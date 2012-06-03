Image 1 of 17 Brenda Simril (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 2 of 17 Linda Shin (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 3 of 17 Kathleen Harding (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 4 of 17 Amanda Carey on her way to winning the Mohican 100 (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 5 of 17 Christian Tanguy (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 6 of 17 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) took out the men's event by over seven minutes (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 7 of 17 Justin Pokrivka (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 8 of 17 Michael Simonson (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 9 of 17 100k men's open winner Steve Twining (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 10 of 17 Ron Sanborn (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 11 of 17 Dwayne Goscinski (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 12 of 17 Brandon Draugelis (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 13 of 17 Roger Masse (Image credit: Butch Phillips) Image 14 of 17 The 7am shotgun start (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 15 of 17 Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear /Cohen & Associates) won the men's single speed (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 16 of 17 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) took out the women's 100 mile event (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell) Image 17 of 17 Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) topped the men's masters division (Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)

A decade of racing at the Mohican has included some unusual occurrences including an overnight flood of the entire Walhounding Valley that forced on the fly course changes during the race, searing heat the next year, and baseball-size hail before packet pickup followed by soaking rains and two tornados crossing the course in 2010.

For racers who completed the 2010 race, the weather reports coming into this year's race were less than optimistic with a threatening front of thunderstorms rolling in on Thursday night and again on Friday before packet pickup. However, the dry conditions before the storms arrived allowed the ground to soak up the moisture much like a record 600+ racers soaked up nearly 23 kegs of Great Lakes Brew following the race. Gentle winds continued throughout the day and late into the night, creating ideal course conditions would produce record finish times and good memories of the 2012 anniversary race including the first ever finish by Tandem duo Devin DeBoer and Mark Quist, who crossed the line in 9:58:35.

Women: Carey makes it two in a row

Two-time NUE Champion, Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) made it two in a row in her bid to defend her title this year finishing in 7:42:26.

"Course conditions were far better than I thought they would be. The trails weren't too muddy," said Carey. "Mostly the ground was just saturated so, at times, it felt like your tires were really sticking to the ground. I felt good most of the day. Other than the vicious wind, the weather was ideal for a long day in the saddle.

"Looking at the times from last year, I knew it was possible to go sub-eight hours, so I was focused on that goal. I tried to just stay on the gas all day, trying to chase down men ahead of me, sort of riding it like a personal time trial. I caught onto a few people here and there but never really had a group to work with for a long period of time although I rode with two awesome singlespeeders for the entire rail trail.

"As much as I love singlespeeders, they are pretty useless in terms of taking pulls!" she said.

However, that section was really key for me. Having their company was awesome during what I think is the hardest part of that entire race. If you crack during the rail trail section it can be very, very hard to get through it mentally, without being demoralized. They gave me the motivation to drill it off the front and ride for them and for myself as hard as I could."

Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) took second in 8:26:30, building on her strong finish at Syllamo's Revenge. "I couldn't have asked for much more...perfect weather, great course conditions, and stellar support at the aid stations. Everyone was absolutely fantastic. Mohican is always one of my favorite events and yesterday definitely did not disappoint. I felt that I had a solid race and once I was able to get a little gap, my focus was just on staying strong and holding on to second."

Andrea Wilson, known for riding a rigid singlespeed, opted to change things up for one race by going geared. Wilson minions need not fear however, when asked about the change to gears, Wilson responded with a wink and a smile, confirming that she was not abandoning rigid singlespeed racing altogether. She took third at 8:44:28.

Kathleen Harding (Team CF) rolled in just two minutes behind Wilson in 8:46:20, and Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle) finished in 8:59:12 while Carmen Sweet (Reactivated) in 9:26:38 rounded out the top six.

Men: Redemption for Tanguy

Reigning NUE Champion Christian Tanguy (Team CF), still recovering from an over the bars crash into the rocks at Syllamo's Revenge, made a late entry into the race, seizing his first victory of the season at a blistering pace of 6:37:58.

For Tanguy, who promised after Syllamo's that he would redeem himself, did just that! The Mohican MTB 100 may prove to be the race that got him back on track toward defense of his title following a narrow loss to US Olympic hopeful Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) at Cohutta before crashing out at Syllamo's.

Michael Simonson (RBS MTB Team) nudged ever closer to the NUE Champ, finishing less than eight minutes back at 6:45:36. Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) rolled in at 6:47:37, two minutes behind a pack of three with mere seconds separating third, fourth and fifth place. Leading the three-pack was Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized), who broke it down this way. "I decided to go into this year's Mohican 100 with a bit more of a relaxed attitude after my past two attempts didn't turn out that well."

"So, when the horn sounded, I leisurely clipped in and followed wheels. This worked well for me with the start hill up (Maple Heights) since the steep hills treat me well. I thought the first three quarters of the climb was fairly chill, then someone decided to punch it over the top. I kept patient and decided to ride my pace and settled into a group of four of us that included Jordan Wakely (Einstein Racing), Simonson, and Kevin Carter (Gripped Films/ Dogfish Head Brewing). I think, at this time, Christian Tanguy, Brandon Draugelis (Team CF), and Rob Spreng were in front of us.

"Our group rode together with either Simonson or Carter pushing the pace most of the time with Jordan and me in tow. Then, on the run up section of the trail, the SiMonster (Simonson) attacked everyone and created a small gap. I did not chase much because I actually did not realize I was riding with Mike? I thought it was his teammate and I would bring him back in on the horse trail climb after the road. That decision almost cost me though because I didn't get back on when we came out onto the road sections before aid two and, by then, they had formed a group of five guys.

