Talansky ready to fight back after worst season of his career

Image 1 of 6 Andrew Talansky after he crossed the finish line for second place during stage 17 of the Tour de France. Image 2 of 6 Andrew Talansky enjoyed his off-road experience (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 3 of 6 Andrew Talansky in action during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Andrew Talansky rides toward his second-place finish during stage 17. Image 5 of 6 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) readies himself for the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Cannondale-Garmin's Andrew Talansky finishes stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

After what he calls the worst year of his professional career, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) says that he’s ready to fight back in 2016 and prove that he’s worth more than his previous results have shown. Talansky secured a top 10 finish at the 2013 Tour de France iand took a fine victory at the 2014 Critérium du Dauphiné, but he has since endured a challenging 18 months marred by crashes.





“Sometimes it’s not a great experience to have but sometimes it can help you a lot,” he said. “It beats you down a little bit and you’re not at the front of races like you wanted to be and you’re not performing how you want to be."





Racing with Pierre Rolland





“He’s someone that’s always attacking and always off the front. I think that the combination of a little bit more conservative style at times can complement each other really well.”