Kask helmets at its disposal, including the slick Infinity (left) with its sliding vent cover and a fully covered version of the Mojito (right) (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Team Sky riders will continue to wear Kask helmets through to the end of the 2020 season.

The British WorldTour squad has used the Italian brand since its inception in 2010, and on Wednesday announced a four-year extension to the partnership.

"Having worked directly with Kask for the last eight years it was an easy decision to continue that collaboration," said Carsten Jeppesen, Team Sky's head of technical operations.

"Our riders and technicians demand and expect the best in terms of protection, comfort, and performance, whatever they face in races and training. We need continued innovation and development from our helmet supplier to ensure we stay ahead of the pack in every way we can. That's what we expect, and that's what we get from Kask."

The first model of helmet used by Sky was the Vertigo, and in 2012 the Mojito came along, with its 'marginal gain' of antibacterial and antimicrobial padding. The Infinity features vents that can be opened and closed depending on whether the rider wants comfort or aerodynamics, while many riders now use the lightweight Protone.

For time trialling, the riders use the Bambino model, recently upgraded to the Bambino Pro Evo TT, which 'combines long-tail aero benefits with short-tail robustness'.

Kask say they will be collaborating with the team to produce new models in the future.





Team Sky are changing kit supplier from 2017, switching from Rapha to Castelli.