The 12th annual Wilderness 101 started on a foggy, drizzly Saturday morning. The ominous cloud cover turned out to be a good thing as it kept temperatures low throughout much of the morning. Later in the day, the summer sunshine broke through the clouds until a few scattered showers fell in the afternoon. Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) raced to victory.

Women

In the women's race, a fierce battle started in the morning with an attack by Cheryl Sornson (Team CF). She opened up an early gap on Vicki Barclay (Stan's No Tubes Womens Elite), Kristen Gavin (Team CF) and Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com). The trio ended up chasing Sornson for most of the race and then breaking apart in the latter half of the race.

Barclay rode away from the chase group in an attempt to catch Sornson, but the gap was never closed, and Sornson won the race. The winner described the course as more difficult than she remembered and said it was a tough day.

Barclay finished second. The home field advantage seemed to be an advantage for her. "Having friends at the aid stations helped motivate me to race hard."

Gavin was third while Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) finished in fourth, just ahead of Potter, who was fifth.

Men

In the men's race, Team CF made an early presence at the front, keeping the pace steady. Up the first climb, Christian Tanguy (Team CF) cracked the whip which chiseled the lead group down, but it was Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) who punched it into the singletrack first and launched what would be for him an impressive race.

A chase group quickly formed, but the only two men who could catch Bishop were Johnathan Schottler (Cannondale) and Justin Lindine (Redline).

Bishop, Lindine, and Schottler rode together until a late race attack by Bishop helped him get away and take the win by five minutes. This left Schottler and Lindine to battle for second.

Schottler, who rides and works for Cannondale, proved the stronger of the two as he slipped away from NUE favorite Lindine and raced to second place. Lindine finished close behind in third place.

The battle for fourth was between late race bloomer Kevin Carter (Gripped Films) and Mr. NUE, Christian Tanguy, but Carter was able to outpower Tanguy in the end. Tanguy rounded out the podium in fifth.

