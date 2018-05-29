Trending

Chris Froome climbs WorldTour ranking after Giro d'Italia victory

Grand Tour contenders move up, Peter Sagan holds commanding lead

Image 1 of 7

The final podium of the 2018 Giro d'Italia: winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) is flanked by Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

The final podium of the 2018 Giro d'Italia: winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) is flanked by Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 7

Guess who's back: Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts his troubled Giro behind him and starts to turn things around by winning stage 14 of the Giro on the Zoncolan

Guess who's back: Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts his troubled Giro behind him and starts to turn things around by winning stage 14 of the Giro on the Zoncolan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 7

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the 2018 Giro into Osimo, taking a precious couple of seconds out of defending champion Tom Dumoulin

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the 2018 Giro into Osimo, taking a precious couple of seconds out of defending champion Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 7

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 7

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the points jersey

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 7

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 7

To the victor belong the spoils: Team Sky's Egan Bernal with his leader's yellow jersey, and accoutrements, following stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California

To the victor belong the spoils: Team Sky's Egan Bernal with his leader's yellow jersey, and accoutrements, following stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2018 WorldTour rankings have shifted after the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, concluded in Rome on Sunday. Overall winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) has climbed into the top 10, as has three-stage winner Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and four-stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome secures overall victory at Cervinia

Despite the new additions to the top 10, however, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains his grip over the series lead with a commanding 1,914 points. Sagan did not compete at the Italian Grand Tour but opted for the Amgen Tour of California. Although he did not secure a stage victory, his two podium places added to his tally. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in second place with 1,682 points after a stellar spring campaign. 

Yates' won mountain stages 9, 11 and 15 during the Giro d'Italia, and wore the maglia rosa for 13 days, which bumped him up 16 places in the WorldTour ranking. He now sits in third, behind Sagan and Valverde, with 1,472 points.

Likewise, Viviani won sprint stages 2, 3, 13 and 17 at the Giro, along with the overall points classification, which was enough to move him up to fourth place in the WorldTour ranking with 1,397 points. Yates' and Viviani's rise pushed out Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) down to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Froome made the biggest gain, moving up a whopping 271 places in the WorldTour ranking. He is now seventh with 1,205 points after his Giro d'Italia overall victory, along with wins in stage 14 and 19, and he won the mountain classification. Tirreno-Adriatico is the only other WorldTour race that Froome has competed in this year.

Other big changes in the WorldTour ranking after the Giro d'Italia come from Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), whose second place overall moved him up 135 places and into 13th. Third-placed Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up 50 places and is now in 17th, fourth-placed Richard Carapaz (Movistar) moved up 110 places to 29th place, and fifth-placed Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) moved up 35 places and is now in 24th in the ranking.

Tour of California winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) moved down three places, as a result of the Giro d'Italia finishers, and is in 10th overall.

After a winning spring, Quick-Step Floors lead the team classification with 7,979 points. Mitchelton-Scott moved up to second place with 4,562 points, bumping Bora-Hansgrohe down to third with 5,460 points.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1914pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1682
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1472
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1397
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1297
6Primoz Roglic (1211
7Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1205
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1198
9Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1195
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1063
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1010
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team993
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb950
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott941
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo940
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors931
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team899
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ827
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott812
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale800
21Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team795
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale774
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb760
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida757
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team745

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors7979pts
2Mitchelton-Scott5462
3Bora-Hansgrohe5460
4Team Sky5094
5Movistar Team4690
6BMC Racing Team4494
7Bahrain-Merida4349
8Astana Pro Team4261
9AG2R La Mondiale3468
10Team Sunweb3245
11LottoNl-Jumbo3244
12Lotto Soudal3181
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2663
14Trek-Segafredo2572
15UAE Team Emirates2311
16Groupama-FDJ1532
17Katusha-Alpecin1260
18Dimension Data1240

 