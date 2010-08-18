Trending

Tanner prevails in Salt Lake City

Dowsett moves into race lead

Image 1 of 38

Australia's David Tanner (Fly V Australia) started the year with a broken wrist at the Australian championships, but that was a distant memory as he celebrated victory in Salt Lake City.

Australia's David Tanner (Fly V Australia) started the year with a broken wrist at the Australian championships, but that was a distant memory as he celebrated victory in Salt Lake City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 38

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) bides his time until the roads get steeper.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) bides his time until the roads get steeper.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) cruising along in the bunch.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) cruising along in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 38

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) leading the break along with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell).

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) leading the break along with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 38

The field passes by another reservoir align the route.

The field passes by another reservoir align the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 38

The bunch heads toward some thunderstorms and more climbing.

The bunch heads toward some thunderstorms and more climbing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 38

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) leads the break for teammate Alex Dowsett.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) leads the break for teammate Alex Dowsett.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 38

BMC starts to come to the front on the last climb.

BMC starts to come to the front on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 38

George Hincapie (BMC) riding along in the group.

George Hincapie (BMC) riding along in the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 38

Jeff Louder (BMC) finally gets to race back in his home town.

Jeff Louder (BMC) finally gets to race back in his home town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 38

BMC and Fly V Australia start to push the pace at the front of the group.

BMC and Fly V Australia start to push the pace at the front of the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 38

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) still going hard on the front of the break.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) still going hard on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 38

The break looks back to see what kind of gap they are getting.

The break looks back to see what kind of gap they are getting.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 38

Riders almost blend into the colorful hillside heading towards the feed zone.

Riders almost blend into the colorful hillside heading towards the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 38

A moose came out to check out the race today but fortunately stayed away from the road.

A moose came out to check out the race today but fortunately stayed away from the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 38

Jeff Louder (BMC) gets the best Utah rider jersey for the day.

Jeff Louder (BMC) gets the best Utah rider jersey for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 38

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) moves into yellow.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) moves into yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 38

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) sitting comfortably in the break.

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) sitting comfortably in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 38

The Canyon Bicycle team was working hard on the front today for team leader Francesco Mancebo.

The Canyon Bicycle team was working hard on the front today for team leader Francesco Mancebo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 38

The bunch passes over a creek along the route.

The bunch passes over a creek along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 38

An interesting old train car at today's start.

An interesting old train car at today's start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 38

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets ready to leave for the day.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets ready to leave for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 38

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) rolls out in the best young rider jersey, not knowing he'll be in yellow at the end of the day.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) rolls out in the best young rider jersey, not knowing he'll be in yellow at the end of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 38

The race rolls out past painted horses along Main Street.

The race rolls out past painted horses along Main Street.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 38

Taking it easy during the neutral start.

Taking it easy during the neutral start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 38

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) leaves the start with the race leader

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) leaves the start with the race leader
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 38

One of the few flat section along today

One of the few flat section along today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 38

A nice windy descent after the first KOM.

A nice windy descent after the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 38

Leaving Ogden for the day.

Leaving Ogden for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 38

Some pretty scenery first thing in the morning.

Some pretty scenery first thing in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 38

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) leads a group after the first KOM.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) leads a group after the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 38

A boater watches as the peloton rolls past.

A boater watches as the peloton rolls past.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 38

The field rolls through farm land outside of Salt Lake City.

The field rolls through farm land outside of Salt Lake City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 38

The peloton heads towards the mountains and the first KOM.

The peloton heads towards the mountains and the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 38

The group tackles the first steep section of the climb.

The group tackles the first steep section of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 38

The sign says it all.

The sign says it all.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 38

More windy roads coming off of the KOM.

More windy roads coming off of the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 38

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) and David Tanner (Fly V Australia) maintain their gap on the field going over the last little climb.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) and David Tanner (Fly V Australia) maintain their gap on the field going over the last little climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) is proving to be a success when it comes to winning high-profile races, after picking up his fifth season victory at the Tour of Utah’s Stage 1. The Australian outpaced breakaway companion Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) to claim the victory, while the Briton assumed the race lead. The dwindled peloton barreled down to the finish line where Javier Megias (Team Type 1) picked up third place on the day.

“I’ve been pretty happy with the year so far because my goal was to get six wins and I have five so far,” Tanner said. “I want to get another one before I leave.

“I knew I was going well,” he added. “This year I’ve been working with my new coach Ben Day and he is bringing the best out of me. I seem to be getting better and better. Today was the fruit of the work we’ve been putting in together.”

