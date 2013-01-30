Team CF rolls into its fourth year

Image 1 of 2 Cheryl Sornson and Christian Tanguy take top spots at the Cohutta 100. (Image credit: Team CF) Image 2 of 2 The Team CF train charging with Selene Yeager, Kristin Gavin, and Kathleen Harding. (Image credit: PJFreeman Photography)

Team CF is kicking off its fourth season with some fresh faces and a new open to the public club team. The American squad was founded by cystic fibrosis researcher Dr. Jim Wilson and races off-road disciplines.

Best known for its accomplishments in the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series, Team CF's Cheryl Sornson captured the women's overall series title in 2012 while Christian Tanguy was second. Selene Yeager again took the PACX series win while Nikki Thiemann helped lead the cyclo-cross field on the national circuit. Among the other returning racers on the team are Kristin Gavin, Kathleen Harding, and Cary Smith.

New riders from 2013 include Philadelphia-based Jesse Kelly and Janine Verstraeten as well as American Ultra-cross Series Champion Stephanie Swan out of Pittsburgh. Roger Masse, runner-up in the Masers NUE Series and Gerry Pflug, four-time NUE Singlespeed Series winner are also on the roster.

Team CF will be focusing once again on the NUE Series, mountain bike stage races and cyclo-cross both - traditional and ultra endurance.

The team is growing involvement at a grassroots level by inviting riders to join the Club Team via teamcf.dnacycling.cc.