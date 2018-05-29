Chris Froome climbs WorldTour ranking after Giro d'Italia victory
Grand Tour contenders move up, Peter Sagan holds commanding lead
The 2018 WorldTour rankings have shifted after the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, concluded in Rome on Sunday. Overall winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) has climbed into the top 10, as has three-stage winner Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and four-stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).
Despite the new additions to the top 10, however, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains his grip over the series lead with a commanding 1,914 points. Sagan did not compete at the Italian Grand Tour but opted for the Amgen Tour of California. Although he did not secure a stage victory, his two podium places added to his tally. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in second place with 1,682 points after a stellar spring campaign.
Yates' won mountain stages 9, 11 and 15 during the Giro d'Italia, and wore the maglia rosa for 13 days, which bumped him up 16 places in the WorldTour ranking. He now sits in third, behind Sagan and Valverde, with 1,472 points.
Likewise, Viviani won sprint stages 2, 3, 13 and 17 at the Giro, along with the overall points classification, which was enough to move him up to fourth place in the WorldTour ranking with 1,397 points. Yates' and Viviani's rise pushed out Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) down to fifth and sixth places, respectively.
Froome made the biggest gain, moving up a whopping 271 places in the WorldTour ranking. He is now seventh with 1,205 points after his Giro d'Italia overall victory, along with wins in stage 14 and 19, and he won the mountain classification. Tirreno-Adriatico is the only other WorldTour race that Froome has competed in this year.
Other big changes in the WorldTour ranking after the Giro d'Italia come from Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), whose second place overall moved him up 135 places and into 13th. Third-placed Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up 50 places and is now in 17th, fourth-placed Richard Carapaz (Movistar) moved up 110 places to 29th place, and fifth-placed Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) moved up 35 places and is now in 24th in the ranking.
Tour of California winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) moved down three places, as a result of the Giro d'Italia finishers, and is in 10th overall.
After a winning spring, Quick-Step Floors lead the team classification with 7,979 points. Mitchelton-Scott moved up to second place with 4,562 points, bumping Bora-Hansgrohe down to third with 5,460 points.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1914
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1682
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1472
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1397
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1297
|6
|Primoz Roglic (
|1211
|7
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1205
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1198
|9
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1195
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1063
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1010
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|993
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|950
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|941
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|940
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|931
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|899
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|827
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|812
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|800
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|795
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|774
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|760
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|757
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|745
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|7979
|pts
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5462
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5460
|4
|Team Sky
|5094
|5
|Movistar Team
|4690
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|4494
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|4349
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|4261
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3468
|10
|Team Sunweb
|3245
|11
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|3244
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|3181
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2663
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|2572
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|2311
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|1532
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1260
|18
|Dimension Data
|1240