Dowsett surpassed teammate Taylor Phinney to claim the lead, after finishing second to the American on the previous day’s prologue. Dowsett also moved into the lead of the event’s King of the Mountain and Best Young Rider competitions.

“Taylor and myself just decided as long as the yellow jersey stays in the household, then we are happy. It doesn’t matter who has it,” Dowsett said. “I think Taylor had a rough day today with a bit of an injury left over from racing in Denmark.”

Tanner has claimed the event’s sprint competition lead while Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) leads the best Utah rider competition.

Two men conquer Big Mountain, again

Dowsett and Tanner played a key role in a lengthy breakaway of six riders, which included Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Davide Frattini (Team Type 1), Phil Gaimon (Kenda-Geargrinders) and Ben King (Trek-Livestrong). The riders muscled up most of the final ascent of the day together, until Dowsett set a pace that few could match.

The finale was reminiscent of last year when Rock Racing riders Francisco Mancebo and Oscar Sevilla attacked over the crest of the final climb and rode to the finish line in pursuit of the yellow jersey. This year it was Dowsett and Tanner and although they are not teammates, they similarly went over the top of the climb together and descended down to the finish line located in Salt Lake City.

“I’m really surprised with how I was able to ride the mountains today,” Dowsett said. “To be honest, I went up the road before both climbs just to give myself a gap and not get dropped.

“I fought as hard as I could up the last climb and in the end I was with Tanner, Davide Frattini and Phil Gaimon, but we ended up dropping both at the top of the climb. I did most of the work at the top of the climb and then when we were on the descent Tanner pushed hard and he just got me at the line. He’s got a better kick than I do.”

Rising heat, altitude and mountains in stage one

The Tour of Utah headed into the mountains for the 136.31km stage from Ogden to Salt Lake City. The 142 professional men’s peloton started the day down one rider after Nathan O’Neill (On The Rivet) broke his collarbone in the previous day’s prologue.

The riders started the day in animated fashion over the first ascent through Ogden Canyon, an appetizer for the challenging two mountain passes still ahead. There was no substitute for the beautiful backdrop as the peloton passed the Pinesview Reservoir and the Wasatch Mountain Range that hovered in the distance.

The peloton barreled through Huntsville in sight of the first sprint hotspot of the day. Yellow jersey holder Phinney captured full points at the line, followed by Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners).

The peloton entered Old Snow Basin Road chasing a small breakaway of climbers and optimists in Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Chad Beyer (BMC Racing), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Andrei Krasilnikay (Holowesko Partners).

The front group reshuffled to include runner up in the overall classification Dowsett and his teammate Julian Kyer, Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) and Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners). The breakaway gained more than 30-seconds before the top of the first King of the Mountain, where Kyer took top points.

Another lead group formed on the descent that included Krasilnkay, Dowsett, King, Gaimon, Franttini, Thomson, Tanner, Jacques-Maynes, Rob Britton (Bissell), Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman), Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Valery Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) and Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande).

As the breakaway approached the rollers around East Canyon Dam, three riders jumped ahead to include Jacques-Maynes, Frattini and Tanner. The trio worked well together and gained roughly one minute ahead of the shattered remnants of the original breakaway.

“I did a lot of coasting and tucking on the descent after the first climb and the group just on splitting,” Jacques-Maynes said. “Everyone wanted to sit on and no one wanted to work very hard. I attacked again we ended up with a small group. The three of us were rolling through pretty good.”

The break swelled back up to six when Gaimon, Dowsett and King bridged back across on the final climb up Big Mountain. One by one each rider started to fall off pace until only two remained on the descent to the finish line: Dowsett and Tanner.

BMC Racing and Canyon Bicycles did much of the work to try and reduce the time to the breakaway riders. “Initially we had Beyer in the break so we didn’t chase,” Louder said. “When he came back everyone took a breather before the last feed zone and when we hit the bottom of the Beyer rode the entire mountain from bottom to top, which was really good of him.

