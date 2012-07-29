Sornson wins Wilderness 101
Bishop takes victory in men's race
The 12th annual Wilderness 101 started on a foggy, drizzly Saturday morning. The ominous cloud cover turned out to be a good thing as it kept temperatures low throughout much of the morning. Later in the day, the summer sunshine broke through the clouds until a few scattered showers fell in the afternoon. Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) raced to victory.
Women
In the women's race, a fierce battle started in the morning with an attack by Cheryl Sornson (Team CF). She opened up an early gap on Vicki Barclay (Stan's No Tubes Womens Elite), Kristen Gavin (Team CF) and Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com). The trio ended up chasing Sornson for most of the race and then breaking apart in the latter half of the race.
Barclay rode away from the chase group in an attempt to catch Sornson, but the gap was never closed, and Sornson won the race. The winner described the course as more difficult than she remembered and said it was a tough day.
Barclay finished second. The home field advantage seemed to be an advantage for her. "Having friends at the aid stations helped motivate me to race hard."
Gavin was third while Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) finished in fourth, just ahead of Potter, who was fifth.
Men
In the men's race, Team CF made an early presence at the front, keeping the pace steady. Up the first climb, Christian Tanguy (Team CF) cracked the whip which chiseled the lead group down, but it was Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) who punched it into the singletrack first and launched what would be for him an impressive race.
A chase group quickly formed, but the only two men who could catch Bishop were Johnathan Schottler (Cannondale) and Justin Lindine (Redline).
Bishop, Lindine, and Schottler rode together until a late race attack by Bishop helped him get away and take the win by five minutes. This left Schottler and Lindine to battle for second.
Schottler, who rides and works for Cannondale, proved the stronger of the two as he slipped away from NUE favorite Lindine and raced to second place. Lindine finished close behind in third place.
The battle for fourth was between late race bloomer Kevin Carter (Gripped Films) and Mr. NUE, Christian Tanguy, but Carter was able to outpower Tanguy in the end. Tanguy rounded out the podium in fifth.
Race note
- Two of the more noteworthy finishers were Mark and Vicki Schow, who traveled from Zhejiang Providence, China to compete in the race for a seventh time. They competed on a full suspension tandem.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|6:30:56
|2
|Jonathan Schottler (Cannondale)
|0:04:46
|3
|Justin Lindine (Redline)
|0:05:25
|4
|Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing)
|0:14:49
|5
|Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
|0:15:07
|6
|Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement)
|0:20:04
|7
|Ian Spivack (DCMTB)
|0:32:12
|8
|Brandon Draugelis (Team CF)
|0:37:42
|9
|Michael Simonson (RBS/CPA Crossings)
|0:38:43
|10
|Garth Prosser (Specialized)
|0:38:44
|11
|Jake Sitler (Shippensburg University)
|0:41:06
|12
|Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's)
|0:42:14
|13
|Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition/ StansNoTubes)
|0:44:59
|14
|Dylan Johnson (Scott RC)
|0:46:58
|15
|Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|0:52:32
|16
|Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes)
|0:55:28
|17
|Dan Atkins (Race Pace/Trek MTB)
|1:00:21
|18
|Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing)
|1:03:36
|19
|Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
|1:05:18
|20
|Rob Lichtenwalner (Notubes TSEpic.com)
|1:08:31
|21
|Jesse Kelly (Team CF)
|1:09:55
|22
|Cody LaCosta (High Gear Cyclery)
|1:12:21
|23
|Noah Mabry (Shirk's 10)
|1:13:19
|24
|Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis)
|1:16:13
|25
|Jason Berry (Gripped Racing)
|1:16:24
|26
|Stephen Kincaid (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|1:17:54
|27
|Eric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sports)
|1:23:40
|28
|Daniel Rapp (Mountainside Racing)
|1:24:11
|29
|Vanya Temnykh (The Bicycle Shop)
|1:26:23
|30
|Greg Kuhn (RBS MTB Team)
|1:26:56
|31
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)
|1:27:09
|32
|Rich Straub (Stan's NoTubes/Caffeinated Cyclist )
|1:28:35
|33
|Jonathan Schottler (Cannondale)
|1:29:56
|34
|Erik Scott (The Bicycle Shop)
|1:29:58
|35
|Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew)
|1:30:14
|36
|Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|1:33:27
|37
|Petr Minar (NCVC/United Healthcare)
|1:34:10
|38
|David Funk (Shirk's 10)
|1:37:28
|39
|Jeffrey Gilman (Bikebarn Racing)
|1:38:07
|40
|Alexander Kurland (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|1:38:46
|41
|John Petrylak (Blue Ridge Cyclery)
|1:38:48
|42
|David Silloway (The Bike Zone Rochester)
|1:44:27
|43
|Brian Wilson (Bike Barn Racing)
|1:46:35
|44
|Lee Simril (Motor Milr Racing)
|1:47:48
|45
|Jared Janowiak (None)
|1:53:53
|46
|Joe Fotia (Mahoning Valley Cycling)
|1:55:53
|47
|Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks)
|1:57:45
|48
|Travis Fowler (First Victory/Cycle South)
|1:59:16
|49
|Timothy Karabin (Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
|2:01:57
|50
|Stu Hess (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)
|2:06:14
|51
|Jason Wright (Gung Ho)
|2:07:01
|52
|Neil Popovich (bobs-photogallery.com)
|2:07:22
|53
|John Furtak (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing)
|2:09:30
|54
|Rich Oneil (NoTubes)
|2:10:07
|55
|Paul Schow (bikebarnracing.com)
|2:11:37
|56
|Matt Donahue (DCMTB)
|2:12:14
|57
|James Burris (Black Dog Bikes)
|2:12:21
|58
|Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing)
|2:12:58
|59
|Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security Inc.)
|2:13:00
|60
|Rick Hall (Yo Mama)
|2:15:00
|61
|Michael Schlegel (Brookmont Racing)
|2:15:41
|62
|Rob Russell (Gripped Racing)
|2:17:56
|63
|Michael Quinn (Montclair Bikery)
|2:18:53
|64
|Bruce Meyer (BMC Builders/Primitive Trails .org)
|2:19:01
|65
|Jason Stout (Totally Econo)
|2:19:41
|66
|Thomas Hanrahan (Silent Sports)
|2:22:54
|67
|Joe Gabor (Cutters Bike Shop)
|2:23:46
|68
|Brian Younkin (Team Nolan)
|2:28:40
|69
|Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)
|2:29:00
|70
|Hans Schneider (NONE)
|2:29:14
|71
|Chris Coulston (Team Competitive Gear)
|2:29:55
|72
|Christian Bowman (Gung Ho)
|2:31:24
|73
|Matt Kretchmar (Athens Bicycle)
|2:32:18
|74
|Dave Wagoner (KCV Cycling - Racing For Riley)
|2:33:37
|75
|Arthur Roti (NEMBA Racing/Team Seven Cycles)
|2:37:59
|76
|Madison Mattews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)
|2:39:39
|77
|Joseph Johnston (Black Bear Cycling)
|2:41:18
|78
|Grant Matthews (CarboRocket)
|2:45:49
|79
|Andrew Moore (William and Mary Cycling)
|2:49:03
|80
|Scott Fitzner (Team Dirt Shack)
|2:49:07
|81
|Bryan Wright (Black Dog Bikes)
|2:49:42
|82
|Hans Lellelid (Applied Security, Inc.)
