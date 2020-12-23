Team DSM add Esmée Peperkamp to 2021 roster

Team DSM (formerly Sunweb) announced Wednesday they have made a new addition to their roster, signing Esmée Peperkamp to the team for 2021. The 23-year-old Dutch rider only started racing this year but will make her move to the Women's WorldTour where she hopes to develop with the top-tier team.

“I have always wanted to race at the highest level of cycling, and to do so with Team DSM for 2021 feels like a dream come true. I have always been a fan of the approach Team DSM has to cycling, I really like their Keep Challenging philosophy and desire to improve, and I can’t wait to contribute to this," Peperkamp said.

"I want to develop myself to become a better rider in all areas and I think Team DSM is the perfect place for me to do so because of their focus on development combined with a lot of experience and knowledge within the team. I am really looking forward to learning as much as possible from all of the experienced girls in the team and riding with them next year. I am really thankful to be given this opportunity and am dedicated to get the best out of myself and to support the team during the races.”

Peperkamp only raced one full season in 2019, and a partial season in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and race cancellations. This year, she secured seventh place at Trophée des Grimpeuses. The team identified her strengths on the longer climbs and in time trials.

“Esmée just started cycling a few years ago and every year has progressively made solid steps," said Team DSM head of coaching Rudi Kemna. "We conducted some tests at our Keep Challenging Center which confirmed her strong ability on the bike, with Esmée producing some high numbers and showing that she is a physically gifted athlete, and one that suits the climbs.

"Esmée has only been racing in the peloton for a short time so still needs to adapt to the rigours and tactics required to race at the top level, but she has shown that she has the attitude to develop that. There is no pressure on her as she joins, and she will need to make these steps gradually but we’re confident that with our group of experts, trainers and coaches – she is in just the right place to do that."

The team has announced their roster to include Coryn Rivera, Leah Kirchmann, Lorena Wiebes, Liane Lippert, Susanne Andersen, Pfeiffer Georgi, Franziska Koch, Juliette Labous, Floortje Mackaij, Wilma Olausson, Julia Soek, as well as new signing of junior world champion Megan Jastrab.