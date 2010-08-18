Image 1 of 38 Australia's David Tanner (Fly V Australia) started the year with a broken wrist at the Australian championships, but that was a distant memory as he celebrated victory in Salt Lake City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 38 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) bides his time until the roads get steeper. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) cruising along in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 38 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) leading the break along with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 38 The field passes by another reservoir align the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 38 The bunch heads toward some thunderstorms and more climbing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 38 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) leads the break for teammate Alex Dowsett. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 38 BMC starts to come to the front on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 38 George Hincapie (BMC) riding along in the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 38 Jeff Louder (BMC) finally gets to race back in his home town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 38 BMC and Fly V Australia start to push the pace at the front of the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 38 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) still going hard on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 38 The break looks back to see what kind of gap they are getting. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 38 Riders almost blend into the colorful hillside heading towards the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 38 A moose came out to check out the race today but fortunately stayed away from the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 38 Jeff Louder (BMC) gets the best Utah rider jersey for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 38 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) moves into yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 38 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) sitting comfortably in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 38 The Canyon Bicycle team was working hard on the front today for team leader Francesco Mancebo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 38 The bunch passes over a creek along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 38 An interesting old train car at today's start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 38 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets ready to leave for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 38 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) rolls out in the best young rider jersey, not knowing he'll be in yellow at the end of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 38 The race rolls out past painted horses along Main Street. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 38 Taking it easy during the neutral start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 38 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) leaves the start with the race leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 38 One of the few flat section along today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 38 A nice windy descent after the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 38 Leaving Ogden for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 38 Some pretty scenery first thing in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 38 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) leads a group after the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 38 A boater watches as the peloton rolls past. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 38 The field rolls through farm land outside of Salt Lake City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 38 The peloton heads towards the mountains and the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 38 The group tackles the first steep section of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 38 The sign says it all. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 38 More windy roads coming off of the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 38 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) and David Tanner (Fly V Australia) maintain their gap on the field going over the last little climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) is proving to be a success when it comes to winning high-profile races, after picking up his fifth season victory at the Tour of Utah’s Stage 1. The Australian outpaced breakaway companion Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) to claim the victory, while the Briton assumed the race lead. The dwindled peloton barreled down to the finish line where Javier Megias (Team Type 1) picked up third place on the day.

“I’ve been pretty happy with the year so far because my goal was to get six wins and I have five so far,” Tanner said. “I want to get another one before I leave.

“I knew I was going well,” he added. “This year I’ve been working with my new coach Ben Day and he is bringing the best out of me. I seem to be getting better and better. Today was the fruit of the work we’ve been putting in together.”

Dowsett surpassed teammate Taylor Phinney to claim the lead, after finishing second to the American on the previous day’s prologue. Dowsett also moved into the lead of the event’s King of the Mountain and Best Young Rider competitions.

“Taylor and myself just decided as long as the yellow jersey stays in the household, then we are happy. It doesn’t matter who has it,” Dowsett said. “I think Taylor had a rough day today with a bit of an injury left over from racing in Denmark.”

Tanner has claimed the event’s sprint competition lead while Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) leads the best Utah rider competition.

Two men conquer Big Mountain, again

Dowsett and Tanner played a key role in a lengthy breakaway of six riders, which included Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Davide Frattini (Team Type 1), Phil Gaimon (Kenda-Geargrinders) and Ben King (Trek-Livestrong). The riders muscled up most of the final ascent of the day together, until Dowsett set a pace that few could match.

The finale was reminiscent of last year when Rock Racing riders Francisco Mancebo and Oscar Sevilla attacked over the crest of the final climb and rode to the finish line in pursuit of the yellow jersey. This year it was Dowsett and Tanner and although they are not teammates, they similarly went over the top of the climb together and descended down to the finish line located in Salt Lake City.

“I’m really surprised with how I was able to ride the mountains today,” Dowsett said. “To be honest, I went up the road before both climbs just to give myself a gap and not get dropped.