"I just hit the hills hard and managed to keep them at a distance that became neutralized at aid two, thanks to the volunteers there being right on cue with my bottles! That allowed me to roll out with the group that now included Rob, Jordan, Mike, Brandon, eventual 100k winner Steve Twinning, and me.

"After my hard chase I sat in the back of the group and was not able to do much work as the rest of them got down to business in the search for Christian. Then, at aid three, I got caught out with everyone else having support so their stops were much shorter than mine so I was once again forced to chase. While chasing, I also had a quick mechanical that forced me off the bike to pull a stick out of my rear derailleur.

"I got back onto the group and, just as I did, the SiMonster attacked again on the road section. I chased a bit with help from Rob but we were not bringing any time back on him. Then the cramping started for me so I was forced to chill again and follow Rob and Jordan. That was pretty much the way the rest of the race went. We did lose Brandon just after the equestrian area and Ii knew I had to stay with Jordan and Rob so I dug pretty deep to make it to the rail trail section with them.

"The three of us continued to work together with most of the work coming from Rob and Jordan. Because of this I told the two of them they could sort out third and fourth for themselves. When we hit the last section of singletrack, Rob went first and I just followed Jordan's wheel trying to encourage him to get up to Rob. Then, Jordan crashed right before the wrought Iron bridge to the campground. I waited up for him to get back on his bike and we rolled across the line together, fourth and fifth respectively."

Eight minutes later, Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) finished in 6:55:29 to round out the top six.

Singlespeed: Pokrivka get his first win at Mohican

With the Gerry Pflug (Salsa Cycles/NoTubes/Top Gear) dropping out at aid three, Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear/Cohen & Associates) led the way to Mohican victory. Pokrivka led the tight field by just over five minutes finishing in 7:17:06.

Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing) came in at 7:22:48, followed closely by Matt Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw) who edged out Dwayne Goscinski by just two seconds to take third finishing in 7:31:24.

Not far behind, James Mayuric rounded out the podium in fifth place with Jason Suppan (Soup Can Racing) in 7:43:38.

Masters 50+: Sanborn goes sub eight

Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) crushed it on Saturday, finishing 7:43:56. "The course was in great shape considering the rain a day earlier. It is always a pleasure to race here. The singletrack is such a blast to ride," said Sanborn.

"I was definitely more relaxed for this one than Cohutta. I tend to get a little stressed for the season opener. My legs were pretty fresh, only racing once since then, so I had some confidence and my win at Cohutta helped in that regard.

"I lined up in the front, and Roger Masse saw me and took a spot next to me, wanting to keep an eye on me. I welcomed that because it would give me the same opportunity with him. He and I are closely matched, so attacking the first climb leaving town would give me a good idea of where I stood. I soon found myself on the tail of the elite guys at the front entering the first singletrack. Without Roger in sight, I just got into my own rhythm and tried to ride smart at that point. I was caught by Justin Pokrivka (singlespeed division winner) and shortly after that I heard somebody coming up behind me say ‘There they are!'

"I feared it was Roger Masse or Chris Irving. A quick glance over my shoulder revealed Gerry Pflug (NUE Singlespeed Champion) and hot on his tail was Matt Ferrari. Relieved but nervous, I tried to match their pace. Seeing a big gap behind them, I settled back into my game plan. On top of one of the gravel road climbs, I found Gerry off his bike adjusting his saddle height. He jumped on my wheel and I pulled him to just before aid three. After three I found myself riding alone with nobody in sight in front or behind. I caught Jim Mayuric (fifth place singlespeed division) and pulled him along the buggy trail and we traded pulls after aid four. I was starting to fade at that point but after aid five I stepped up my pace and crossed the line feeling better than I expected."

Roger Masse (Trek), who took second place, 8:01:40, behind an elusive Sanborn said, "Great race, as always. I like the course changes, particularly the start/finish changes. I lined up at the start next to Ron Sanborn knowing he was the man to beat but somehow lost track of him in the starting frenzy. I had a decent start so I wasn't sure if he was ahead or behind me. I felt pretty good though through Aid four and then started slowing down and going backwards. When Ron didn't catch me there, I kind of knew he must be leading. He's a great rider. I'm going to have to show up with a better game to challenge him. We'll see what I can do for the Wilderness 101."

