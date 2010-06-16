Tanner turns lead-out into victory in Beauce
Serrano keeps three jerseys
David Tanner’s (Fly V Australia) lead-out turned into a bunch sprint victory on the streets of Thetford-Mines, stage two of the Tour de Beauce. The Australian youngster outpaced Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore e Vita) who placed second and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.
"I’m not really surprised to get the win today because I’ve been on good condition for a long time and knew that a win was just around the corner," Tanner said. "But, I was meant to be leading Charles [Dionne] out and I looked over my should but couldn’t see him. My teammate Jay Thomson went with about one kilometre to go and I followed him. The Amore e Vita guy started his sprint a little too early and gave me a perfect run to the line."
Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) maintained his overall race lead along with the heading up the Best Climber and Best Young Rider competitions. Pinfold is now leading the Best Sprinter and Best Canadian Rider competition by virtue of placing third on the day and fourth in stage one.
"I have to thank my team for how hard they worked today," Serrano Fernandez said. "We were a little worried at the end because of the breakaway that continued on but we received help from Amore e Vita so it came back to a field sprint. That team has a good sprinter and they wanted to win the stage so they gave us a hand today."
The sprinters narrowly missed hitting a woman who walked across the street and did not notice the peloton barreling down the finishing straightaway with 50 metres to the line. The woman did not get hit however her presence on the roadway undoubtedly caused some hesitation amongst the sprinters.
Spanish and Italian teams reel in the breaks
Stage two of the Tour de Beauce offered a 160 km out and back road race from Thetford-Mines. This stage was constantly up or down with very little flat sections and included two Sprint zones and two King of the Mountain (KOM) ascents. The peloton passed by several of the county's notorious sugar bush farms where the maple trees were tapped with a series of tubbing used to collect the sweet syrup during the spring months.
After taking a wrong turn in the previous day’s stage, Javier Megias (Team Type 1) was reinstated into the second stage by race officials. He received a 15 percent disadvantage from the time of the main peloton. Megias kicked off the early breakaway with Jamie Sparling (Team Canada) in the opening kilometres of the race.
The pair were joined by Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), John Murphy (BMC Racing), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy), Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau Club Chausseres) and Flavio Pasquino (Restore Cycling Team Holland).
"We wanted to try for an early break because it is always a chance that it stays away," Perron said. "We didn’t know what was going to happen until the end. There were teams with strong sprinters still in the back and so was the leader of the race. We went conservative for most of the break. We figured that if we rolled really hard the field would go hard too, so we kept a good pace but not to hard."
The eight-man breakaway picked up some momentum within the first 20km of the race and gained two minutes ahead of the main field. Parisien out paced Murphy in a playful sprint to the top of the first KOM ascents located in Lemesurier. Sparling took full points at the first intermediate Sprint zone located in Ponthriand. Megias won the second and final KOM located just before the city of Saint-Jean-de-Brebeuf, the mid-way point in the race at 71 kilometre mark.
The breakaway maintained a two and half minute lead until the second KOM ascent where team Heraklio-Murica worked hard to reduce the time gap to one minute in an effort to protect its leader Serrano Fernandez. Its workers received help from the Amore e Vita squad whose rider Sergiy Grechyn sat in second place overall.
After more than 120 km off the front, Perron attacked his breakaway companions and brought with him Savidge, Rolfe and Sparling as they approaching the second and final intermediate Sprint of the day. The four escapees gained nearly two minute heading into the finishing circuits and the remaining riders were reabsorbed into the peloton before the start of the three finishing three circuits in Thetford-Mines.
