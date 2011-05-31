Gilbert still tops WorldTour ranking ahead of Contador

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 HTC Highroad riders would dominate stage 2. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is still number one on the International Cycling Union's WorldTour ranking, with Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador of Saxo Bank-SunGard moving him up to a close second place. HTC-Highroad maintains its lead in the team ranking, while Spain moved up to top the national ranks.

Contador's victory in the Giro moved him up from twelfth place to second. He has 349 points to Gilbert's 356. They are closely followed by Michele Scarponi (Lampre) with 348 points.

From there, there is a sharp drop to fourth-placed Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) at 236 points. The Swiss rider dropped from second to fourth, and BMC's Cadel Evans went from third to fifth. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) jumped from thirteenth to sixth, and Vincenzo Nibali made the huge leap from twenty-fourth to seventh. The top ten are rounded out by Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Tony Martin of HTC-Highroad.

The next points will be awarded in the Criterium du Dauphine (June 5-12) and the Tour de Suisse (June 11-19).

HTC-Highroad maintained its lead in the team ranking with 604 points. Saxo Bank-SunGard moved up from tenth to second place, and Leopard Trek dropped one to third place.

Spain used six stage wins and the Giro title to move to the top of the national rankings from its previous third place. Italy moved from fourth to second, and previous leader Belgium dropped to third.

Rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 356 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 349 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Isd 348 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 236 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 232 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 220 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 210 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 202 10 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 197 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 146 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 143 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 17 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 116 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 110 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 107 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 22 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 23 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 24 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 27 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 89 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 30 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 72 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 34 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 36 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 37 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 38 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 39 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 60 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 60 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 42 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 46 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Isd 51 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 48 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 49 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 50 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 51 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 41 55 Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 56 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 58 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 40 59 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 38 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Isd 33 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 32 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 63 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 64 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 30 65 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 66 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 28 68 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 69 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 70 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 71 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 72 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 22 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 74 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 76 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 20 77 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 78 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Isd 20 79 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 80 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 82 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 83 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 84 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack 13 85 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 86 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 87 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 89 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 90 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 91 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 10 92 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 93 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 94 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 95 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 96 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 97 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 98 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 99 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 100 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 101 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 8 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 103 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack 7 104 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 106 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 107 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 108 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - Isd 6 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 110 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 112 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 113 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 115 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 116 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 118 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 119 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - Isd 4 120 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 121 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 122 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 123 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 124 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 125 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 126 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 127 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 128 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 129 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 130 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 131 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 132 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 133 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 135 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Isd 2 136 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 137 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 138 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 1 139 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 140 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 141 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 142 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 143 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 144 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 145 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 146 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 147 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1 148 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 1 149 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 150 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 151 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 152 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 154 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 155 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 156 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Nation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 932 pts 2 Italy 860 3 Belgium 750 4 Australia 662 5 Germany 484 6 Netherlands 384 7 Switzerland 306 8 France 295 9 United States 276 10 Great Britain 238 11 Luxembourg 166 12 Kazakhstan 146 13 Denmark 140 14 Czech Republic 136 15 Colombia 107 16 Ireland 72 17 Belarus 66 18 Slovenia 61 19 Russia 60 20 Portugal 46 21 Austria 44 22 Norway 22 23 Canada 12 24 New Zealand 11 25 Argentina 9 26 Latvia 6 27 Ukraine 5 28 Sweden 4 29 Slovakia 2 30 Poland 1 31 Costa Rica 1