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 6:37:58 2 Michael Simonson (RBS MTB Team) 0:07:38 3 Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 0:09:39 4 Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized) 0:09:53 5 Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) 0:09:55 6 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) 0:17:31 7 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212 / Specialized) 0:31:21 8 Greg Kuhn (RBS MTB Team) 0:37:59 9 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) 0:39:06 10 Troy Barry (Hammer/NoTubes) 0:40:37 11 Patrick Blair (Adventures For the Cure) 0:41:42 12 Mike Montalbano (Tomac Bikes/Gu Energy/Schwalbe/Industry Nine) 0:42:22 13 Gregy Gibson (www.TruckerCo.com) 0:45:07 14 Charlie Storm (Storm Racing Team) 0:45:48 15 Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) 0:48:06 16 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 0:52:36 17 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 0:55:44 18 Robert Pilato (crankskins/park ave bike) 1:15:40 19 Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing) 1:15:42 20 Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) 1:18:38 21 Scott Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized) 1:18:51 22 Dan Kotwicki 1:21:02 23 Brent Mayer (Trek Store Cincinnati, Maxxis) 1:21:44 24 Daniel Atkins (Race Pace Bicycles Mountain Bike Project) 1:29:02 25 David Reid (Design Physics Racing) 1:29:08 26 Bill Crank (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Pedal the Planet) 1:32:16 27 Greg Jackson (Spin Bike Shop) 1:32:42 28 Brett Carper (Shirk's 10) 1:36:56 29 David Wagoner (Aldefer Bergan Racing/Racing for Rileys) 1:38:31 30 Mark Donakowski (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 1:39:12 31 Jack Anderson 1:39:32 32 Mitch Moen (r-bikes.com) 1:40:20 33 Jody Cagle (Racing Greyhounds) 1:45:27 34 Scott Morman 1:47:18 35 Lee Simril (MotorMile Racing) 1:48:37 36 Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling) 1:52:33 37 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 1:54:02 38 Steven Sherman (Storm Racing) 1:56:55 39 Brian Collier (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 1:57:17 40 Tim Smith (Motor Mile Racing) 1:57:20 41 Bradley Smith (Orrville Cycling Club) 1:57:22 42 Mark Rucker (BioWheelsReece-Campbell Racing) 1:59:10 43 James Billiter (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 1:59:11 44 Greg Giles (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 2:08:50 45 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 2:09:51 46 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing) 2:10:10 47 Tyler Eusden (bikebarnracing.com) 2:10:28 48 Jake Walters (Stark Velo) 2:13:02 49 Thomas Hanrahan 2:13:15 50 Jeff Landry (Hamilton Cycling Club) 2:14:54 51 Peri Garite (Team PC) 2:16:51 52 Steven Johnsen (Mac5 bikes) 2:26:49 53 Brent Thompson (Summit Freewheelers) 2:27:10 54 Tom Wiseman (McClintock Race Team/ Century Cycles) 2:27:13 55 Patrick Warren 2:27:46 56 Lee Carmichael (Motor Mile Racing) 2:28:14 57 Greg Witt (RBS MTB Team) 2:32:28 58 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 2:34:22 59 Travis Fowler (First Victory/ Cycle South) 2:39:49 60 Steve Fields 2:40:26 61 Jake Davidson (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 2:46:42 62 Ross Mckegney 2:48:12 63 Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds) 2:48:22 64 Brad Verstegen (Brone's RVCC) 3:06:11 65 Jon Clous (Combo Race Team/Whole Foods Market) 3:08:53 66 Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhounds) 3:09:21 67 Adam Truog (Left 4 Dead) 3:11:21 68 Jeff Rodelas (Left 4 Dead) 3:11:22 69 David Grant (Racing Greyhounds) 3:14:02 70 Kevin Dittmer (Racing Greyhounds) 3:14:07 71 Eric Headrick 3:14:54 72 Michael Sommer (R-bikes.com Race Team) 3:15:10 73 Pete Green (Adventures for the Cure) 3:17:41 74 Macadam Foy (Team Purple) 3:19:33 75 Joe Czempoyesh (Team Purple) 3:19:34 76 Rodney Reed 3:20:37 77 Nathan Updyke (Base Tri Fitness) 3:22:07 78 Jarom Thomas 3:22:31 79 James Wholey (AAA) 3:24:12 80 Jeff Hartz (Alderfer Bergen / Racing For Riley) 3:29:43 81 James O'loughlin (TEAM HUNGRY!) 3:30:01 82 Christopher Davis (Stanky Creek Cycling) 3:30:31 83 Bruce Macdonald (Spin/Second Sole Multisport) 3:32:32 84 Joseph Delaney (Black Dog Bikes) 3:35:19 85 Cooper Fowler (BCD Racing) 3:35:56 86 Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds) 3:36:31 87 Tim House (C'ville Hash House Mashers) 3:43:20 88 Bryan Harrington 3:45:17 89 Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 3:47:15 90 Andrew Goddard (Team GG) 3:47:35 91 Christopher Hannegan (Base Tri Fitness) 3:47:43 92 Rob Mitzel (Team rJr) 3:48:06 93 Kevin Sparks 3:57:10 94 Glen Catalano 3:58:56 95 George Stefet 3:59:02 96 Patrick Conneely (JBV Coaching) 4:01:34 97 Michael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 4:02:36 98 Taylor Kruse 4:06:02 99 Mark Shellhamer (Trek Ohio Valley) 4:08:05 100 Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds) 4:09:02 101 Jeremy Coleman 4:09:06 102 William Weismantel (Mason-Dixon Velo / The Cycle Works) 4:09:08 103 Alex Echavarria (Shut-up Leggs/ ALTO GROUP) 4:10:18 104 Steve Gray (The Motion Initiave (mibike.org), Michigan) 4:12:36 105 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 106 Brian Scharp 4:20:44 107 Jamie Williamson (Team Hungry!) 4:21:02 108 Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery/Pedal the Planet) 4:21:10 109 Chris Karpowicz (Pirate Cycling League/ Hammer Nutrition) 4:21:21 110 John Percassi 4:36:26 111 Keith Putnam (Glory To God) 4:41:54 112 Michael Starr (Team Hungry!) 4:45:15 113 Jeremy Kilchenstein 4:46:00 114 Nicholas Seaman (Team DNF) 4:46:11 115 William Kerr 4:51:32 116 Tony Barrett (Memphis Velo) 5:06:15 117 David Hofmann (Die kleine Kaffeerösterei) 5:06:16 118 Jim Thacker (Cora) 5:13:52 119 Emmanuel Tinga Jr. 5:17:32 120 David Marshall (Team Whayne Cycling) 5:22:01 121 Joe Williamson (Kissena) 5:42:35 122 Mike Sealey (Rbikes.com Racing) 5:43:19 123 Felbert Edrada 5:43:20 124 Paul Freibert 5:45:53 125 Ron Indelicato (CLIMB) 5:59:31 126 Christopher Hicks 5:59:32 127 Brennan Thornton 6:03:28 128 Scott Dennis (The Unattainable Taco) 6:04:49 129 Kenny Lucas (A1 Heating and Air Conditioning) 6:06:22 130 Man Yeung Chung 6:24:58 131 Brad Mullins 6:29:41 132 Tony Cottone (Tony No Bologna) 6:30:03 133 Jason Leonard 6:42:33 134 Matt Harbaugh (Team Hungry) 6:57:27 DNF Thomas Anderson (Team Hungry) DNF Alekzandr Benedict (XXC Magazine) DNF Billy Bergen (bikebarnracing.com) DNF Michael Bonsby (MT Airy Bicycle) DNF Kani Brown (Candle with a Cause) DNF Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) DNF Nathan Cherry DNF Tom Cole DNF Lee Cook DNF Joe Downs (Team Do Work) DNF Jason Flynn DNF Peter Gurney (Twisted Stone/Latitude 45) DNF Alex Hawkins DNF Anthony Hergert (Deeds Publishing) DNF Joseph Hoskins (C'ville Hash House Mashers) DNF Hank Ingram (Team Sewickley) DNF Jeremiah Johnson (Speedway Wheelman) DNF Bradley Kolb DNF Tom Kruse (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) DNF Andrew Lavicka (Dental Ceramics Inc) DNF Dylan Menges DNF Jeremy Michalke DNF Forrest Omland (Team Catfarm) DNF Jeff Poirier (JTree Factory Racing) DNF Des Rafferty DNF Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.com/XXCMag) DNF Ian Spivack (DCMTB) DNF Ross Swisher DNF Kyle Taylor (Team Bikers Choice) DNF Doug Trojan (Onondaga Cycling) DNF Lee Unwin (Specialized/CycleOps) DNF Jerry Urry (team luna-ticks) DNF Christopher Vineyard (KLM Cold Stone racing)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 7:42:26 2 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:44:04 3 Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) 1:02:02 4 Kathleen Harding (Team CF) 1:03:54 5 Linda Shin (Blacksmith Cycle) 1:16:46 6 Carmen Sweet (Reactivated) 1:44:12 7 Laureen Coffelt (Los Locos) 1:53:52 8 Jessica Tomazic 2:23:33 9 Beth Del Genio (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 2:25:14 10 Shannon Tenwalde (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 2:30:46 11 Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles) 3:11:40 12 Stephanie Smith (US Stove / Trek / Vantaggio Fitness) 3:31:23 13 Jeni Roosen (Rogue Racing Project 513) 4:01:46 14 Lee Ann Werner (Team Hungry) 4:14:14 15 Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo) 4:17:32 16 Esther Schaftel (Adventures for the Cure) 4:41:24 DNF Kelly Muir DNF Debra Zupancic