|2:49:47
|83
|Rob Campbell (Bike Line)
|2:53:40
|84
|Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)
|2:56:14
|85
|Jared Zabrosky (Lake Effect / Bike Authority)
|2:58:45
|86
|Donovan Neal (Team Neal)
|2:59:31
|87
|Pete LoBianco (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)
|3:00:01
|88
|Ben Brown (Moonstompers / SMT)
|3:01:53
|89
|Brad Beeson (Team Spin)
|3:02:57
|90
|Mark Milliken (None)
|3:04:36
|91
|Matt Dallos (None)
|3:05:38
|92
|Stephen Wilson (Bikebarnracing.com)
|3:05:50
|93
|Jeff Jackson (Gearheads, Petawawa)
|3:06:46
|94
|Paul Speranza (Corning Notubes Race Team)
|3:07:47
|95
|Gary Morris (None)
|3:08:07
|96
|Peri Garite (Team PC)
|3:12:11
|97
|Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers)
|3:12:21
|98
|Joe Tavani (SVVC)
|3:16:29
|99
|Michael Ryba (CAMBA)
|3:16:33
|100
|Adolfo Rodriguez (Joyful Cycles Team)
|3:17:05
|101
|Ricardo Collado (Joyful Cycles Team)
|3:17:06
|102
|Tom Kapinus (FOCG)
|3:17:48
|103
|Jack Iacoboni (Ltd4Life#noteeth)
|3:17:54
|104
|Steve Champa (None)
|3:21:30
|105
|Fritjof Pameijer (Cycling Concepts)
|3:21:31
|106
|Pete Green (Adventures for the Cure)
|3:21:38
|107
|Ron Shealer (Freezethaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles)
|3:25:56
|108
|Mark Werkheiser (NMBA Deep N Dark Underground)
|3:27:21
|109
|Thomas Stritzinger (TEAM STRITZ RACING)
|3:28:04
|110
|Glen Catalano (Cadre Racing)
|3:32:28
|111
|Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing)
|3:32:29
|112
|Joseph Baremore (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|3:32:30
|113
|Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)
|3:33:04
|114
|Charles Buki (Gripped Racing)
|3:33:47
|115
|Garett Schreier (Orange Street Velo)
|3:34:18
|116
|Dean Rogers (None)
|3:35:25
|117
|James Wholey (Team AAA)
|3:40:54
|118
|Steve Johnsen (None)
|3:44:36
|119
|Jason LaBella (Unattached)
|3:46:33
|120
|Taylor Kruse (None)
|3:47:20
|121
|Christian Baks (Pauling Cycle and Sport)
|3:47:49
|122
|Crain Cordaro (Cordaro Bros!)
|3:48:24
|123
|Jacob Bodway (Team Hollyloft)
|3:49:04
|124
|Jeff Brown (Joe's Bike Shop)
|3:49:54
|125
|Chris Joice (Team Ed)
|3:52:29
|126
|Andrew Krebs (Krebs Cycle..)
|3:53:42
|127
|Chris Torrance (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|3:58:59
|128
|Gary Long (Elk Creek Café + Aleworks)
|4:02:05
|129
|Kenneth Timm (Delusions of Adequacy)
|4:04:04
|130
|Victor Lin (TeamHalfwaythere.com/Spokes Etc.)
|4:05:59
|131
|Jan Faller (Bike Barn Racing)
|4:08:26
|132
|Don Fella (Mac 5 Bikes Webster NY, Hammer Nutrition)
|4:13:48
|133
|Russell Petts (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|4:18:35
|134
|Ron Indelicato (RCNJ)
|4:18:46
|135
|Jodah Mazur (Cadre Racing)
|4:23:36
|136
|Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|4:34:55
|137
|Andrew Schaaf (Bike Lane)
|4:37:12
|138
|Aaron Pontzer (Nittany Mountain Bike Association)
|4:41:25
|139
|David Viens (The Bike Lane)
|4:42:03
|140
|Scott Sheeder (Team Skin)
|4:44:46
|141
|Andrew Dutton (Watson Cycles)
|4:47:53
|142
|Alexander Moore (Pitt Cycling)
|4:55:30
|143
|Philip Nerges (Jimenez Velo Sport)
|4:59:49
|144
|Ingo Mayr (Kahler Marlee)
|5:02:29
|145
|Sean Connelly (Fine Whine)
|5:05:16
|146
|William Braum (CAMBA)
|5:12:25
|147
|Dennis Morgan (Team Bikeman.com)
|5:22:10
|148
|Tom Newton (None)
|5:23:17
|149
|Rodney Reed (None)
|5:35:40
|150
|Nicholas Kiusalaas (RockDog)
|5:38:38
|151
|Anthony Griffin (Bike Depot)
|6:09:46
|152
|John Cox (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)
|6:26:37
|153
|David Carleton (RPR Reactive)
|6:26:38
|154
|John Little (Pickle Power)
|6:32:56
|155
|David Juneau (Target Trainning)
|6:42:40
|156
|Anthony Cottone (Tony No Bologna)
|7:03:37
|157
|Ross Riley (NYSP SORT)
|7:17:07
|158
|Brad Wilcox (Northern Allegheny MTB Association)
|7:36:24
|DNF
|Mike Zobrest (Hollyloft)
|DNF
|Joe Hnatishion (Stoudts Brewing / JBMountainBikes.com)
|DNF
|Sven Cole (Team Bikeman.com)
|DNF
|David Reid (Design Physics Racing)
|DNF
|Roy Vaccaro (Jimenez Velo Sport)
|DNF
|Carlos Espinoza (Spokes Etc Vienna)
|DNF
|Ricardo Tenorio (Spokes Etc Vienna)
|DNF
|Tyler Stimely (Bul-E-Rum)
|DNF
|Adolfo Rodriguez (Joyful Cycles Team)
|DNF
|Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)
|DNF
|Scott Clarke (Team NS)
|DNF
|Norman Haendler (None)
|DNF
|Keith Cordaro (Cordaro Bros!)
