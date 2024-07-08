Tadej Pogačar to headline Slovenia's Olympic team as Primož Roglič skips gold medal defense

No room for Pogačar's partner Žigart on women's team

Tadej Pogačar (R) won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games men's road race in Tokyo (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar (R) won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games men's road race in Tokyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending Olympic time trial champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will not head to Paris after the Tour de France while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is expected to lead Slovenia's charge in the road race.

Joining the Giro d'Italia winner is Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike), who will also fill the country's single entry in the flat 32.4-kilometre Olympic time trial route in Paris. 

