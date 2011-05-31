Gilbert still tops WorldTour ranking ahead of Contador
Spain moves up to top nation, HTC-Highroad still top team
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is still number one on the International Cycling Union's WorldTour ranking, with Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador of Saxo Bank-SunGard moving him up to a close second place. HTC-Highroad maintains its lead in the team ranking, while Spain moved up to top the national ranks.
Contador's victory in the Giro moved him up from twelfth place to second. He has 349 points to Gilbert's 356. They are closely followed by Michele Scarponi (Lampre) with 348 points.
From there, there is a sharp drop to fourth-placed Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) at 236 points. The Swiss rider dropped from second to fourth, and BMC's Cadel Evans went from third to fifth. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) jumped from thirteenth to sixth, and Vincenzo Nibali made the huge leap from twenty-fourth to seventh. The top ten are rounded out by Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Tony Martin of HTC-Highroad.
The next points will be awarded in the Criterium du Dauphine (June 5-12) and the Tour de Suisse (June 11-19).
HTC-Highroad maintained its lead in the team ranking with 604 points. Saxo Bank-SunGard moved up from tenth to second place, and Leopard Trek dropped one to third place.
Spain used six stage wins and the Giro title to move to the top of the national rankings from its previous third place. Italy moved from fourth to second, and previous leader Belgium dropped to third.
Rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|356
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|349
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - Isd
|348
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|236
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|232
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|220
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|210
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|202
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|197
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|146
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|143
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|17
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|116
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|107
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|22
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|23
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|24
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|27
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|89
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|72
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|34
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|37
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|38
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|39
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|60
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|60
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|42
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|45
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|46
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Isd
|51
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|48
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|49
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|50
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|51
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|41
|55
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|56
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|40
|59
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|38
|60
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Isd
|33
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|32
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|63
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|64
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|30
|65
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|66
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|28
|68
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|69
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|70
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|72
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|22
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|74
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|76
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|77
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|78
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Isd
|20
|79
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|80
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|82
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|83
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|84
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
|13
|85
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|86
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|87
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|89
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|90
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|91
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|10
|92
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|95
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|96
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|97
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|98
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|99
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|100
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|101
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|103
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|7
|104
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|106
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|107
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|108
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - Isd
|6
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|110
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|111
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|112
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|113
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|115
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|116
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|118
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|119
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - Isd
|4
|120
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|121
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|122
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|123
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|124
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|125
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|126
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|127
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|128
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|129
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|130
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|131
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|132
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|133
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|135
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Isd
|2
|136
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|137
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|138
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|1
|139
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|140
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|141
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|142
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|143
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|144
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|145
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|146
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|147
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|148
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|1
|149
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|150
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|151
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|152
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|153
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|154
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|155
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|156
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|932
|pts
|2
|Italy
|860
|3
|Belgium
|750
|4
|Australia
|662
|5
|Germany
|484
|6
|Netherlands
|384
|7
|Switzerland
|306
|8
|France
|295
|9
|United States
|276
|10
|Great Britain
|238
|11
|Luxembourg
|166
|12
|Kazakhstan
|146
|13
|Denmark
|140
|14
|Czech Republic
|136
|15
|Colombia
|107
|16
|Ireland
|72
|17
|Belarus
|66
|18
|Slovenia
|61
|19
|Russia
|60
|20
|Portugal
|46
|21
|Austria
|44
|22
|Norway
|22
|23
|Canada
|12
|24
|New Zealand
|11
|25
|Argentina
|9
|26
|Latvia
|6
|27
|Ukraine
|5
|28
|Sweden
|4
|29
|Slovakia
|2
|30
|Poland
|1
|31
|Costa Rica
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|604
|pts
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|507
|3
|Leopard Trek
|503
|4
|Team Radioshack
|497
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|475
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|458
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|422
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|404
|9
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|367
|10
|Katusha Team
|338
|11
|Sky Procycling
|333
|12
|Movistar Team
|328
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|322
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|319
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|272
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|260
|17
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|235
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