|DNS
|Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine)
|DNS
|Mike Kuhn (NoTubes Trans-Sylvania Epic)
|DNS
|Chad Lawrence (Overlook Mtn Bikes)
|DNS
|John Inglese Jr. (Team Owl)
|DNS
|Steve Perkins (Team Persay)
|DNS
|Robert Jimenez (ROB-MODS)
|DNS
|Randall Lewis (Bike Line)
|DNS
|Jason Linscott (Backroom Coffee Roasters)
|DNS
|Nick DiSalle (Trek/Backroom Coffee roasters)
|DNS
|Rob Brawley (W107)
|DNS
|Joe Catalano (Farting Picassos)
|DNS
|Roy Huber (Velocavore)
|DNS
|Matthew Schoman (Watson Cycles)
|DNS
|Alasdair Gledhill (Scrap Easy)
|DNS
|Richard Brown (None)
|DNS
|Joel Torretti (University Orthopedics)
|DNS
|Trevor Booz (Unattached)
|DNS
|Travis Cardoza (Trestle Bridge Racing)
|DNS
|Keith White (Cadet Investments)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)
|7:44:37
|2
|Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite)
|0:10:37
|3
|Kristin Gavin (Team CF)
|0:23:48
|4
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:34:06
|5
|Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com)
|0:37:07
|6
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
|1:19:12
|7
|Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle)
|1:43:02
|8
|Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|2:04:26
|9
|Shannon Tenwalde (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
|2:04:28
|10
|Christina Buerkle (TOP)
|2:22:54
|11
|Christina Markarian (bikebarnracing)
|2:36:16
|12
|Angela Paterna (None)
|3:52:33
|13
|Esther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure)
|4:09:29
|DNF
|Rachel Curtin (Hollyloft)
|DNF
|Danelle Manthey (None)
|DNF
|Molly Wolf (Gore Bike Wear)
|DNF
|Beth Wurster (Darkhorse Cycles)
|DNF
|Michelle Dulieu (None)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Masse (Trek)
|7:39:51
|2
|Ron Sanborn (Einstien Bikes)
|0:21:02
|3
|Richard LaBombard (Joe's Garage)
|0:29:24
|4
|Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication)
|0:37:42
|5
|William Simms (Cycle Lodge)
|1:06:39
|6
|Mark Drogalis (Team CF)
|1:10:13
|7
|David Jolin (Stark Velo)
|1:11:52
|8
|Nate Simms (Cycle Lodge)
|1:18:09
|9
|David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)
|1:18:10
|10
|Henry McCullough (POA Cycling)
|1:24:21
|11
|Gary Musgrove (Bikebarnracing,com)
|1:30:18
|12
|Erik Lenzig (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|1:53:22
|13
|Charles Richter (None)
|1:54:03
|14
|Robert Pilato (Crankskins/Park Ave Bike)
|2:03:17
|15
|Paul Tarter (Crofton Bike Doctor)
|2:07:40
|16
|Mark Johnson (Northstar Bicycles/Dedicated Athlete)
|2:34:03
|17
|Paul Livornese (Darkhorse Cycles)
|3:26:20
|18
|Chris Wurster (Independent Fabrication)
|3:26:21
|19
|James Wilson (Team CF)
|3:31:39
|20
|Will Farrell (Teamster Team Man)
|3:31:44
|21
|Philip Plouffe (Watson Cycles)
|3:38:59
|22
|John Urkuski (IM Able Foundation)
|3:42:43
|23
|Dan Matthews (Fine Whine)
|3:56:19
|DNF
|Rick Cline (Team Tillman)
|DNF
|Joe Levis (Hollyloft)
|DNF