“I fought as hard as I could up the last climb and in the end I was with Tanner, Davide Frattini and Phil Gaimon, but we ended up dropping both at the top of the climb. I did most of the work at the top of the climb and then when we were on the descent Tanner pushed hard and he just got me at the line. He’s got a better kick than I do.”

Rising heat, altitude and mountains in stage one

The Tour of Utah headed into the mountains for the 136.31km stage from Ogden to Salt Lake City. The 142 professional men’s peloton started the day down one rider after Nathan O’Neill (On The Rivet) broke his collarbone in the previous day’s prologue.

The riders started the day in animated fashion over the first ascent through Ogden Canyon, an appetizer for the challenging two mountain passes still ahead. There was no substitute for the beautiful backdrop as the peloton passed the Pinesview Reservoir and the Wasatch Mountain Range that hovered in the distance.

The peloton barreled through Huntsville in sight of the first sprint hotspot of the day. Yellow jersey holder Phinney captured full points at the line, followed by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners).

The peloton entered Old Snow Basin Road chasing a small breakaway of climbers and optimists in Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Chad Beyer (BMC Racing), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Andrei Krasilnikay (Holowesko Partners).

The front group reshuffled to include runner up in the overall classification Dowsett and his teammate Julian Kyer, Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners). The breakaway gained more than 30-seconds before the top of the first King of the Mountain, where Kyer took top points.

Another lead group formed on the descent that included Krasilnkay, Dowsett, King, Gaimon, Franttini, Thomson, Tanner, Jacques-Maynes, Rob Britton (Bissell), Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman), Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Valery Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) and Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande).

As the breakaway approached the rollers around East Canyon Dam, three riders jumped ahead to include Jacques-Maynes, Frattini and Tanner. The trio worked well together and gained roughly one minute ahead of the shattered remnants of the original breakaway.

“I did a lot of coasting and tucking on the descent after the first climb and the group just on splitting,” Jacques-Maynes said. “Everyone wanted to sit on and no one wanted to work very hard. I attacked again we ended up with a small group. The three of us were rolling through pretty good.”

The break swelled back up to six when Gaimon, Dowsett and King bridged back across on the final climb up Big Mountain. One by one each rider started to fall off pace until only two remained on the descent to the finish line: Dowsett and Tanner.

BMC Racing and Canyon Bicycles did much of the work to try and reduce the time to the breakaway riders. “Initially we had Beyer in the break so we didn’t chase,” Louder said. “When he came back everyone took a breather before the last feed zone and when we hit the bottom of the Beyer rode the entire mountain from bottom to top, which was really good of him.

“We got to the top and figured that it wasn’t just us that should be working because we weren’t the only team to miss the break,” he added. “No one really wanted to go for it and we didn’t all put it together when it counted.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 3:22:17 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:00:26 4 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 5 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 7 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 8 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 10 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 13 Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande 14 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 15 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 16 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 17 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 18 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 19 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 20 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 22 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 23 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 24 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 25 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 26 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 27 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 28 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 29 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 31 Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy 32 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 33 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 34 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 35 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 36 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 37 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 38 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 39 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 40 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 41 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 42 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 43 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 44 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 47 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 48 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 49 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 50 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 51 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 52 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:03 53 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 54 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 55 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 56 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 57 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 58 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 59 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:05 60 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 61 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 63 Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 64 Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport 65 Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 66 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 67 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:05:10 68 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:39 69 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 70 Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 71 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 72 Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 73 Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy 74 Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 75 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 76 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 77 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 78 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 79 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:06:54 80 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 81 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:07:42 82 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 83 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:38 84 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:28 85 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 86 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 87 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 88 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 89 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 90 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 91 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 92 David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles 93 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 94 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 95 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 96 Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 97 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 98 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 99 Greg Krause (USA) V Australia 0:13:21 100 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 101 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 102 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:29 103 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:14:06 104 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 105 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 106 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:16:05 107 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 108 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:17:34 109 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 110 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 111 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 112 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 113 Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 114 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 115 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 116 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 117 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 118 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 119 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 120 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 121 Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport 0:20:08 122 Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:21:03 123 Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:22:47 124 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy 125 Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy 126 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:28:10 127 Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:30:18 128 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 129 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 130 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 131 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling HD Robert Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:37:45 HD Timothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:38:57 DNF Mike Booth (USA) Cole Sport DNF Andrew Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Stefano Barberi (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Christopher Monteleone (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Brian Hill (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive DNF Phillip Mann (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition DNF David Talbott (USA) Exergy