“We got to the top and figured that it wasn’t just us that should be working because we weren’t the only team to miss the break,” he added. “No one really wanted to go for it and we didn’t all put it together when it counted.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia3:22:17
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
3Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:00:26
4Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
5Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
7Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
8George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
10Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
13Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
14Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
15Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
16Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
17James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
18Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
19Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
20Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
22Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
23Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
24Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
25Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
26Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
27Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
28Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
29Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
31Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
32Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
33Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
34Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
35Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
36Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
37Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
38Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
39Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
40Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
41Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
42Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
43Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
44Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
47Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
48Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
49John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
50Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
51Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
52Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:03
53Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
54Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
55Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
56Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
58Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
59Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:05
60Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
61Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
63Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
64Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport
65Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
66Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
67Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:05:10
68Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:39
69Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
70Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
71Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
72Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
73Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
74Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
75Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
76Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
77Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
78Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
79Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:06:54
80Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
81Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:07:42
82Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
83Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:38
84David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:28
85Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
86Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
87Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
88Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
89Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
90Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
91Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
92David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
93Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
94Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
95Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
96Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
97Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
98Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
99Greg Krause (USA) V Australia0:13:21
100Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
101Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
102Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:13:29
103Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:14:06
104Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
105Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
106Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:16:05
107Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
108Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:17:34
109Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
110Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
111Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
112Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
113Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
114Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
115Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
116Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
117Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
118Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
119Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
120Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
121Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport0:20:08
122Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:21:03
123Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:47
124Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
125Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy
126Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:28:10
127Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:30:18
128Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
129Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
130Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
131Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
HDRobert Lea (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:37:45
HDTimothy Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:38:57
DNFMike Booth (USA) Cole Sport
DNFAndrew Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFStefano Barberi (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFChristopher Monteleone (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFBrian Hill (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
DNFPhillip Mann (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
DNFDavid Talbott (USA) Exergy

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG5pts
2Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
3Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling5pts
2Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1

Final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia10pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG8
3Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 16
4Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
5K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG10pts
2Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis8
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG6
4Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition4
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles3
6Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition2

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG10pts
2David Tanner (Aus) V Australia8
3Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER6
4Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
5Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG3
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG3:22:17
2Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:26
3Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
4Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
5Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
6Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
7Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
8Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
9Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
10Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
11John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
13Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:03
14Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
15Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
16Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
17Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
18Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:05:39
19Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
20Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
21Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
22Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:17:34
23Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
24Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:30:18

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3:22:43
2Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
3Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
4Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
6Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:04:39
7Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport
8Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
9Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:13
10Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:07:16
11David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:02
12Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
13David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
14Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:39
15Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:17:08
16Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
17Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport0:19:42
18Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:21
19Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:27:44
20Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:29:52

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG3:28:16
2David Tanner (Aus) V Australia0:00:11
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:41
5Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
6George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's0:00:47
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:00:48
9Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:00:50
10Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
11Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
12K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:53
14Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
15Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
16Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
17Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:54
18Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
19Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
20Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
21Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:00:56
22Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:57
23Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
24Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
25Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:59
26Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
27Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:00
28Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
29Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
30James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:01
31Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
32Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
33Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:02
34Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:03
35Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:04
36Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:01:06
38Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
39Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
40Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
41Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:07
42Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:08
43Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
44John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:11
45Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:01:12
46Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:13
47Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
48Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:01:15
49Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:19
50Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:22
51Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy0:01:29
52Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:02:34
53Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:38
54Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:41
55Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:51
56Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:02:59
57Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
58Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
59Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
60Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
61Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:05:37
62Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:43
63Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:05:49
64Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:05:50
65Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:05:53
66Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:56
67Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport0:06:02
68Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:17
69Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:20
70Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:21
71Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:06:26
72Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy0:06:28
73Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:30
74Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:34
75Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:06:37
76Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:06:39
77Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:06:40
78Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:07:20
79Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:07:22
80Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:08:25
81Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:08:32
82Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:09:17
83Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:09:18
84Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
85Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:10:50
86Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:10:55
87Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia0:10:59
88Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:11:01
89Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:11:03
90Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:11:04
91Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
92Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy0:11:15
93Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:11:17
94David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:11:19
95Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:11:21
96David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:11:23
97Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:11:27
98Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:11:28
99Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:13:48
100Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:14:11
101Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:14:33
102Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
103Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
104Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:14:37
105Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:14:41
106Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:16:48
107Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:49
108Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:17:37
109Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:06
110Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:18:08
111Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:18:13
112Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:18:19
113Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
114Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:18:21
115Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:18:24
116Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:18:29
117Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:18:30
118Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:18:34
119Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:18:41
120Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:18:54
121Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport0:20:55
122Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:21:58
123Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy0:23:35
124Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:23:38
125Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
126Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:29:05
127Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:31:01
128Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:31:09
129Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
130Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:31:11
131Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:31:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia10pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG8
3Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 16
4Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG5
5Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling5
6Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
7Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3
8Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
9K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1
11Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG16pts
2Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG13
3David Tanner (Aus) V Australia8
4Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis8
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER6
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles5
7Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
8Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition4
9Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG3:28:16
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:53
3Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:54
4Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:57
5Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:59
6Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
7Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:00
8Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:02
9Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:06
10Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
11John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:11
12Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:01:15
13Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:38
14Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:02:59
15Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
16Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:05:37
17Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:43
18Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:21
19Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:06:26
20Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:30
21Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:06:39
22Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:17:37
23Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:18:19
24Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:18:30
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:31:01

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3:29:00
2Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:00:09
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:19
4Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:22
5Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:00:24
6Chase Pinkham (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:59
7Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:12
8Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport0:05:18
9Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:33
10Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:07:48
11David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:35
12David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:10:39
13Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:10:44
14Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:05
15Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:17:35
16Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:17:40
17Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport0:20:11
18Zachary Tittensor (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:54
19Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:28:21
20Francis Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:30:45

Latest on Cyclingnews