|Charles Richter (None)
|DNF
|Paul Rounds (None)
|DNF
|Paul Barsom (The Weed Garden)
|DNS
|Matthew Davies (Bikeway)
|DNS
|Donald Sisto (Team Marley)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Blair (Adventures For the Cure)
|7:10:05
|2
|Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Top Gear)
|0:13:44
|3
|Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/ Hubcap Cycles/ Stans NoTubes)
|0:16:31
|4
|Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear, Cohen and Associates)
|0:26:04
|5
|Hal Batdorf (www.LoneWolfCycling.com)
|0:35:21
|6
|Robert Lochner (ynSSr/xxcmag)
|0:46:46
|7
|Nate Kraxberger (Sid's NYC)
|0:50:32
|8
|Allen Runkle (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|0:51:58
|9
|James Mayuric (Pro Bikes/Oberg Medical)
|1:00:36
|10
|Aaron Shelmire (YnSSr)
|1:03:26
|11
|Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids-Triangle/Grassroots Bikes)
|1:04:23
|12
|Michael Tressler (EDG/Hoosac Hype)
|1:12:39
|13
|Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing/LAS/Hodsons Bay/CRC)
|1:16:36
|14
|Donald Powers (ynSSr / Pro Bikes / Twin Six)
|1:17:33
|15
|Scott Livingston (Team Horst Engineering)
|1:20:50
|16
|Scott Green (SPUD Racing)
|1:28:12
|17
|Mike Mazzarese (KBS - Lateral Stress Velo)
|1:47:11
|18
|Mark Peterman (SVVC)
|1:47:51
|19
|Andrew Watson (Watson Cycles)
|1:49:56
|20
|Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs)
|2:02:51
|21
|Josh Hepler (Anti-cramp-omatic)
|2:06:10
|22
|Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB)
|2:13:28
|23
|Scott Rath (Cadre)
|2:19:12
|24
|Mike Cordaro (Matt Sturbator/Bubba Booey)
|2:57:16
|25
|George Hollerbach (Newtown Bike)
|2:58:07
|26
|Daniel Ness (Gung Ho)
|4:54:19
|27
|Lance Russell (LR Cycles)
|6:25:55
|DNF
|Mike Montalbano (Tomac/Gu/Schwalbe/Industry Nine)
|DNF
|Scott Altland (None)
|DNF
|Craig Fleetwood (None)
|DNS
|Michael Benoski (7Hills Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles)
|11:08:35
|2
|Hannah Johnston (TBR)
|0:45:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Schow (Bikebarnracing.com)
|12:35:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Funk (None)
|8:57:37
|2
|David Nembhard (None)
|0:23:05
|3
|Keith DeVore (Buckeye Cycling)
|0:25:12
|4
|Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot)
|0:26:57
|5
|Luis Rivera (NYCMTB)
|1:16:54
|6
|Adam Krop (NYCMTB)
|1:23:07
|7
|Jeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling)
|1:52:04
|8
|Jason Sparks (RACING GREYHOUNDS)
|2:07:00
|9
|Steven Hecht (TBR Racing)
|2:32:34
|10
|Mike Daubenspeck (Peaks coaching Group)
|3:03:16
|11
|Andrew Cappella ()
|3:21:24
|12
|Jim Gallagher (Team Narbs)
|3:43:06
|DNF
|Grant Cunningham (KCV Cycling Racing For Riley)
|DNF
|Gerard Arantowicz (Cowtown Cycling Team/Jewelcartoons.com)
|DNF
|Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot)
|DNS
|Peter Muench (Park Ave Bike Specialized)
|DNS
|Jeremy Lincoln (Lincoln Recycling)