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear /Cohen & Associates) 7:17:06 2 Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing) 0:05:42 3 Matthew Ferrari (FreezeThaw/Hubcap Cycles/Stans NoTubes) 0:14:18 4 Dwayne Goscinski (Team NoahG Foundation / Dogfish) 0:14:20 5 James Mayuric (Pro Bikes/Oberg Medical) 0:22:04 6 Jason Suppan (SoupCan Racing) 0:26:32 7 Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, LAS, Hodson Bay) 0:26:48 8 Trevor Rockwell (Decorah Bicycles/Twin Six) 0:27:10 9 Nathan Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitter/Yeti Cycles) 0:31:03 10 Donald Powers (ynSSr / Pro Bikes / Twin Six) 0:37:33 11 Robert Lochner (ynSSr / Pro Bikes / XXC Mag) 1:05:22 12 Michael Tressler (EDG/Hoosac Hype) 1:10:37 13 Adam Wheeler (PrecisionMTB.com) 1:13:53 14 Jeffrey Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew/Hodson's bay) 1:17:48 15 Ian Dunlop (Algoma Bicycle Company) 1:18:57 16 Chris Bryce (Specialized Trail Crew) 1:19:46 17 Wilson Pyle (Team Sewickley) 1:27:26 18 Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing) 1:33:36 19 Vinni Kish (athens bicycle) 1:38:46 20 Scott Green (Spud Racing) 1:39:27 21 Richard Long (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team) 2:14:09 22 Seth Gunderson (Lancaster Regional Cycling) 2:33:42 23 Blake Bricker (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works) 2:37:27 24 Gregory Brandes 3:09:10 25 Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief) 3:24:17 26 Brian Gillies (PBJ) 3:42:33 27 Zachary Slaybaugh (Bones Brews Gears) 4:39:35 28 Christopher Warren 4:58:57 DNF Craig Fleetwood (Blacksmith Cycles) DNF David Herbold (Drunkcyclist.com) DNF Gerry Pflug (Salsa Cycles/NoTubes/Top Gear)