"Everyone was looking at each other and we didn’t know if it was going to last until the end." Perron said. "I had amazing legs and wanted to try. Three guys followed me and we gained time. But we were caught with two laps to go."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4:00:04
|2
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|4
|Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|5
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|6
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|7
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|10
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|12
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
|13
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|16
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|17
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|18
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|19
|Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|20
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
|21
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|23
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|24
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|26
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|27
|Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
|28
|Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
|29
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|30
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|31
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
|32
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|33
|Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|34
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|35
|Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|36
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|37
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|38
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|39
|Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|40
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
|41
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|42
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|43
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|44
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
|45
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|46
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|47
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|48
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team
|49
|Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System
|50
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
|52
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|53
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|54
|Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
|55
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|56
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|57
|Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|58
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|59
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|60
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|61
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|62
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|63
|Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|64
|Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
|65
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|66
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|67
|André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
|68
|Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|69
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|70
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|71
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|72
|Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|73
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|74
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM
|76
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|77
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
|78
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|80
|Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
|81
|Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|82
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec
|83
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|84
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|85
|Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
|86
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|88
|Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|89
|Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|90
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|91
|Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|92
|Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|93
|Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|94
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|95
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|96
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|97
|Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
|98
|Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|99
|Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|100
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|101
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|102
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|103
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|104
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|105
|Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:05
|106
|Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:42
|107
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:51
|108
|Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM
|0:03:54
|109
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:04:28
|110
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
|0:06:11
|111
|William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:07:17
|112
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:09:37
|DNF
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|2
|3
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2
|3
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|15
|pts
|2
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|3
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|13
|4
|Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|11
|6
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|10
|7
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|9
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|8
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|10
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|5
|12
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
|4
|13
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|3
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|2
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|7
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|3
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|2
|5
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|7
|pts
|2
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|5
|3
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|3
|4
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|2
|5
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|12:00:12
|2
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U
|5
|Team Type 1
|6
|Unitedhealthcare
|7
|Sc Wledenbruck 2000
|8
|Équipe Québec
|9
|Global Cycling Team
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Dcm
|12
|Ckt Champion System
|13
|Spidertech / Planet Energy
|14
|Bahati Foundation
|15
|Heraklio-Murcia
|16
|Restore Cycling Team Holland
|17
|Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|18
|Équipe Canadienne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|8:11:10
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:13
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:00:15
|4
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:19
|5
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|6
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:21
|7
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:00:22
|8
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|0:00:23
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|10
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|11
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|12
|Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|14
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|15
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|16
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
|17
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|18
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|19
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|20
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|21
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|22
|Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|23
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|24
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|25
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|26
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|27
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|28
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|29
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|30
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|33
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|34
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|35
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|36
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|38
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|39
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:00:41
|40
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|41
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
|42
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
|43
|Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|44
|Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
|45
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
|46
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|47
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|48
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:51
|49
|André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
|50
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|52
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|54
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|55
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|56
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|57
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team
|58
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|59
|Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
|60
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|61
|Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
|62
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|63
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|64
|Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|65
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|66
|Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
|67
|Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|0:01:16
|68
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|69
|Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
|70
|Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|71
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:18
|72
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:01:24
|73
|Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
|74
|Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|75
|Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System
|0:01:32
|76
|Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:01:42
|77
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:02:07
|78
|Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|79
|Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
|80
|Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
|81
|Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|82
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|83
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|84
|Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|85
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|86
|Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:21
|87
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:02:37
|88
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|89
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:04:25
|90
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|91
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|92
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec
|94
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|95
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:05:12
|96
|Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|97
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:05:42
|98
|Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM
|0:06:04
|99
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:06:09
|100
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM
|0:06:23
|101
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
|0:07:35
|102
|Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:07:51
|103
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:10:00
|104
|William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:10:29
|105
|Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:11:07
|106
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|107
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|108
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:32:57
|109
|Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|110
|Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|111
|Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|112
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:37:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|25
|pts
|2
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|24
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|23
|4
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|20
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|15
|6
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|7
|Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|11
|9
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|10
|10
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|10
|11
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|9
|12
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|9
|13
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|8
|14
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|8
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|8
|16
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|7
|17
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|18
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|6
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|6
|20
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|4
|22
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
|4
|23
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|24
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|3
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|2
|26
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|2
|27
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2
|28
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|2
|29
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|1
|30
|André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
|1
|31
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|32
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|27
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|16
|3
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|15
|4
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|12
|5
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|6
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|9
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|7
|8
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|5
|10
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|3
|12
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|13
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|3
|14
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|2
|15
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|16
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|2
|17
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2
|18
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|1
|20
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heraklio-Murcia
|24:34:31
|2
|Fly V Australia
|0:00:08
|3
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|4
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|5
|Team Type 1
|6
|Unitedhealthcare
|7
|Spidertech / Planet Energy
|8
|Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:00:37
|9
|Sc Wledenbruck 2000
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Dcm
|0:00:55
|12
|Bahati Foundation
|13
|Ckt Champion System
|0:01:06
|14
|Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:01:13
|15
|Équipe Québec
|16
|Restore Cycling Team Holland
|0:01:24
|17
|Équipe Canadienne
|0:01:35
|18
|Global Cycling Team
|0:03:14
