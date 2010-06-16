Image 1 of 32 Rafael Serrano Hernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) still leads the Tour de Beauce 2010 after two stages. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 2 of 32 John Murphy (BMC), Francois Parisien (Spidertech-Planet Energy), Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau Club Chaussure), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 3 of 32 A narrow road near Thetford Mines during stage two. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 4 of 32 The peloton notches up the tempo. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 5 of 32 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 6 of 32 Quebecois rider Francois Parisien (Spidertech-Planet Energy). David Tanner’s (Fly V Australia) lead-out turned into a bunch sprint victory on the streets of Thetford-Mines, stage two of the Tour de Beauce. The Australian youngster outpaced Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore e Vita) who placed second and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

"I’m not really surprised to get the win today because I’ve been on good condition for a long time and knew that a win was just around the corner," Tanner said. "But, I was meant to be leading Charles [Dionne] out and I looked over my should but couldn’t see him. My teammate Jay Thomson went with about one kilometre to go and I followed him. The Amore e Vita guy started his sprint a little too early and gave me a perfect run to the line."

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) maintained his overall race lead along with the heading up the Best Climber and Best Young Rider competitions. Pinfold is now leading the Best Sprinter and Best Canadian Rider competition by virtue of placing third on the day and fourth in stage one.

"I have to thank my team for how hard they worked today," Serrano Fernandez said. "We were a little worried at the end because of the breakaway that continued on but we received help from Amore e Vita so it came back to a field sprint. That team has a good sprinter and they wanted to win the stage so they gave us a hand today."

The sprinters narrowly missed hitting a woman who walked across the street and did not notice the peloton barreling down the finishing straightaway with 50 metres to the line. The woman did not get hit however her presence on the roadway undoubtedly caused some hesitation amongst the sprinters.

Spanish and Italian teams reel in the breaks

Stage two of the Tour de Beauce offered a 160 km out and back road race from Thetford-Mines. This stage was constantly up or down with very little flat sections and included two Sprint zones and two King of the Mountain (KOM) ascents. The peloton passed by several of the county's notorious sugar bush farms where the maple trees were tapped with a series of tubbing used to collect the sweet syrup during the spring months.

After taking a wrong turn in the previous day’s stage, Javier Megias (Team Type 1) was reinstated into the second stage by race officials. He received a 15 percent disadvantage from the time of the main peloton. Megias kicked off the early breakaway with Jamie Sparling (Team Canada) in the opening kilometres of the race.

The pair were joined by Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), John Murphy (BMC Racing), Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy), Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau Club Chausseres) and Flavio Pasquino (Restore Cycling Team Holland).

"We wanted to try for an early break because it is always a chance that it stays away," Perron said. "We didn’t know what was going to happen until the end. There were teams with strong sprinters still in the back and so was the leader of the race. We went conservative for most of the break. We figured that if we rolled really hard the field would go hard too, so we kept a good pace but not to hard."

The eight-man breakaway picked up some momentum within the first 20km of the race and gained two minutes ahead of the main field. Parisien out paced Murphy in a playful sprint to the top of the first KOM ascents located in Lemesurier. Sparling took full points at the first intermediate Sprint zone located in Ponthriand. Megias won the second and final KOM located just before the city of Saint-Jean-de-Brebeuf, the mid-way point in the race at 71 kilometre mark.

The breakaway maintained a two and half minute lead until the second KOM ascent where team Heraklio-Murica worked hard to reduce the time gap to one minute in an effort to protect its leader Serrano Fernandez. Its workers received help from the Amore e Vita squad whose rider Sergiy Grechyn sat in second place overall.

After more than 120 km off the front, Perron attacked his breakaway companions and brought with him Savidge, Rolfe and Sparling as they approaching the second and final intermediate Sprint of the day. The four escapees gained nearly two minute heading into the finishing circuits and the remaining riders were reabsorbed into the peloton before the start of the three finishing three circuits in Thetford-Mines.