Masters 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) 7:43:56 2 Roger Masse (Trek) 0:17:44 3 David Jolin (Stark Velo) 0:48:02 4 Chris Irving (Los Locos) 1:09:43 5 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 1:42:28 6 Michael Johnson 1:57:30 7 Mark Johnson (Northstar Bicycles/Dedicated Athlete) 2:17:17 8 Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club) 2:21:19 9 Martin Shinsky 2:25:39 10 John Wyrick (Team Brad/Biowheels) 2:29:38 11 David Grauer (orthopro) 2:41:53 12 Matthew Davies (Team Bikeway MTB) 2:42:49 13 Andrew Riess (self) 3:11:36 14 Michael Dietlin (Kenda) 3:45:33 15 Ralph Mezel (Hometown Bikes) 3:56:52 16 Christian Echavarria (Shut-up Leggs) 4:01:40 17 Jeff Smart (fit livin') 4:40:47 18 Richard Allesee (Orrville Cycle and Fitness) 4:47:03 DNF Les Braverman DNF Fraser Cunningham (Zephyr Wheel Sports) DNF Scott Holquist DNF Keith Little DNF Jeff Smith (CycleWerx)

Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devin Deboer 9:58:35 2 Mark Quist

Men 100km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Twining (Team Lake Effect Cycling) 4:29:00 2 Ross Clark (Edge Outdoors) 0:12:00 3 Brian Schworm (Pedal Power) 0:12:30 4 Timothy Carson (Cannondale/Probikes/ Bruce Construction/Dirty Harrys) 0:22:00 5 Bradley Cobb (motor mile racing/scv) 0:30:00 6 Thomas Franek (edge outdoor) 0:31:18 7 Jason Cyr (Team Type 1 Elite) 0:34:20 8 Eric Hamann (Trek Ohio Valley) 0:41:32 9 Tim Mould (Pro Bikes) 0:45:24 10 Jeff Adamcik (Bicycle HQ / Shorts) 0:49:35 11 Jake Grantham (Fit Squared/Top Gear) 0:54:40 12 Dan Campbell 0:56:14 13 Michael Bergen (Samhain Racing) 0:56:41 14 Benjamin Scherf (HBI) 0:57:29 15 Daniel Cunkelman (Team Type 1 Elite) 0:59:32 16 Brad Beeson (Spin Bike Shop) 1:03:40 17 Jason Blodgett (Team Spin/ Crankbrothers) 1:04:15 18 Dirk Kostoff (Groovy Cycleworks) 1:04:45 19 John Willse (Spin/Second Sole) 1:05:02 20 Adam Naish (RBS MTB Team) 1:10:56 21 Andrew Uithoven 1:15:44 22 Donald Haradem 1:16:20 23 Joe Lautzenheiser (Orrville Cycling Club) 1:16:53 24 Brett Davis (Spin/ RR Donnelly) 1:17:20 25 Codi Crippen (Trek Ohio Valley) 1:19:40 26 Daniel Pike (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 1:20:24 27 Nate Loman (Team Lake Effect/Hammer Nutrition) 1:21:15 28 Edward Brzezinski 1:22:15 29 John Proppe (Lake Effect Racing) 1:23:32 30 Matt Fox (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 1:23:46 31 Sean Van Dongen (Gears Bike Shop) 1:24:03 32 Mark Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized) 1:24:40 33 Brent Evans (Team Spin) 1:25:07 34 Christopher Koch (USAF) 35 Tony Mellott 1:27:58 36 Russell Verlinger (scum city racing/ club spin) 1:29:19 37 Russell Schmidt (Tender Gooch Racing) 1:29:50 38 Gary Hocke (team roll/combo) 1:30:32 39 Darrin Grosch (Rogue Racing Project 513) 1:30:43 40 Ryan Knopf (Soupcan Racing) 1:31:20 41 Sam Ruff (Team Nebo Ridge) 1:31:41 42 Mike Janeiro (Steel City Endurance) 1:33:38 43 Dan Clark (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 1:33:44 44 Dave Tingley (Trek/Backroom Coffee) 45 Rick Parr (Stark Velo) 1:33:46 46 Rick Mace 1:33:48 47 Larry Rust 1:33:50 48 Martin Flinn (HBI Cycling) 1:33:54 49 Jamieson Giefer (ynot cycling) 1:33:58 50 Butch Farrell (Rogue Racing Project ::513::) 1:34:03 51 John Mitchell (Bellum Racing) 1:34:30 52 Jack Berry (Team Cyclist onnection) 1:34:34 53 Dave Placke (Rogue Racing Project) 1:34:38 54 Aaron Stevenson (Red Bike) 1:35:29 55 Austin Francescone (Backroomcoffeeroaster) 1:36:26 56 Stefan Garcia (RideOn Wooster Bike Shop) 1:39:26 57 Jason Crockett 1:39:45 58 Michael Campbell (Trestle Bridge Racing) 1:40:20 59 Jason Fischer (Cycle Symphony) 1:41:16 60 Eric Bales (Chicken Ranch Crew/Hodson's Bay Company) 1:42:03 61 Mark Milliken 1:42:10 62 Lou Grkman (Cycle Symphony) 1:44:30 63 Jonathan Kersting (East End Massive) 1:44:35 64 Brent Harlos (chicken ranch crew) 1:44:40 65 Peter Deucher (Marian University) 1:45:40 66 Wesley Jones (soupcan racing) 1:45:45 67 Michael Martinez (ADVANCED HEALTH) 1:45:50 68 Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing) 1:46:38 69 Kyle Russ 1:52:05 70 Randy Patton (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 1:52:06 71 Julius Buhawe (fmtbe-c) 1:52:25 72 Lee Ransdell 1:52:27 73 Rusty Brown (CAMBA/Eddy's Bike Shop) 1:52:30 74 Dave Ruller 1:52:52 75 Yianni Pimenidis 1:52:55 76 Burgess Gow (Ghisallo Cycling) 1:53:14 77 Jordan Bates (Team Bates) 1:56:25 78 Jeff Schoeny (Merrill Lynch Cycling) 1:57:28 79 Drew Purcell (Kim's Bikes) 1:58:19 80 Chris Knapp (Team Six One Four) 1:58:26 81 Peter Hills (Merrill Lynch Cycling) 2:00:40 82 Adam Sturbois (Team MTB Culture) 2:01:20 83 Tony (Jose Antonio) Chau (The Rockets MTB) 2:01:29 84 Michael Gottfried 2:01:58 85 Randy Slaubaugh (Ride On Wooster) 2:03:29 86 Mark Farmer (Team SIX ONE FOUR) 2:03:36 87 Glen Gardner (Team Six One Four) 2:04:00 88 Wayne Bowers (CAMBA) 2:04:26 89 Jeff Curry (Sargent Electric Koeles Cycling Club) 2:04:44 90 Chad Braunbeck 2:05:10 91 Ben Trimble 2:05:15 92 Keith Devore (Buckeye Cycling) 2:05:20 93 Drew Bogner (Rogue Racing Project 513) 2:09:06 94 Ben Corcetti (HBI Cycling) 2:09:08 95 Jonathan King (RBS Cycling Team) 2:09:28 96 Matthew Turi (Stark Velo) 2:10:58 97 Nate Cross (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Northcoast Mountain Bikers/TEAM CF) 2:11:00 98 Christopher Huck (Snakebite Racing) 2:13:02 99 Matthew Olearchick 2:13:25 100 Jeff Cyrus (Rogue Racing Project ::513::) 2:13:42 101 Roger Sommers (Pure 121) 2:14:02 102 Matthew Tinkey (HighlandTraining.net/Maxxis/Butler Bicycle) 2:14:13 103 John Hoffman, Jr. (Spin / RR Donnelly) 2:15:20 104 Nathan Eastlake (USMC) 2:16:37 105 Aaron Schicker 2:18:48 106 Trevor Stith (Scheller's Fitness & Cycling) 2:20:12 107 Aaron Campbell (Spin Bike Club) 2:21:50 108 Paul Remonko (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 2:22:01 109 Tom Decker (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 2:22:02 110 Nick Disalle 2:22:22 111 Jeff Mason (Team Nebo Ridge) 2:22:40 112 Jeffery Vogt (1.21 Gigawatts) 2:23:12 113 Scott Kearley (portage cyclery) 2:23:34 114 Keefe Jaten 2:23:55 115 Michael Chapman (Orrville Cycling Club) 2:25:01 116 James Thompson (HBI Racing) 2:28:20 117 Troy Jones (Mid-Carolina Multisport) 2:28:38 118 Doug Rubel (135 Orchard Lane) 2:30:10 119 Paul Archer (Team Bicycle Hub) 2:31:57 120 Dave Marsi (Team Bicycle Hub) 2:32:25 121 Christopher Cadotte 2:32:51 122 Ryan Wayne 2:35:09 123 Dan Heichel (Kim's Bikes) 2:35:41 124 Scott Sheeder 2:36:50 125 Todd Devore 2:36:56 126 Michael Bircheat (Cog Racing Riverside Bicycle) 2:38:40 127 Martin Zakes (Edge Outdoors) 2:38:57 128 Michael Frey 2:42:38 129 Larry Ayer (CAMBA/Eddy's Bike Shop) 2:43:23 130 Gary Burkholder (SnakeBite Racing) 