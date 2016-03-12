Talansky abandons Paris-Nice after crash

Image 1 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There was more hard luck for Cannondale Pro Cycling today in Europe after the US squad crashed heavily in the team time trial that started Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this week. On Saturday, Andrew Talansky was forced to abandon Paris-Nice following a crash on a descent while he was riding in the breakaway.

Talansky used the social media site Twitter to update his current situation following the 177km stage from Nice to La Madone d’Utelle that Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin won.

Talansky bridged alone to a breakaway of seven riders that formed early in the race, joining up with the escapees about 34km into the day. The group had an advantage of more than two minutes, but concerted chasing from Tinkoff and Team Sky whittled the gap down to about a minute as the last two of seven climbs approached.

Talansky went down while descending off the category 1 Côte d'Ascros on a steep twisting road and immediately sought medical attention for a sore wrist, eventually choosing to end his race there. Saturday's stage was Talansky's 16th race day of a season in which he was hoping to spring back from a disappointing 2015 campaign. He previously competed this year in Tour de San Luis in Argentina and Tour La Provence in France before starting Paris-Nice.

The team also lost sprinter Wouter Wippert, who climbed off during the mountainous stage.