"Everyone was looking at each other and we didn’t know if it was going to last until the end." Perron said. "I had amazing legs and wanted to try. Three guys followed me and we gained time. But we were caught with two laps to go."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 4:00:04 2 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 4 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 5 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 6 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 7 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 10 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 12 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 13 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 14 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 16 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 17 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 18 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 19 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 20 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 21 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 24 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 26 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 27 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 28 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 29 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 30 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 31 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 32 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 33 Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 34 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 35 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 36 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 37 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 38 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 39 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 40 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 41 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 42 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 43 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 44 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 45 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 46 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 47 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 48 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 49 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 50 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 52 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 53 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 54 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 55 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 56 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 57 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 58 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 59 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 60 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 61 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 62 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 63 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 64 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 65 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 66 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 67 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 68 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 69 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 70 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 71 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 72 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 73 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 74 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 76 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 77 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 78 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 80 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 81 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 82 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 83 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 84 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 85 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 86 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 88 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 89 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 90 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 91 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 92 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 93 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 94 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 95 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 96 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 97 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 98 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 99 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 100 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 101 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 102 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 103 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 104 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 105 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:05 106 Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:42 107 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:51 108 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 0:03:54 109 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:28 110 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:06:11 111 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 0:07:17 112 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:09:37 DNF Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 3 pts 2 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 3 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 3 pts 2 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 3 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 pts 2 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 3 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 13 4 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 12 5 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 11 6 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 10 7 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 9 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 10 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 5 12 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 4 13 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 14 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 7 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 3 4 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 2 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 7 pts 2 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 5 3 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 3 4 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 12:00:12 2 Amore & Vita - Conad 3 Garneau Club Chaussures 4 Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U 5 Team Type 1 6 Unitedhealthcare 7 Sc Wledenbruck 2000 8 Équipe Québec 9 Global Cycling Team 10 Bmc Racing Team 11 Dcm 12 Ckt Champion System 13 Spidertech / Planet Energy 14 Bahati Foundation 15 Heraklio-Murcia 16 Restore Cycling Team Holland 17 Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 18 Équipe Canadienne

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 8:11:10 2 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:13 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:15 4 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:19 5 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 6 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:21 7 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:22 8 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:00:23 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 10 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 11 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 12 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 13 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 14 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 15 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 16 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 17 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 18 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 19 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 20 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 21 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 22 Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 23 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 24 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 25 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 26 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 27 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 28 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 29 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 30 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 31 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 33 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 34 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 35 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 36 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 38 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 39 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 0:00:41 40 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 41 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 42 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 43 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 44 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 45 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 46 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 47 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 48 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:51 49 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 50 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 52 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 53 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 54 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 55 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 56 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 57 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 58 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 59 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 60 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 61 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 62 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 63 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 64 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 65 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 66 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 67 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:01:16 68 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 69 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 70 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 71 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:18 72 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:01:24 73 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 74 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 75 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:01:32 76 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:01:42 77 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:07 78 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:02:10 79 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 80 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 81 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 82 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 83 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 84 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 85 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 86 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:21 87 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:02:37 88 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 89 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:25 90 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 91 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 92 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 94 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 95 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:05:12 96 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 97 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:05:42 98 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 0:06:04 99 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:06:09 100 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 0:06:23 101 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:07:35 102 Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:07:51 103 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:10:00 104 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 0:10:29 105 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:11:07 106 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:13:32 107 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 108 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:32:57 109 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 110 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 111 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 112 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:37:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 25 pts 2 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 24 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 23 4 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 20 5 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 6 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 7 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 12 8 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 11 9 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 10 10 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 10 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 9 12 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 9 13 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 14 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 8 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 16 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 7 17 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 6 18 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 6 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 20 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 4 22 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 4 23 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 24 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 25 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 2 26 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 27 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 28 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 29 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 30 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1 31 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1 32 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 27 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 16 3 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 15 4 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 5 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 12 6 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 9 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 8 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 10 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 4 11 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 3 12 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 13 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 3 14 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 15 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 2 17 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 18 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 1 19 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 20 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 1