2:44:07 131 Ryan Heichel (Kim's Bikes) 2:44:08 132 Jason Linscott (Backroom Coffee Roasters) 2:44:20 133 Matt Rouse 2:44:50 134 Josh Mckinney (Y-Not Cycling) 2:45:08 135 Paul Adams 2:45:14 136 Tony Beursken (RedBike) 2:47:28 137 David Treese (Great Lakes Brewing/Bonbright Distributors) 2:48:00 138 Cory Knight 2:48:58 139 Scott Jaenke (Pure121) 2:49:15 140 Jason Cox (Rogue Racing Project) 2:49:20 141 Scot Herrmann (Fuji pb team DAYTON) 2:51:51 142 Mike Devylder (Mach Schnell) 2:53:19 143 Ian Newcomb (Ghisallo Cycling Team) 2:53:29 144 Boris Yanovsky 2:53:40 145 Geoffrey Tolley 2:54:42 146 James Wolfe (ADVICS) 2:55:16 147 Rob Quinn 2:57:02 148 David Akerman (bishop Bicycles) 2:57:33 149 Mark Hepp (K&G Bike Center) 2:58:42 150 Charles Bossart (DarkHorse Racing Cincinnati) 2:58:57 151 David Primm (Team Nebo Ridge) 3:00:45 152 Robb Shirey 3:00:50 153 Scott Warren 3:01:04 154 Kevin Larson 3:01:44 155 Kurtis Payton (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 3:04:05 156 Chris Kim 3:04:07 157 John Carr (Rangeline Nature preserve) 3:05:59 158 Don Spalding (Sewickley Cycling) 3:06:16 159 Peter Rock (University of Kentucky Mountain Bike Club) 3:07:43 160 Justin Becker (Truckerco) 3:08:57 161 Chris Mastramico 3:09:08 162 Kevin Madzia (Century Cycles) 3:10:02 163 Joe Merry 3:10:12 164 Richard Hedge 3:10:15 165 Sam Props (Alien Slaves trail reaserch group) 3:10:25 166 Aaron Ruggles (CAMBA/Eddys) 3:10:35 167 Todd Turner (The Edge Outdoors) 3:10:40 168 Lavern Yoder 3:12:39 169 Dan Vonderwish 3:13:05 170 Tom Buday 3:14:20 171 Tim Birt (C.O.M.B.O. Race Team) 3:14:29 172 David Izlakar (Team Purple) 3:16:43 173 Zachary Chappell (Snakebite Racing) 3:17:10 174 Adam Thompson (pure 12-1) 3:17:44 175 Andrew Crow 3:18:21 176 Arthur Anderson 3:20:05 177 George Howard 3:20:50 178 George Jones 3:21:11 179 Lars Andersen (7-hills) 3:24:22 180 Chris Durand 3:24:24 181 Allen Loy 3:24:26 182 Eric Schumacher (UBS / 7 Hills Racing) 3:24:28 183 Ross Lubrani (4 Play the Hard Way) 3:24:30 184 Kenny Kocarek (KNOBby Side Down) 3:24:32 185 Terry Duff 3:25:31 186 John Betit (Alger Bike Shop) 3:26:10 187 Mike Steele (Steel Edge) 188 John Stevens (4 Play The Hard Way) 3:27:21 189 Brandon Render 3:27:27 190 Jason Church 3:28:17 191 Jimmy Ruggles (Team ER (eddys bike shop)) 3:28:20 192 Stuart Hunter (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 3:30:27 193 Jason Clipse 3:31:46 194 Brian Birch (Bad Lads Cycling/Pro Bikes) 3:35:29 195 Mark Mcclanahan (Team Dystonia) 3:36:15 196 Aaron Holmes (Orrville Cycling) 3:36:30 197 Eric Banks 3:36:34 198 Jeff Minnich (LunaTick racing) 3:37:31 199 Kennard Wonnacott (United Boob Lovers) 3:38:34 200 Matt Bruns 3:38:37 201 Jake Mohoric (Team Bates) 3:38:50 202 Pat Stiles (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 3:39:02 203 Nathan Leonard 3:39:24 204 Jerry Urry 3:39:26 205 Jeff Frasz 3:41:36 206 Ron Munro 3:41:37 207 Mark Macnaughton 3:41:38 208 Kurt Shoemaker (7 Hills Racing/UBS) 3:41:39 209 Bryan Deal (Precision MTB) 3:46:06 210 Jakob Bills (Red Bike) 3:46:16 211 Michael Huizingh 3:47:16 212 Stuart Mattix (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 3:50:11 213 Arthur Haan (Team Ritalin) 3:50:20 214 Scott Lang 3:50:25 215 James Connolly 3:50:26 216 Doug Bernard (pure 121) 3:52:05 217 Chase Shroyer 3:52:10 218 Peter Joyal (cycle Youth) 3:54:48 219 Steve Foreman (Back Room Coffee Roasters) 3:55:00 220 Chris Vandenbosch 3:55:03 221 Christopher Crofford (4 Play The Hard Way) 3:56:32 222 Michael Campana 3:57:06 223 Chris Reese 3:58:20 224 J. Brody Wakefield (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 3:58:38 225 Joel Bell 3:59:49 226 David Clark (Team Purple) 4:00:57 227 Bob Turanchik (My Uncle's Nutz) 4:01:30 228 Thomas Morris (Backroom Coffee Roasters) 4:02:55 229 J. Hibler 4:06:10 230 Joe Cambron 4:07:50 231 Adam Brandt 4:08:47 232 Thomas Bell 4:09:10 233 Jason Wolf 4:09:11 234 Phillip Wichman (North Coast Mountain Bikers) 4:09:38 235 Aaron Brlas 4:09:40 236 Ben Doohan 4:13:10 237 Justin Hamilton 4:13:13 238 Jason Shoulders (High Heels Racing) 4:15:30 239 Steve Little (Team of Bad Priorities) 4:17:30 240 Ernie Baker (12oz. Curl Champs) 4:17:40 241 Robert Guss 4:20:50 242 Paul Neidhard 4:20:51 243 Miles Barrera 4:22:00 244 John Messner 4:24:53 245 Aaron Oyster 4:25:11 246 Tom Eshelman (Pure121/Aerotech / Honey Stinger) 4:26:22 247 Russ Musolf 4:26:48 248 Ross Krieg 4:26:50 249 Kevin Sitler 4:33:26 250 Christian Ambjorn (Team CNC) 4:35:31 251 Dominic Calvarese (Orville Cycle Club) 4:36:28 252 Ryan Bibb (backroom coffee roasters) 4:37:41 253 Ben Norton (Snake Bite Racing) 4:43:25 254 Eric Mayes 4:53:54 255 Brice Gordon 4:55:10 256 Yasuhiro Oka 4:55:45 257 Yasunari Yoda (AMERICAN SHOWA, INC.) 4:55:57 258 Bill Stockall 5:01:25 259 Joe Donahue 5:06:57 260 Patrick Roehrer 5:06:58 261 Stephen Yarman 5:14:52 262 Steve Thompson 5:14:55 263 Kevin Park (Sewickley) 5:17:51 264 Rick Maier (Merrrill Lynch Cycling) 5:22:27 265 Mark Hahn 5:23:50 266 Jordan Hart 5:27:48 267 Russell Johnson 5:29:48 268 Daniel Saltzmann (Left 4 Dead) 5:32:05 269 David Hodgson (Left 4 Dead) 5:37:32 270 Charles Mcdonald (Paralyzed Veterans Racing/CNC) 5:48:35 271 Eli Orth 6:12:40 272 Greg Andersen (12oz. Curl Champs) 6:32:06 273 Craig Alexander (TEAM DAYTON MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING) 6:32:11 274 Jim Pinter 6:44:50 275 Matt Dunlop 6:45:29 DNF Peter Acton DNF Max Agee DNF Kirk Allgood DNF Daniel Antoon (Team Jeni's) DNF Dave Bard DNF Matthew Bjurman (Roos Roast Coffee) DNF Bryan Blythe (B-Squared Racing) DNF Lance Bonds DNF Heath Brown (Eddy's Bike Shop) DNF Barry Campbell (Bikesport Racing) DNF Scott Darroch (Team Purple) DNF Erik Davis (SUL) DNF Scott Dean (Ride The Elephant) DNF Jonathan Delcamp DNF Michael Dowd (Orrville Cycle Club) DNF Alex Gonzalez (Team Sandbag/ Powerbar) DNF Daniel Green (Roos Roast Racing) DNF Matthew Holloway (Sargent Electric Koeles Cycling Club) DNF Alex Ivanic DNF Josh Jolin (Stark Velo) DNF Aaron Kent (Dirty Sanchez) DNF Isaac Kent DNF Mike Kusold DNF Kevin Leonard (Flatlanders(Rockets)) DNF Marshall Lochridge DNF Cory Lunger DNF Grant Matthews (Cycle Symphony, Carborocket) DNF Jim Mermis DNF Peter Muench (Park Ave Bike / Specialized) DNF Chris Music DNF James Myers DNF Cortney Orth DNF Christopher Park DNF Matt Reininger (Indiana Schwinn) DNF Colin Ridge DNF Brett Rockwell (B2 Racing) DNF Mark Sanders (Team sewickley) DNF Martin Sanders (CNC /RESER BICYCLES) DNF Michael Schena (BSM Cycling) DNF Brad Scholtz (SnakeBite Racing) DNF Rob Tandy DNF Ron Uprichard (Team Southland) DNF Kirby Waaland (Team Black Cat) DNF Shannon Williams (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) DNF Masayoshi Yamada DNF Scott Forster

