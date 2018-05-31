The Chris Froome debate and conclusions from the 2018 Giro d’Italia - Podcast

Guess who's back: Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts his troubled Giro behind him and starts to turn things around by winning stage 14 of the Giro on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2018 Giro d’Italia may have concluded last Sunday but the debates and opinions surrounding the race and the manner of Chris Froome’s (Team Sky) final overall victory in Rome have shown no signs of softening.

Froome effectively won the race with an 80-kilometre solo attack on stage 19 in which he put over three minutes into a number of his GC rivals. Until that point Froome, who is still awaiting a decision over his adverse analytical finding for salbutamol from the 2017 Vuelta a Espana – had been off the pace with Simon Yates, Tom Dumoulin, Thibaut Pinot and Domenico Pozzovivio looking like the candidates to determine the podium places. Froome’s jaw-dropping ride turned the race on its head and forms the central theme to our latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast.

We hear from Froome, Dumoulin, George Bennett, Thomas Dekker, Simon Yates and Matt White as we look back at a frantic last few days in Italy, while the team of Daniel Benson, Ed Pickering and Patrick Fletcher attempt to put Froome’s ride and the subsequent praise and criticism into some form of context.

The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville. Click here to subscribe.



