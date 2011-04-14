Tanner fractures elbow in first stage of Castilla y Leon

Image 1 of 2 David Tanner is a new rider for Saxo Bank. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 2 David Tanner (centre) of the Saxo-Bank team from Victoria out of the saddle on the climb up the Midland Highway. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

A crash 25 kilometres from the finish line in the opening stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon has left Australian Saxo Bank Sungard rider David Tanner with a broken elbow, according to a team media release.

An x-ray following the incident confirmed the damage which will leave the Tour of Utah stage winner sidelined for several weeks.

“The timing couldn't have been any worse,” Tanner said. “My condition is superb and I was really eager to help Alberto [Contador] getting another victory here in Castilla... But this is part of the game. Being up front where the action is, is always dangerous.”

Tanner will wear an arm cast for the next two weeks before starting training again in 21 days.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with Saxo Bank Sungard at the start of this season. He achieved his best result of the season earlier this month, finishing 10th at the Hel van het Mergelland.