Race note

- Two of the more noteworthy finishers were Mark and Vicki Schow, who traveled from Zhejiang Providence, China to compete in the race for a seventh time. They competed on a full suspension tandem.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 6:30:56 2 Jonathan Schottler (Cannondale) 0:04:46 3 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:05:25 4 Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) 0:14:49 5 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:15:07 6 Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement) 0:20:04 7 Ian Spivack (DCMTB) 0:32:12 8 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) 0:37:42 9 Michael Simonson (RBS/CPA Crossings) 0:38:43 10 Garth Prosser (Specialized) 0:38:44 11 Jake Sitler (Shippensburg University) 0:41:06 12 Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 0:42:14 13 Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition/ StansNoTubes) 0:44:59 14 Dylan Johnson (Scott RC) 0:46:58 15 Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:52:32 16 Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) 0:55:28 17 Dan Atkins (Race Pace/Trek MTB) 1:00:21 18 Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing) 1:03:36 19 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 1:05:18 20 Rob Lichtenwalner (Notubes TSEpic.com) 1:08:31 21 Jesse Kelly (Team CF) 1:09:55 22 Cody LaCosta (High Gear Cyclery) 1:12:21 23 Noah Mabry (Shirk's 10) 1:13:19 24 Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis) 1:16:13 25 Jason Berry (Gripped Racing) 1:16:24 26 Stephen Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 1:17:54 27 Eric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sports) 1:23:40 28 Daniel Rapp (Mountainside Racing) 1:24:11 29 Vanya Temnykh (The Bicycle Shop) 1:26:23 30 Greg Kuhn (RBS MTB Team) 1:26:56 31 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 1:27:09 32 Rich Straub (Stan's NoTubes/Caffeinated Cyclist ) 1:28:35 33 Jonathan Schottler (Cannondale) 1:29:56 34 Erik Scott (The Bicycle Shop) 1:29:58 35 Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew) 1:30:14 36 Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 1:33:27 37 Petr Minar (NCVC/United Healthcare) 1:34:10 38 David Funk (Shirk's 10) 1:37:28 39 Jeffrey Gilman (Bikebarn Racing) 1:38:07 40 Alexander Kurland (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 1:38:46 41 John Petrylak (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 1:38:48 42 David Silloway (The Bike Zone Rochester) 1:44:27 43 Brian Wilson (Bike Barn Racing) 1:46:35 44 Lee Simril (Motor Milr Racing) 1:47:48 45 Jared Janowiak (None) 1:53:53 46 Joe Fotia (Mahoning Valley Cycling) 1:55:53 47 Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks) 1:57:45 48 Travis Fowler (First Victory/Cycle South) 1:59:16 49 Timothy Karabin (Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist) 2:01:57 50 Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 2:06:14 51 Jason Wright (Gung Ho) 2:07:01 52 Neil Popovich (bobs-photogallery.com) 2:07:22 53 John Furtak (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing) 2:09:30 54 Rich Oneil (NoTubes) 2:10:07 55 Paul Schow (bikebarnracing.com) 2:11:37 56 Matt Donahue (DCMTB) 2:12:14 57 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 2:12:21 58 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing) 2:12:58 59 Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security Inc.) 2:13:00 60 Rick Hall (Yo Mama) 2:15:00 61 Michael Schlegel (Brookmont Racing) 2:15:41 62 Rob Russell (Gripped Racing) 2:17:56 63 Michael Quinn (Montclair Bikery) 2:18:53 64 Bruce Meyer (BMC Builders/Primitive Trails .org) 2:19:01 65 Jason Stout (Totally Econo) 2:19:41 66 Thomas Hanrahan (Silent Sports) 2:22:54 67 Joe Gabor (Cutters Bike Shop) 2:23:46 68 Brian Younkin (Team Nolan) 2:28:40 69 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 2:29:00 70 Hans Schneider (NONE) 2:29:14 71 Chris Coulston (Team Competitive Gear) 2:29:55 72 Christian Bowman (Gung Ho) 2:31:24 73 Matt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle) 2:32:18 74 Dave Wagoner (KCV Cycling - Racing For Riley) 2:33:37 75 Arthur Roti (NEMBA Racing/Team Seven Cycles) 2:37:59 76 Madison Mattews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop) 2:39:39 77 Joseph Johnston (Black Bear Cycling) 2:41:18 78 Grant Matthews (CarboRocket) 2:45:49 79 Andrew Moore (William and Mary Cycling) 2:49:03 80 Scott Fitzner (Team Dirt Shack) 2:49:07 81 Bryan Wright (Black Dog Bikes) 2:49:42 82 Hans Lellelid (Applied Security, Inc.) 2:49:47 83 Rob Campbell (Bike Line) 2:53:40 84 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 2:56:14 85 Jared Zabrosky (Lake Effect / Bike Authority) 2:58:45 86 Donovan Neal (Team Neal) 2:59:31 87 Pete LoBianco (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works) 3:00:01 88 Ben Brown (Moonstompers / SMT) 3:01:53 89 Brad Beeson (Team Spin) 3:02:57 90 Mark Milliken (None) 3:04:36 91 Matt Dallos (None) 3:05:38 92 Stephen Wilson (Bikebarnracing.com) 3:05:50 93 Jeff Jackson (Gearheads, Petawawa) 3:06:46 94 Paul Speranza (Corning Notubes Race Team) 3:07:47 95 Gary Morris (None) 3:08:07 96 Peri Garite (Team PC) 3:12:11 97 Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 3:12:21 98 Joe Tavani (SVVC) 3:16:29 99 Michael Ryba (CAMBA) 3:16:33 100 Adolfo Rodriguez (Joyful Cycles Team) 3:17:05 101 Ricardo Collado (Joyful Cycles Team) 3:17:06 102 Tom Kapinus (FOCG) 3:17:48 103 Jack Iacoboni (Ltd4Life#noteeth) 3:17:54 104 Steve Champa (None) 3:21:30 105 Fritjof Pameijer (Cycling Concepts) 3:21:31 106 Pete Green (Adventures for the Cure) 3:21:38 107 Ron Shealer (Freezethaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles) 3:25:56 108 Mark Werkheiser (NMBA Deep N Dark Underground) 3:27:21 109 Thomas Stritzinger (TEAM STRITZ RACING) 3:28:04 110 Glen Catalano (Cadre Racing) 3:32:28 111 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 3:32:29 112 Joseph Baremore (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia) 3:32:30 113 Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy) 3:33:04 114 Charles Buki (Gripped Racing) 3:33:47 115 Garett Schreier (Orange Street Velo) 3:34:18 116 Dean Rogers (None) 3:35:25 117 James Wholey (Team AAA) 3:40:54 118 Steve Johnsen (None) 3:44:36 119 Jason LaBella (Unattached) 3:46:33 120 Taylor Kruse (None) 3:47:20 121 Christian Baks (Pauling Cycle and Sport) 3:47:49 122 Crain Cordaro (Cordaro Bros!) 3:48:24 123 Jacob Bodway (Team Hollyloft) 3:49:04 124 Jeff Brown (Joe's Bike Shop) 3:49:54 125 Chris Joice (Team Ed) 3:52:29 126 Andrew Krebs (Krebs Cycle..) 3:53:42 127 Chris Torrance (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 3:58:59 128 Gary Long (Elk Creek Café + Aleworks) 4:02:05 129 Kenneth Timm (Delusions of Adequacy) 4:04:04 130 Victor Lin (TeamHalfwaythere.com/Spokes Etc.) 4:05:59 131 Jan Faller (Bike Barn Racing) 4:08:26 132 Don Fella (Mac 5 Bikes Webster NY, Hammer Nutrition) 4:13:48 133 Russell Petts (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 4:18:35 134 Ron Indelicato (RCNJ) 4:18:46 135 Jodah Mazur (Cadre Racing) 4:23:36 136 Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 4:34:55 137 Andrew Schaaf (Bike Lane) 4:37:12 138 Aaron Pontzer (Nittany Mountain Bike Association) 4:41:25 139 David Viens (The Bike Lane) 4:42:03 140 Scott Sheeder (Team Skin) 4:44:46 141 Andrew Dutton (Watson Cycles) 4:47:53 142 Alexander Moore (Pitt Cycling) 4:55:30 143 Philip Nerges (Jimenez Velo Sport) 4:59:49 144 Ingo Mayr (Kahler Marlee) 5:02:29 145 Sean Connelly (Fine Whine) 5:05:16 146 William Braum (CAMBA) 5:12:25 147 Dennis Morgan (Team Bikeman.com) 5:22:10 148 Tom Newton (None) 5:23:17 149 Rodney Reed (None) 5:35:40 150 Nicholas Kiusalaas (RockDog) 5:38:38 151 Anthony Griffin (Bike Depot) 6:09:46 152 John Cox (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) 6:26:37 153 David Carleton (RPR Reactive) 6:26:38 154 John Little (Pickle Power) 6:32:56 155 David Juneau (Target Trainning) 6:42:40 156 Anthony Cottone (Tony No Bologna) 7:03:37 157 Ross Riley (NYSP SORT) 7:17:07 158 Brad Wilcox (Northern Allegheny MTB Association) 7:36:24 DNF Mike Zobrest (Hollyloft) DNF Joe Hnatishion (Stoudts Brewing / JBMountainBikes.com) DNF Sven Cole (Team Bikeman.com) DNF David Reid (Design Physics Racing) DNF Roy Vaccaro (Jimenez Velo Sport) DNF Carlos Espinoza (Spokes Etc Vienna) DNF Ricardo Tenorio (Spokes Etc Vienna) DNF Tyler Stimely (Bul-E-Rum) DNF Adolfo Rodriguez (Joyful Cycles Team) DNF Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works) DNF Scott Clarke (Team NS) DNF Norman Haendler (None) DNF Keith Cordaro (Cordaro Bros!) DNS Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine) DNS Mike Kuhn (NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic) DNS Chad Lawrence (Overlook Mtn Bikes) DNS John Inglese Jr. (Team Owl) DNS Steve Perkins (Team Persay) DNS Robert Jimenez (ROB-MODS) DNS Randall Lewis (Bike Line) DNS Jason Linscott (Backroom Coffee Roasters) DNS Nick DiSalle (Trek/Backroom Coffee roasters) DNS Rob Brawley (W107) DNS Joe Catalano (Farting Picassos) DNS Roy Huber (Velocavore) DNS Matthew Schoman (Watson Cycles) DNS Alasdair Gledhill (Scrap Easy) DNS Richard Brown (None) DNS Joel Torretti (University Orthopedics) DNS Trevor Booz (Unattached) DNS Travis Cardoza (Trestle Bridge Racing) DNS Keith White (Cadet Investments)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 7:44:37 2 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) 0:10:37 3 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:23:48 4 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:34:06 5 Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com) 0:37:07 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) 1:19:12 7 Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle) 1:43:02 8 Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 2:04:26 9 Shannon Tenwalde (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 2:04:28 10 Christina Buerkle (TOP) 2:22:54 11 Christina Markarian (bikebarnracing) 2:36:16 12 Angela Paterna (None) 3:52:33 13 Esther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure) 4:09:29 DNF Rachel Curtin (Hollyloft) DNF Danelle Manthey (None) DNF Molly Wolf (Gore Bike Wear) DNF Beth Wurster (Darkhorse Cycles) DNF Michelle Dulieu (None)