Women 100km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Ponti (team bicycle hub) 6:03:00 2 Heidi Shilling (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 0:08:21 3 Janet Edwards (Team Bicycle Hub) 0:13:20 4 Lauren Mika (Pro Bikes) 0:21:48 5 Bridget Donovan (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 0:23:27 6 Alexa Storoniak (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's) 0:26:41 7 Kelly Ayer (Camba/Eddys) 0:28:31 8 Mary Fowler (First Victory/ Cycle South) 0:29:22 9 Lorena Brown (Snakebite Racing) 0:35:12 10 Michelle Johnson (Trek of Pittsburgh / Dirty BELLAs) 1:13:39 11 Tiffany Clark (Edge Outdoors) 1:36:30 12 Eugena Gunderson (Eugie's Kung Fu Awesome Squad of One) 1:59:36 13 Stacie Truszkowski (Steel City Endurance) 2:04:55 14 Sarah Temby 2:30:17 15 Cooper Ambjorn (Team CNC) 3:01:30 16 Anne Mcdonald (Team Hungry, Cincinnati OH) 3:40:13 17 Debbie Snyder 4:21:52 18 Judi Lopresti (drunkcyclist.com) 4:35:50 DNF Michelle Corcetti (HBI Cycling) DNF Linda Demma (sorella) DNF Angela Forster DNF Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) DNF Jacqueline Ledoux DNF Brenda Morawa (Sorella p/b BVM Engineering/ Sport Factory) DNF Sharon Slovenec (Iron City Bikes Racing)

