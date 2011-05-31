Trending

Gilbert still tops WorldTour ranking ahead of Contador

Spain moves up to top nation, HTC-Highroad still top team

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy.

Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
HTC Highroad riders would dominate stage 2.

HTC Highroad riders would dominate stage 2.
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is still number one on the International Cycling Union's WorldTour ranking, with Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador of Saxo Bank-SunGard moving him up to a close second place. HTC-Highroad maintains its lead in the team ranking, while Spain moved up to top the national ranks.

Contador's victory in the Giro moved him up from twelfth place to second. He has 349 points to Gilbert's 356. They are closely followed by Michele Scarponi (Lampre) with 348 points.

From there, there is a sharp drop to fourth-placed Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) at 236 points. The Swiss rider dropped from second to fourth, and BMC's Cadel Evans went from third to fifth. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) jumped from thirteenth to sixth, and Vincenzo Nibali made the huge leap from twenty-fourth to seventh. The top ten are rounded out by Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Tony Martin of HTC-Highroad.

The next points will be awarded in the Criterium du Dauphine (June 5-12) and the Tour de Suisse (June 11-19).

HTC-Highroad maintained its lead in the team ranking with 604 points. Saxo Bank-SunGard moved up from tenth to second place, and Leopard Trek dropped one to third place.

Spain used six stage wins and the Giro title to move to the top of the national rankings from its previous third place. Italy moved from fourth to second, and previous leader Belgium dropped to third.

Rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto356pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard349
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Isd348
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek236
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team232
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team220
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale210
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack202
10Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad197
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi163
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team156
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana146
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack143
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
17John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale116
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team110
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling107
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
22Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
23Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
24Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
27Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling89
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
30André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling75
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek72
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
34Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
36Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
37Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
38Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
39Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack60
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack60
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
42Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
46Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Isd51
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
48Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
50Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi48
51Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team44
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale41
55Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard41
56George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad40
59Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad38
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Isd33
61Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack32
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
63Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team30
64Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale30
65Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team29
66David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale28
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
69Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
70Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
72Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack22
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team22
74Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
75Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
76Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale20
77Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
78Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Isd20
79David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
80Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
82Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
83Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
84Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack13
85Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
86Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
87Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
89Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
90Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
91Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack10
92Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale10
93Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
94Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
95Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
96Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
97Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
98Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
99Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
100Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
101Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad8
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
103Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack7
104Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
105Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team6
106David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
107Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
108Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - Isd6
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
110Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
112Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
113Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
115Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
116Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
118Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
119Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - Isd4
120Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
121Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
122Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
123Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
124Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
125Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
126Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
127Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
128Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
129Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
130Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
131Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
132Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
133Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
134Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
135Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Isd2
136Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
137Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
138Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack1
139Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
140Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
141Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
142Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1
143Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
144Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
145Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
146Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
147Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1
148Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack1
149Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
150Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
151Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
152Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
154Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
155Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
156Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain932pts
2Italy860
3Belgium750
4Australia662
5Germany484
6Netherlands384
7Switzerland306
8France295
9United States276
10Great Britain238
11Luxembourg166
12Kazakhstan146
13Denmark140
14Czech Republic136
15Colombia107
16Ireland72
17Belarus66
18Slovenia61
19Russia60
20Portugal46
21Austria44
22Norway22
23Canada12
24New Zealand11
25Argentina9
26Latvia6
27Ukraine5
28Sweden4
29Slovakia2
30Poland1
31Costa Rica1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad604pts
2Saxo Bank Sungard507
3Leopard Trek503
4Team Radioshack497
5Omega Pharma-Lotto475
6Lampre - ISD458
7BMC Racing Team422
8Rabobank Cycling Team404
9Team Garmin-Cervelo367
10Katusha Team338
11Sky Procycling333
12Movistar Team328
13Liquigas-Cannondale322
14Pro Team Astana319
15Euskaltel-Euskadi272
16Quickstep Cycling Team260
17Ag2r La Mondiale235
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team82