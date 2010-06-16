Trending

Tanner turns lead-out into victory in Beauce

Serrano keeps three jerseys

Image 1 of 32

Rafael Serrano Hernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) still leads the Tour de Beauce 2010 after two stages.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 2 of 32

John Murphy (BMC), Francois Parisien (Spidertech-Planet Energy), Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau Club Chaussure), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 3 of 32

A narrow road near Thetford Mines during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 4 of 32

The peloton notches up the tempo.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 5 of 32

Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 6 of 32

Quebecois rider Francois Parisien (Spidertech-Planet Energy).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 7 of 32

The peloton sticks together behind the break.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 8 of 32

You have to follow directions carefully when you ride on the roads of Beauce's countryside.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 9 of 32

Riders faced some fast and tight corners during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 10 of 32

The riders kept an average of 40km/h throughout stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 11 of 32

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) wins stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 12 of 32

Stage two winner David Tanner (Fly V Australia) gives an interview to Cyclingnews.com after the race.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 13 of 32

Stage two podium (l-r): Yuri Metlushenko (Amore & Vita), stage winer David Tanner (Fly V Australia) and Canadian rider Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 14 of 32

Overall leader after two stages, Rafael Serrano Hernandez (Heraklio-Murcia), also got to wear the red jersey on the podium.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 15 of 32

Tour de Beauce leader after two stages Rafael Serrano Hernandez (Heraklio-Murcia

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 16 of 32

The main break of the day during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 17 of 32

Several "Beaucerons" cheered up the riders as they were racing in downtown Thetford Mines.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 18 of 32

Preparation is key for team Spidertech-Planet Energy when comes time to race.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 19 of 32

Time to pack it all up again for the Spidertech-Planet Energy boys.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 20 of 32

Once again Team Qu

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 21 of 32

Signing on time a few minutes before the start was given for stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 22 of 32

A little pre-race meeting for the riders of team DCM before the start of stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 23 of 32

The leaders stand on the line a few minutes before the start of stage two (l-r): Jay Thomson (Fly V Autralia), race leader Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Herraklio-Murcia), Caleb Fairly (Felt-Holowesko Partners Garmin).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 24 of 32

Members of the Global Cycling Team chat a few minute before the start.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 25 of 32

The start of stage two was given on Wednesday morning at Thetford Mines in Beauce.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 26 of 32

The peloton makes its way through Thetford Mines' surroundings during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 27 of 32

Tour de Beauce 2010's leader and wearing the yellow jersey after stage two was Rafael Serrano Fernandez.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 28 of 32

The peloton climbing one of the few average-size mountains during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 29 of 32

Francois Parisien (Spidertech-Planet Energy) was part of the main break of the day during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 30 of 32

The riders had to get across a small wooden bridge at full speed during the second half of stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 31 of 32

The peloton makes its way along the road of Beauce's countryside during stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 32 of 32

Rafael Serrano Hernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) also leads the mountains classification after stage two.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)

David Tanner’s (Fly V Australia) lead-out turned into a bunch sprint victory on the streets of Thetford-Mines, stage two of the Tour de Beauce. The Australian youngster outpaced Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore e Vita) who placed second and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

"I’m not really surprised to get the win today because I’ve been on good condition for a long time and knew that a win was just around the corner," Tanner said. "But, I was meant to be leading Charles [Dionne] out and I looked over my should but couldn’t see him. My teammate Jay Thomson went with about one kilometre to go and I followed him. The Amore e Vita guy started his sprint a little too early and gave me a perfect run to the line."

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) maintained his overall race lead along with the heading up the Best Climber and Best Young Rider competitions. Pinfold is now leading the Best Sprinter and Best Canadian Rider competition by virtue of placing third on the day and fourth in stage one.

"I have to thank my team for how hard they worked today," Serrano Fernandez said. "We were a little worried at the end because of the breakaway that continued on but we received help from Amore e Vita so it came back to a field sprint. That team has a good sprinter and they wanted to win the stage so they gave us a hand today."

The sprinters narrowly missed hitting a woman who walked across the street and did not notice the peloton barreling down the finishing straightaway with 50 metres to the line. The woman did not get hit however her presence on the roadway undoubtedly caused some hesitation amongst the sprinters.

Spanish and Italian teams reel in the breaks

Stage two of the Tour de Beauce offered a 160 km out and back road race from Thetford-Mines. This stage was constantly up or down with very little flat sections and included two Sprint zones and two King of the Mountain (KOM) ascents. The peloton passed by several of the county's notorious sugar bush farms where the maple trees were tapped with a series of tubbing used to collect the sweet syrup during the spring months.

After taking a wrong turn in the previous day’s stage, Javier Megias (Team Type 1) was reinstated into the second stage by race officials. He received a 15 percent disadvantage from the time of the main peloton. Megias kicked off the early breakaway with Jamie Sparling (Team Canada) in the opening kilometres of the race.

The pair were joined by Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), John Murphy (BMC Racing), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy), Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau Club Chausseres) and Flavio Pasquino (Restore Cycling Team Holland).

"We wanted to try for an early break because it is always a chance that it stays away," Perron said. "We didn’t know what was going to happen until the end. There were teams with strong sprinters still in the back and so was the leader of the race. We went conservative for most of the break. We figured that if we rolled really hard the field would go hard too, so we kept a good pace but not to hard."

