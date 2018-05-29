Chris Froome climbs WorldTour ranking after Giro d'Italia victory

Image 1 of 7 The final podium of the 2018 Giro d'Italia: winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) is flanked by Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Guess who's back: Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts his troubled Giro behind him and starts to turn things around by winning stage 14 of the Giro on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the 2018 Giro into Osimo, taking a precious couple of seconds out of defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 To the victor belong the spoils: Team Sky's Egan Bernal with his leader's yellow jersey, and accoutrements, following stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2018 WorldTour rankings have shifted after the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, concluded in Rome on Sunday. Overall winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) has climbed into the top 10, as has three-stage winner Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and four-stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

Despite the new additions to the top 10, however, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains his grip over the series lead with a commanding 1,914 points. Sagan did not compete at the Italian Grand Tour but opted for the Amgen Tour of California. Although he did not secure a stage victory, his two podium places added to his tally. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in second place with 1,682 points after a stellar spring campaign.

Yates' won mountain stages 9, 11 and 15 during the Giro d'Italia, and wore the maglia rosa for 13 days, which bumped him up 16 places in the WorldTour ranking. He now sits in third, behind Sagan and Valverde, with 1,472 points.

Likewise, Viviani won sprint stages 2, 3, 13 and 17 at the Giro, along with the overall points classification, which was enough to move him up to fourth place in the WorldTour ranking with 1,397 points. Yates' and Viviani's rise pushed out Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) down to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Froome made the biggest gain, moving up a whopping 271 places in the WorldTour ranking. He is now seventh with 1,205 points after his Giro d'Italia overall victory, along with wins in stage 14 and 19, and he won the mountain classification. Tirreno-Adriatico is the only other WorldTour race that Froome has competed in this year.

Other big changes in the WorldTour ranking after the Giro d'Italia come from Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), whose second place overall moved him up 135 places and into 13th. Third-placed Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up 50 places and is now in 17th, fourth-placed Richard Carapaz (Movistar) moved up 110 places to 29th place, and fifth-placed Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) moved up 35 places and is now in 24th in the ranking.

Tour of California winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) moved down three places, as a result of the Giro d'Italia finishers, and is in 10th overall.

After a winning spring, Quick-Step Floors lead the team classification with 7,979 points. Mitchelton-Scott moved up to second place with 4,562 points, bumping Bora-Hansgrohe down to third with 5,460 points.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1914 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1682 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1472 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1397 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1297 6 Primoz Roglic ( 1211 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1205 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1198 9 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1195 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1063 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1010 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 993 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 950 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 941 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 940 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 931 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 899 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 827 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 812 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 800 21 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 795 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 774 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 760 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 757 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 745