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 5 pts 2 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 3 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 5 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1

Final sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 10 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 8 3 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 6 4 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 5 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 10 pts 2 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 8 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 6 4 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 4 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 3 6 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 2

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 10 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 8 3 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 6 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 5 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3:22:17 2 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:26 3 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 5 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 6 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 7 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 8 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 9 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 11 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 13 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:03 14 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 15 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 16 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 17 Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 18 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:05:39 19 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 20 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 21 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:17:34 23 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 24 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:30:18

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3:22:43 2 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 3 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 4 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 6 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:04:39 7 Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport 8 Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 9 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:13 10 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:07:16 11 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:10:02 12 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 13 David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles 14 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:15:39 15 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:17:08 16 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 17 Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport 0:19:42 18 Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:22:21 19 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:27:44 20 Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:29:52

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3:28:16 2 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 0:00:11 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 5 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 6 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 0:00:47 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:48 9 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:00:50 10 Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande 11 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 12 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:53 14 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 15 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 16 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 17 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:54 18 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 19 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 20 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 21 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:56 22 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:57 23 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 24 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 25 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:59 26 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 27 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:00 28 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 29 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 30 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:01 31 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 32 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 33 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:02 34 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:03 35 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:04 36 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 0:01:06 38 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 39 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 40 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 41 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:07 42 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:01:08 43 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 44 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:11 45 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:01:12 46 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:13 47 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 48 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:15 49 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:19 50 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:01:22 51 Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy 0:01:29 52 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:02:34 53 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:38 54 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:41 55 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:51 56 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 0:02:59 57 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 58 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 59 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 60 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 61 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:05:37 62 Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:43 63 Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:05:49 64 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:05:50 65 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:05:53 66 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:56 67 Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport 0:06:02 68 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:17 69 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:20 70 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:21 71 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:26 72 Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy 0:06:28 73 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:30 74 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:34 75 Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:06:37 76 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:06:39 77 Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:06:40 78 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:07:20 79 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:07:22 80 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 0:08:25 81 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:08:32 82 Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:09:17 83 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:09:18 84 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 85 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50 86 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:10:55 87 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 0:10:59 88 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:11:01 89 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:11:03 90 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:11:04 91 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 92 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 0:11:15 93 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 0:11:17 94 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:11:19 95 Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:11:21 96 David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:11:23 97 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:11:27 98 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:11:28 99 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:13:48 100 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:14:11 101 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:14:33 102 Greg Krause (USA) V Australia 103 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 104 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:14:37 105 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:14:41 106 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:16:48 107 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:16:49 108 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:17:37 109 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:06 110 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:18:08 111 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:18:13 112 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:18:19 113 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 114 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:18:21 115 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:18:24 116 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:18:29 117 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:18:30 118 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:18:34 119 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:18:41 120 Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:18:54 121 Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport 0:20:55 122 Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:21:58 123 Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy 0:23:35 124 Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:23:38 125 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy 126 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:29:05 127 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:31:01 128 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:31:09 129 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 130 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:31:11 131 Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:31:29

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 10 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 8 3 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 6 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 5 5 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 5 6 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 7 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 9 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1 11 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 16 pts 2 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 13 3 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 8 4 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 8 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 6 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 5 7 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 8 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 4 9 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3:28:16 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:53 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:54 4 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:57 5 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:59 6 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 7 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:01:00 8 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:02 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:06 10 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 11 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:11 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:15 13 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:38 14 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 0:02:59 15 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 16 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:05:37 17 Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:43 18 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:21 19 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:26 20 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:30 21 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:06:39 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:17:37 23 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:18:19 24 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:18:30 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:31:01