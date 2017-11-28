Kask and former Dutch champion launch new kit

Image 1 of 3 Elisa Longo-Borghini models the helmet and jersey from the collection (Image credit: Kask Cycling) Image 2 of 3 The jersey features a geometric design (Image credit: Kask Cycling) Image 3 of 3 The Kask Protone 'Protect Your Style' (Image credit: Kask Cycling)

Kask have launched a new line of women's clothing in partnership with former professional and current apparel designer Iris Slappendel.

The 'Protect Your Style' line includes the Kask Protone helmet, jersey, socks and cap and will be branded up as Kask's offshoot brand Koo, which launched a line of eyewear earlier this year.

All of the Protect Your Style line is designed and made in Italy and will be available from mid-December.

Slappendel, who had a 12-year professional career with teams including Rabobank-Liv Giant, and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling and later completed the UCI Sports Director course, is a fashion designer by trade.

The former Dutch road race champion has previously designed kits for the Dutch Cycling Federation, the UCI, Milltag and now has her own women's and men's cycling brand, IRIS. Slappendel is also remains heavily involved in the sport and is working to develop a women's rider organisation that is due to be unveiled in the coming weeks. She was previously a rider representative for the UCI.

On the announcement Slappendel said, "I design cycling clothes that are fashionable, so you have more fun on your bike. When designing the Protect Your Style range I was influenced by bold colours and geometric lines, it was great fun experimenting on where they would fit best and I'm really happy with how the items have turned out, they work really well together."

Ylenia Battistello, Kask Cycling's brand manager added, "Knowing women enjoy seeing female specific products in store we are really proud of the Protect Your Style kit. It delivers no compromise on performance, materials or fit, and the designs from Iris make a solid statement."

The kit will be available in small, medium or large, with the jersey also available in extra small and extra large sizes.