Masters men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Masse (Trek) 7:39:51 2 Ron Sanborn (Einstien Bikes) 0:21:02 3 Richard LaBombard (Joe's Garage) 0:29:24 4 Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication) 0:37:42 5 William Simms (Cycle Lodge) 1:06:39 6 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 1:10:13 7 David Jolin (Stark Velo) 1:11:52 8 Nate Simms (Cycle Lodge) 1:18:09 9 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 1:18:10 10 Henry McCullough (POA Cycling) 1:24:21 11 Gary Musgrove (Bikebarnracing,com) 1:30:18 12 Erik Lenzig (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:53:22 13 Charles Richter (None) 1:54:03 14 Robert Pilato (Crankskins/Park Ave Bike) 2:03:17 15 Paul Tarter (Crofton Bike Doctor) 2:07:40 16 Mark Johnson (Northstar Bicycles/Dedicated Athlete) 2:34:03 17 Paul Livornese (Darkhorse Cycles) 3:26:20 18 Chris Wurster (Independent Fabrication) 3:26:21 19 James Wilson (Team CF) 3:31:39 20 Will Farrell (Teamster Team Man) 3:31:44 21 Philip Plouffe (Watson Cycles) 3:38:59 22 John Urkuski (IM Able Foundation) 3:42:43 23 Dan Matthews (Fine Whine) 3:56:19 DNF Rick Cline (Team Tillman) DNF Joe Levis (Hollyloft) DNF Charles Richter (None) DNF Paul Rounds (None) DNF Paul Barsom (The Weed Garden) DNS Matthew Davies (Bikeway) DNS Donald Sisto (Team Marley)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Blair (Adventures For the Cure) 7:10:05 2 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Top Gear) 0:13:44 3 Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/ Hubcap Cycles/ Stans NoTubes) 0:16:31 4 Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear, Cohen and Associates) 0:26:04 5 Hal Batdorf (www.LoneWolfCycling.com) 0:35:21 6 Robert Lochner (ynSSr/xxcmag) 0:46:46 7 Nate Kraxberger (Sid's NYC) 0:50:32 8 Allen Runkle (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:51:58 9 James Mayuric (Pro Bikes/Oberg Medical) 1:00:36 10 Aaron Shelmire (YnSSr) 1:03:26 11 Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids-Triangle/Grassroots Bikes) 1:04:23 12 Michael Tressler (EDG/Hoosac Hype) 1:12:39 13 Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing/LAS/Hodsons Bay/CRC) 1:16:36 14 Donald Powers (ynSSr / Pro Bikes / Twin Six) 1:17:33 15 Scott Livingston (Team Horst Engineering) 1:20:50 16 Scott Green (SPUD Racing) 1:28:12 17 Mike Mazzarese (KBS - Lateral Stress Velo) 1:47:11 18 Mark Peterman (SVVC) 1:47:51 19 Andrew Watson (Watson Cycles) 1:49:56 20 Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs) 2:02:51 21 Josh Hepler (Anti-cramp-omatic) 2:06:10 22 Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB) 2:13:28 23 Scott Rath (Cadre) 2:19:12 24 Mike Cordaro (Matt Sturbator/Bubba Booey) 2:57:16 25 George Hollerbach (Newtown Bike) 2:58:07 26 Daniel Ness (Gung Ho) 4:54:19 27 Lance Russell (LR Cycles) 6:25:55 DNF Mike Montalbano (Tomac/Gu/Schwalbe/Industry Nine) DNF Scott Altland (None) DNF Craig Fleetwood (None) DNS Michael Benoski (7Hills Racing)

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles) 11:08:35 2 Hannah Johnston (TBR) 0:45:50

Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Schow (Bikebarnracing.com) 12:35:36