Singlespeed 100km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Malone (Bad Lads Cycling / Pro Bikes) 4:58:00 2 Montana Miller (Industry 9/ Dirt Rag/ YnSSr) 0:09:00 3 Justin Mace (Motor mile racing) 0:10:51 4 Aaron Shelmire (ynSSr/ProBikes/XXCmag) 0:19:25 5 John Lorson (SoupcanInsoles.com) 0:26:35 6 Kristofer Karwisch (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 0:28:49 7 Michael Reardon (Hub Endurace/ Motor Mile Racing) 0:30:44 8 Dave Hall 0:34:00 9 Brandon Halleen (Raleigh/Solon Bicycle) 0:41:10 10 Scott Radford (probikes/ old glory corp) 0:42:32 11 Jayson Blews (HBI) 0:43:10 12 Jeremy Larson (Cyclist Connection) 1:04:56 13 Shawn Jones (soupcaninsoles.com) 1:05:36 14 Ryan Ferguson (Bad Lads Cycling/Pro Bikes) 1:08:06 15 Paul Dunn (Orrville Cycling Club) 1:19:30 16 Corey Volz (Billy Bob's Bailbonds and Smoke Shoppe) 1:20:30 17 Joseph Queen (Moots/MOAB) 1:40:00 18 Brent Forrer (Solon Bicycle/The Black 13) 1:54:30 19 Darren Allworth (Bad Lads Cycling) 1:56:11 20 Paul Donatelli (Stark Velo) 2:07:55 21 Andrew Norris (EVMA) 2:12:19 22 Jonathon Hardy 2:15:15 23 Evan Clark (Rogue Racing Project) 2:22:06 24 Brandon Le 2:38:47 25 Kent Mcdonald 2:50:59 26 Don Stiles 3:31:38 DNF Thomas Dunn (Orrville Cycling Club) DNF Patrick Krott