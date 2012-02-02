Team CF returns for its third season

Image 1 of 7 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) (Image credit: Paul J Freeman) Image 2 of 7 Selene Yeager (Team CF) (Image credit: Paul J Freeman) Image 3 of 7 Chris Beck (Team CF) in the peloton (Image credit: Paul J Freeman) Image 4 of 7 Carolyn Popovic and Kathleen Harding (Team CF) (Image credit: Paul J Freeman) Image 5 of 7 Carolyn Popovic (Team CF) (Image credit: Paul J Freeman) Image 6 of 7 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) (Image credit: Paul J Freeman) Image 7 of 7 Chris Beck (Team CF) (Image credit: Paul J Freeman)

Riding high after two successful introductory seasons, Team CF is returning in 2012 for its third year as one of the top elite teams on the domestic endurance and cyclo-cross circuits. The American team will keep its elite riders from last year plus will add a few more to its growing roster.

Last year, the elite mountain bike squad focused on the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series as well as other select 100-mile events and off-road stage races and came away as a dominant force, putting at least one argyle-clad Team CF rider on the podium at nearly every race it attended.

Christian Tanguy racked up five 100-mile wins, ensuring his place as the 2011 NUE series champion. He also claimed his fifth consecutive Michigan cross country state championship title.

Former NUE champion Cheryl Sornson and Selene Yeager teamed up and scored an impressive eighth place in the overall GC at the Cape Epic stage race in Africa. Domestically, Sornson won three 100-mile races and took second overall in the NUE series as well as repeated her 2010 overall championship placing in the Michaux Endurance Series. Along with a pair of MASS endurance series race wins, Yeager placed second overall at both the Trans-Sylvania Epic and Breck Epic stage races, with individual stage wins at both.

Chris Beck and Brandon Draugelis scored numerous first place and podium spots throughout the region with top fives at NUE series races as well. Carolyn Popovic raced the Windham World Cup cross country in New York against an international field of the best female riders in the sport, and she also earned a 12th overall placing in the US PRO XCT national series. Cyclo-cross specialist Nikki Thiemann caught enough podium places in mountain bike racing to successfully upgrade to pro status for this season.





Not messing with success and with the same heaping handfuls of lofty goals, the entire elite team is returning in 2012 along with two new additions: current singlespeed national champion Cary Smith from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and 2009 and 2011 MASS series elite champion Kathleen Harding from Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Team CF has targeted the NUE Series, Trans-Sylvania Epic stage race and the MASS series as major 2012 objectives for podium placings as well as overall titles. Popovic will also chase international ranking points at a majority of US PRO XCTs as well as possibly two World Cup cross country events in Mt. Saint Anne, Canada and Windham, New York. Newcomer Smith will be contesting west coast NUE series events in addition to the Trans-Sylvania Epic.





Team CF had a successful year in promoting the health and well being of those living with CF through several venues. The team partnered with the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) to help raise over $2 million for CF research through a national series of cycling benefits called Cycle for Life. The Team has recruited over 100 cyclists across the country including many who are living with CF to help raise money and awareness for CF. It hopes to increase the size of this diverse group of recreational and competitive cyclists in 2012. Interested cyclists may visit teamcf.org/joining-team-cf-in-2012/.

The team will continue to race onboard Specialized bikes.

2012 Team CF

Chris Beck

Brandon Draugelis

Kristin Gavin

Kathleen Harding

Carolyn Popovic

Cary Smith

Cheryl Sornson

Christian Tanguy

Nikki Thiemann

Selene Yeager