The eight-man breakaway picked up some momentum within the first 20km of the race and gained two minutes ahead of the main field. Parisien out paced Murphy in a playful sprint to the top of the first KOM ascents located in Lemesurier. Sparling took full points at the first intermediate Sprint zone located in Ponthriand. Megias won the second and final KOM located just before the city of Saint-Jean-de-Brebeuf, the mid-way point in the race at 71 kilometre mark.

The breakaway maintained a two and half minute lead until the second KOM ascent where team Heraklio-Murica worked hard to reduce the time gap to one minute in an effort to protect its leader Serrano Fernandez. Its workers received help from the Amore e Vita squad whose rider Sergiy Grechyn sat in second place overall.

After more than 120 km off the front, Perron attacked his breakaway companions and brought with him Savidge, Rolfe and Sparling as they approaching the second and final intermediate Sprint of the day. The four escapees gained nearly two minute heading into the finishing circuits and the remaining riders were reabsorbed into the peloton before the start of the three finishing three circuits in Thetford-Mines.

"Everyone was looking at each other and we didn’t know if it was going to last until the end." Perron said. "I had amazing legs and wanted to try. Three guys followed me and we gained time. But we were caught with two laps to go."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia4:00:04
2Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
3Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
4Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
5Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
6Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
7Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
10Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
12Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
13Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
14Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
15Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
16Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
17William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
18Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
19Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
20Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
21Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
22Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
23Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
24Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
26Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
27Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
28Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
29Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
30Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
31Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
32Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
33Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
34Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
35Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
36Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
37Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
38Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
39Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
40Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
41Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
42Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
43François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
44Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
45Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
46Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
47Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
48Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team
49Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System
50Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
52David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
53Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
54Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
55Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
56Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
57Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
58Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
59Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
60Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
61Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
62Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
63Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
64Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
65Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
66Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
67André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
68Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
69Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
70Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
71Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
72Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
73Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
74Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM
76Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
77Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
78Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
80Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
81Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
82Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec
83Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
84Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
85Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
86John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
88Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
89Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
90Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
91Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
92Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
93Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
94Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
95Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
96Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
97Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
98Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
99Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
100Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
101Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
102Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
103Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
104Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
105Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:05
106Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:42
107Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:51
108Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM0:03:54
109Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:28
110Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System0:06:11
111William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec0:07:17
112Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:09:37
DNFMichael Creed (USA) Team Type 1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team3pts
2Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
3John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team3pts
2Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia2
3Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia15pts
2Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
3Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis13
4Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
5Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia11
6Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2310
7Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 19
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad7
10Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team6
11Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System5
12Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec4
13Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20003
14Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
15Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy7pts
2John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U233
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 12
5Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 17pts
2François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy5
3Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures3
4Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
5Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia12:00:12
2Amore & Vita - Conad
3Garneau Club Chaussures
4Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U
5Team Type 1
6Unitedhealthcare
7Sc Wledenbruck 2000
8Équipe Québec
9Global Cycling Team
10Bmc Racing Team
11Dcm
12Ckt Champion System
13Spidertech / Planet Energy
14Bahati Foundation
15Heraklio-Murcia
16Restore Cycling Team Holland
17Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
18Équipe Canadienne

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia8:11:10
2David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:13
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:15
4Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:00:19
5Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
6Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:21
7Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:00:22
8Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:00:23
9Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
10Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
11Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
12Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
13Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
14Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
15Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
16Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
17William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
18Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
19Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
20Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
21François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
22Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
23Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
24Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
25Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
26Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
27Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
28David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
29Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
30Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
31Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
33Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
34Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
35Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
36Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
38Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
39Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec0:00:41
40Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
41Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
42Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
43Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
44Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
45Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
46Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
47Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
48Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:51
49André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
50John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
52Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
53Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
54Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
55Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
56Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
57Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team
58Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
59Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
60Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
61Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
62Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
63Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
64Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
65Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
66Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
67Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:01:16
68Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
69Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
70Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
71Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:18
72Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:01:24
73Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
74Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
75Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:01:32
76Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:01:42
77Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:02:07
78Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:02:10
79Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
80Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
81Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
82Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
83Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
84Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
85Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
86Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:21
87Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:02:37
88Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
89Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:04:25
90Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
91Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
92Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec
94Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
95Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec0:05:12
96Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
97Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:05:42
98Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM0:06:04
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:06:09
100Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM0:06:23
101Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System0:07:35
102Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:07:51
103Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:10:00
104William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec0:10:29
105Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:11:07
106Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:13:32
107Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
108Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:32:57
109Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
110Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
111Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
112Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:37:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis25pts
2Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia24
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad23
4Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia20
5David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia15
6Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
7Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
8Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 111
9Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures10
10Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2310
11Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy9
12Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 19
13Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
14Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System8
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8
16Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia7
17Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team6
18Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U236
19Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures6
20Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team6
21Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 14
22Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec4
23Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia3
24Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20003
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia2
26Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
27Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia2
28Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
29François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1
30André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec1
31Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team1
32John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team1
33Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia27pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia16
3Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2315
4François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy12
5Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team12
6Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 19
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia7
8John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team5
9Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235
10Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team4
11Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation3
12Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad3
13Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures3
14Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
15Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team2
16Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation2
17Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia2
18Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad1
19Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1
20Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heraklio-Murcia24:34:31
2Fly V Australia0:00:08
3Amore & Vita - Conad
4Garneau Club Chaussures
5Team Type 1
6Unitedhealthcare
7Spidertech / Planet Energy
8Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:00:37
9Sc Wledenbruck 2000
10Bmc Racing Team
11Dcm0:00:55
12Bahati Foundation
13Ckt Champion System0:01:06
14Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:01:13
15Équipe Québec
16Restore Cycling Team Holland0:01:24
17Équipe Canadienne0:01:35
18Global Cycling Team0:03:14

